It's Official: These Are the Chicest Ways to Wear Short Nails This Summer

Nail trends come and go, but as someone who's constantly keeping a close eye on the latest styles, I'd argue that there's always a sense of balance that tends to stick around. Sure, new looks are always on the rise, but some looks come back again for a round two (or three).
There are classics like French manis and soap nails and then there are others like metalics and gummy 3D finishes that really shake things up. "3D gummy nails have been trying to emerge the past few years, but I think this will really stick around, celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec previously told Who What Wear. She also listed sheer, jelly neon shades as ones to watch, too.
The best part? No matter the trend, you can almost always pull them off on all nail lengths (short nails included!). If you need proof, just check out these 13 ideas below.
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1. Classic Floral
Classic floral designs like this one tend to run from spring into mid summer, so trust that there's plenty of time to request a few different versions of this trend.
2. Maximalist Chic
Maximalism is one of the bigger trends that I've been seeing all over Instagram and TikTok, so putting this on our list was a must.
3. Reverse French
Reverse French is already on the rise, so you can expect it to stick around all through the summer. Stick to one color or try multiple if you're feeling adventurous.
4. Magnified Plaid
Similar to what Kandalec mentioned, plaid is going to keep showing up as the weather heats up. If you don't want an obvious plaid look, consider this magnified version that looks more abstract.
5. Subtle Metalic
Metallics have been going strong all year, but you can expect it to get slightly toned down over the next few months. Rather than it being the main focus, try adding small hints of it across different nails.
6. Bold Stripes
We've already chatted with nail techs about the rise of striped manis, which means it's pretty much a given that these will be sticking around for a while. Is the design time-consuming? Yes, but the final result is totally worth it.
7. Cheetah
Walk into just about any clothing store and you might notice that cheetah print is, well...everywhere. It feels like the perfect dose of early 2000s nostalgia, so why not have a mani to match.
8. Soap Nails
Everybody is looking into soap nails these nays, and understandably so. It's the perfect minimalist manicure for anyone who wants a clean, sophisticated finish without adding on any designs.
9. Textured
Jelly designs always spike around summer when people want plaful manicures that truly stand out. I'm personally obsessed with these stunning pink flowers.
10. Micro-French
The micro-French was popular last summer, and it's likely to become a common request again for those who want a textbook French manicure with a pop of color.
11. Chrome
These eye-catching nails look their best in the light. Consider sporting these for your next music festival or outdoor concert. You won't be disapointed.
12. Contrasting Colors
Contrasting colors never fail to shine. These warm orange and blue nails are a great example.
13. Micro Designs
I'm a big fan of micro designs so you could imagine my excitement seeing nails like these taking off on social media. Whether it be floral designs or something else, you can't go wrong with these.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.