To music and style-lovers around the world, the anticipated return of warm weather doesn’t just mean sunscreen, miniskirts, and flip-flop kitten heels. They can practically feel it on the first spring breeze or hear it in the noisy morning traffic—office drafts become the cooled desert winds of Coachella Valley; blaring car horns the climax of a bass-heavy EDM song. From city to city, these people await the arrival of music festival season, which is officially upon us today.
In Indio, California, the two-weekend music mecca known as Coachella (err, Bieberchella?) has kicked festival season into high gear. Just two hours outside of Los Angeles, the style-minded descend upon the buzzy grounds to dance, post, and influence music festival trends for the rest of the year. But as I prepare to hit the desert myself, I’m already noticing a wave of glitzy, punchy, and statement-making beauty trends already earning main-stage status.
“This year, festival beauty is embracing bold, expressive energy; it’s a little extra, in the best way,” says Sydney Stanback, Global Trends and Insights Lead at Pinterest. The analyst mentions aesthetics such as “tropical showgirl maximalism” and “butterfly makeup” climbing the search ranks on Pinterest as festival-goers moodboard their style on the app. “It’s all about making an entrance and having fun—from [all] gold everything, to hair bigger than your dreams, and sparkle that shows up before you do." Keep scrolling to discover the eight makeup, nail, and hair trends shaping festival season into its most beautiful yet.
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2026 Festival Makeup Trends
Saturated Showgirl
There’s something gloriously campy about the makeup trends swirling around the festival-sphere today. Blame it on the resurgence of 2016 glam (think: loud eye shadow, statement lips, and bold brows) or the viral takeover of Zara Larsson’s maximalist tour makeup, but one thing is for certain: saturated colors and glittery accents are headlining every concert this season.
"For makeup, there’s a fun mix of fantasy and performance coming through,” says Stanback. According to the Pinterest lead, searches for the aforementioned “butterfly makeup”—which populates images of swirling, colorful eye shadow and intricate eyeliner—are up 60%. A similarly colorful trend called “peak poptimism” continues to make waves, with Euphoria-esque rhinestone gems, colorful makeup, and frosted Y2K lips setting it apart from the rest. In short, more is more when it comes to festival makeup in 2026. Bring on the body glitter and eye shadow.
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Colorfix in Alien
EVA NYC
Kweeen Silver Hair and Body Glitter Spray
HALF MAGIC
Self-Adhesive Face Gems
Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Tinted Lip Oil in Petal Pop
Tom Ford
Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil
Makeup by Mario
Master Metallics Eyeshadow Palette
Swashbuckling Smoke
If glittery, colorful makeup is the sun, then this grungy, gritty counter-trend is the moon. Perfect for nights spent under strobe lights, the smoky trend climbing under an unusual search query is already hot for spring. Stanback reports that the term “pirate eye makeup” has skyrocketed by a shocking 330%, populating a mosaic of messy makeup—including smudged black eyeliner, lazily placed silver glitter, and purposely creased smoky eyes.
“She's not afraid of eyeliner,” celebrity makeup artist Loftjet previously told Who What Wear, describing the on-trend beauty girl this spring. “She's not afraid of it creasing, and she's definitely not afraid of a little sweat from dancing until sunrise.” Not only does this sound like the perfect cover-up for anyone who wants to stay at the festival from open to close (“It’s supposed to look like that,” you can argue when someone notes that your mascara has melted), but it’s arguably the coolest way you can wear party girl makeup in 2026.
Loftjet predicted that the gen pop would embrace this alternative look after models stomped down the runway in smeared-black eyes at 7 For All Mankind’s viral F/W 26 fashion show, and this piqued interest in pirate-themed glam confirms that they’re close to figuring it out.