I've Been Testing Beauty Products for Over 2 Decades—The Hair Extensions I'm Telling Everyone About

Like many people, I have a rather complex relationship with my hair, one that goes from appreciation to annoyance in the scope of a single day. For my day-to-day life, I usually fall into the category of benevolent acceptance, but when it comes to any on-camera work—which is a small but important part of my job—having some help in the form of additional hair really helps.
I have been using some form of clip-in extensions for all major life moments, events, and on-camera work obligations for over a decade. It truly makes a difference in how I feel going into what are often stressful moments for me. Extensions are just so damn fun. I own a lot of them, and I've logged plenty of hours adjusting, brushing, and styling them. The best I've come across so far are from Bellami.
I wrote about this brand's Silk Seam Clip-Ins ($255) in my newsletter in December because I simply couldn't help myself. They're exceptionally good. That was before I had the chance to get into the Bellami Beauty Bar in West Hollywood, and if I wasn't a hair-extension expert before (I wasn't), I certainly feel like one now. When it comes to hair extensions, getting the color right is everything. The stylists at the Beauty Bar will color match, custom cut, and style your extensions for you. (No digging around boxes in the back of a store, trying to color match yourself from a tiny window on the packaging.) Not to mention it's an incredibly chic place to hang out for an hour or so. While I was there, a stylist fitted me with the new Halo Pro Hair Extensions ($360), which are by far the easiest, most intuitive hair extensions I've tried. If you can section your hair—which is not that complicated—you can put a Halo in.
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Like all Bellami hair extensions, the Halo Pro is made from real, well-maintained hair of the highest quality. And it gives your hair unparalleled fullness, which is a nonnegotiable for me. The difference here is in the machinery. This isn't clip-in hair. It's a wire hair extension that sits on your head like, well, a halo. It's all one piece, so you don't have to worry about improper placement or clips coming loose. You put on the Halo and style your hair as you normally would. It takes less than five minutes. If you've never tried hair extensions before, this is the place to start. If you're a seasoned pro, you should do yourself a solid and try a Halo—you'll be relieved by how little effort it requires. And if you use the code WWWHALO, you'll get 20% off. I mean, full hair has never been so easy.
Now for the science of it all. I tend to rely on person anecdotes when it comes to beauty products, but if big words do it for you, here they are. The Halo Pro has a RootReplica design that mimics the scalp, with hair injected to replicate natural hair growth. The wire's FlexMesh construction is lightweight and breathable with an antibacterial coating, and the SiliconeGrip strip will keep the hair extensions firmly in place without giving you a headache. All this just means that once your extensions are in, they'll be undetectable to both you and everyone else. (For what it's worth, my own husband didn't clock them, but he kept saying how great I looked.)
The Halo Pro Hair Extensions come in 25 shades and four lengths, so you could order them straight from the site if you know your hair well. But if you live in (or happen to be passing through) L.A., New York, Miami, or Vegas, you're better off making an appointment at the Beauty Bar and letting the pros customize your extensions for you. In addition to custom coloring and cutting, they can arm you with some styling tricks, which are always fun to have in your back pocket, so you can get fullness, get length, and get going.