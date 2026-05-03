You don’t have to be an ENT specialist to understand that scent is the most transportational of the human senses. Sure, hearing the right beach song might drift you to your happy place, but nothing zaps you back to a specific moment in time—or plants you into situations you’ve never lived—faster than fragrance. Triple-board-certified neurologist Leah Croll, MD previously explained this phenomenon to Who What Wear, explaining that scent has such a profound impact on memory because of its direct link to the human brain.
“There is an incredibly short distance between smell neurons in the nose and the emotional and memory centers in the brain,” she states. “No other sense is processed on that kind of ‘expressway.’ The result is that scent isn’t just perceived; it’s felt.” The cold, hard fact that scent can transform and transport is exactly what drives the trailblazing fragrance brand, Discothèque, to create the distinctly unique concoctions that they’re slowly becoming famous for.
What is Discothèque?
Born and raised between Los Angeles and London, the young fragrance brand—incepted in 2024—sits betwixt the crossroads of beauty and nightlife. Co-founders Jessie Willner, 32, and Hanover Booth, 37, describe their personal and business relationship as “cosmic”: Not only because they spent years traveling the globe together through work in the fashion industry, or because they became fast friends in their teenage years, but because they found out years later that their respective parents had dated each other once upon a time. “We always say we should have been sisters, and now we kind of are,” Willner jokingly tells Who What Wear.
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Willner goes on to explain that Discothèque was essentially a “passion project taken too far.” The duo, who previously worked together at Willner’s luxury outerwear brand, The Mighty Company, were enamored by their shared memories on random dance floors scattered across the globe. “We wanted to bottle that feeling,” Willner wistfully explains. The pair’s goal became creating something that could either whisk you back to a specific moment in time—sweat, champagne foam, falling confetti and all—or inspire you to make incredible new memories with friends, lovers, and strangers alike.
“Every fragrance starts with a club, feeling, city, song, etc., that holds significance, whether personally or culturally,” she explains. “Then we narrow it down to a night or even an exact moment, real or imagined, within that world. A secret encounter in a coat check, the dawn at first light.” These world-building moments help the visionaries select their notes, create layering acts, and build an eccentric fragrance wardrobe.
“We were obsessed with an earlier time than ours, before the internet, before you could infinitely scroll from bed and live in a simulation of someone else’s life,” Willner adds. “You actually had to go out to get inspired or be on a dancefloor to hear your next favorite song.” Below, the seven Discothèque fragrances that will twirl you onto the nearest dance floor.
Shop Discothèque Fragrances
Discothèque
Lola at Coat Check Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Baies roses, white chocolate, orris, amber | Inspired by: New York in 1992
“Lola at Coat Check was Jessie’s first idea,” the brand’s copywriter, Jessica Garrison, tells us. The scent—a smoky, woody elixir with a touch of gourmand sweetness—is one of the best examples of this brand’s range. “There were whispers on lips from behind velvet ropes, but her name was only uttered in love letters or curses. She was Lola. She would take your coat. She would hang it, and slip inside its pocket a small white chocolate, a surprise for 4 am,” the site reads, the muse coming to life. You can almost smell it—the sultry plumes of sandalwood and amber from the men in tailored suits; pink pepper, grapefruit, and jasmine blooming from the hazy cocktails at the bar. The scent is complex: fruity, sweet, and smoky all at once. It’s something you have to smell to believe.