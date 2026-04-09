6 Spring Jewelry Trends All the Chicest Dressers Are Wearing

Spring accessories is my favorite shopping category, and my most favorite subcategory is none other than jewelry. The season opens up so much opportunity to experiment with your outfits, and what better items to dress a look up then jewelry? I find that adding even one piece, whether it be a ring or a necklace, can dress up an outfit instantly. If there's one essence I want to emulate this season, it's the energy of chicness. I'm talking about effortless, sophisticated, and polished looks, which can always be achieved with jewelry no matter how basic an outfit may be.
I've been eyeing a few trends over the past few weeks, scrolling through Instagram to gain inspiration for what spring jewelry trends to try next. Luckily, I've found a few that are It trend worthy for the season. If you're also one the hunt for new jewelry trends to try this spring, keep scrolling through to find the trends I've discovered, and shop each trend.
Toe Rings
If there's one trend that I'd call an It girl trend, it's a toe ring. This trend has been on my radar since they hit the scene last summer. I was obsessed and needed one for myself. I love the different iterations of the trend from toe rings with maximalist gems to simple, plain gold ones to wear with open toe shoes. If strappy sandals are your go-to for spring then, toe rings are the perfect accessory to wear with them. It's a nice surprise when you look down at someones shoes, and it feels like a boho-chic, intention addition to an outfit.
Shop Toe Rings
Simuero
Aurelia Toe Ring
ZARA
Three-Pack of Toe Rings
Chan Luu
Trio of Sterling Silver Toe Rings
Free People
Heart of Gold Toe Ring
CHAN LUU
Double Gem Toe Ring
Pearl Necklaces
I love a classic, timeless trend coming back into the fashion scene, and pearl necklaces are definitely back for the long-run. This trend never really went out of style per se, but now it's more widely worn by chic influencers. They give any outfit a polished, Parisian energy to emulate, like this look below. Pearl necklaces, IMHO, elevate outfits to their fullest potential. As a Gen Z fashion editor, I find that this is the perfect trend to add to my closet as it won't ever go out of style. I also love that pearls don't have to be perfectly round to be chic. Freshwater pearls and they're imperfect sheen are always welcome in my closet. From imperfect to perfectly round, here's my current peal necklace wishlist.