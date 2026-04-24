For most people, committing to something as bold as a pixie cut can feel like a major decision, but I'm here to tell you from personal experience it's a low-maintenance dream. Currently, I have curly shoulder-length hair, but I had my first experience with pixie cuts when I was just six years old after my mother insisted I get a big chop before my first day of school.
I spent about a year and a half being compared to Halle Berry circa 1992, and although I didn't understand the compliment at the time, I look back on it fondly because that haircut on her was iconic. But also as an adult, I can't deny that I find pixie cuts to be super chic, and if you've been paying attention to the latest red carpet events odds, are you've noticed that long pixie cuts, specifically, are back on the rise.
“I think people are leaning into slightly edgier and more intentional styles,” says celebrity hairstylists Mia Santiago. She notes that the way it highlights bone structure points to people wanting a “cleaner” look that's more of a departure from long, layered styles. “A pixie is all about making a statement—it’s bold, chic, flirty, and truly can be worn by anyone,” adds celebrity hairstylist and curl expert Brendnetta Ashley. “With a tailored cut, it’s all about being who you are and showing it off.”
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Now, I know you may be questioning whether or not you can pull off a long pixie (as many often do), but if you need more proof that you can, just take a look at these 25 celeb inspo photos below.
The Wet Look
Zendaya's look turned heads at the Euphoria premiere with this stunning wet look on the red carpet.
Statement Waves
Florence kept her wavy pixie cut throughout multiple press tours back in 2022 and 2023, and now it's a staple for her.
Face-Framing Strands
One thing about Teyana Taylor...she'll always look stunning with a pixie cut. The face-framing strands give the look even more character.
Soft Glam
I still remember how shocked people were when Taylor Hill ditched her long hair for a shorter do. Three years later, and I can't picture her without her soft glam "bixie" cut.
The Slick Back
If you've been following Naomi Scott's latest music endeavors, you've probably seen her sporting her pink bob. But before that, she was fully rocking this elevated slick back pixie.
Shaggy Bangs
Viola Davis has been spotted with long pixies over the years. Back in 2009, she was spotted with these shaggy bangs that kept her pixie cut playful.
Buzzed Sides
For something more edgy, take a look at Halsey's buzzed sides.
The OG Pixie
When I hear "original pixie cut," my mind immediately goes to something like this look on Rowan Blanchard.
Shaggy Side Part
Tyla's Met Gala look stunned from head to toe. Her shaggy side part had a wet-looking finish that tied in beautifully with her sand-inspired dress.
Accessorized
Yes, you can wear your favorite headband with a long pixie cut. This look on Zoey Deutch proves it.
Blunt Cut
Law & Order fans know that Captain Benson has gone through a few hair transformations over the years, which may be why Mariska Hargitay was sporting. this blunt cut pixie.
Straight Edge
Edgy and modern, Emma Chamberlain looked undeniably good with her platinum blonde pixie.
The Middle Part
Side parts are the popular choice, but middle parts can look just as chic.
Micro Bangs
These micro bangs on Zoe Kravitz paired with the length give pure elegance.
Subtle Layers
Simple layers like these can create a playful yet sophisticated look.
Deep Side Bang
This may be a throwback, but even Rihanna was no stranger to a pixie cut.