Temps Are Finally Warming Up, and According to Experts, so Are Hair Colors—8 Worth Trying This Spring

As a beauty editors, we do our best to keep a finger to the pulse of the spring trend cycle long before they begin to populate our Explore Page. Awards Season always offers the perfect opportunity to keep tabs of which trends have begun to emerge, quietly or loudly, amongst Hollywood's most stylish individuals. This year's Oscars absolutely delivered on copy-worthy beauty moments—especially when it comes to hair colors. We even reached out to a hairstylist and hair colorist to confirm which ones will actually make it to the sunny days of spring. Scroll on to see which hair colors you should be considering for your seasonal upgrade.
Which hair colors will trend this spring?
According to Priscilla Choi, colorist at NYC The Team founded by Michelle Hong, the platinum and icy, silver blondes we've grown so accustomed to seeing will be exchanged for warmer shades of blonde this spring, reflecting a shift towards natural, low maintenance shades. "The reason behind this change is simple. Hair trends are moving away from ultra-cool, high maintenance tones towards warmer, more natural and face flattering hues that require fewer salon visits and grow out effortlessly," she explains.
Ouidad stylist, Mirsad Lajqi, echoes this sentiment, adding that while the highly bleaches, icy, and platinum hues will be dying down, we'll see the rise of lived-in, warm shades like butter blonde, teak, and more, "with soft dimension [that] feels healthier." While previous spring hair color trend cycles embraced the vibrant pinks pink, vivid reds, and futuristic silvers and grays from the runways, Choi tells us this year's mainstream spring color palette is shifting towards more wearable, natural tones that will enhance your features rather than transform them.
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When it comes to extending the wear time of your spring color, having the right product lineup can make the biggest deference in the look and feel of it. Choi recommends using Shu Uemura's Color Lustre Shampoo ($56) when updating your hair routine. "It's ideal for keeping color fresh, vibrant, and luminous. What sets this shampoo apart is its sulfate-free formula, which helps prevent color from fading while enhancing shine," Choi explains. She shares that it gently cleanses without drying out the hair or stripping pigments to protect vibrancy and keep your strands looking silky.
Keep reading to discover the eight hair colors that will be on the rise this spring as modeled by the celebrities who posed for cameras on the red carpet of the 98th Academy Awards.
Butter Blonde
Butter blonde tresses have been on our minds ever since we saw Sarah Pidgeon portray the effortlessly cool Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on FX's Love Story opposite Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. The shade, created for Pigeon by Kari Hill, captures the minimalist glamour of the mid-late '90s with a blonde base brightened with a creamy, golden warmth and neutral tones throughout using her "foiled cashmere" technique.
Teak
Honey and amber tones are also on the rise, as evident in this spring's teak color trend. Offering soft dimension and a sun-kissed glow, the color is the next iteration of the teddy brown shades of the latter year. It has an amber hue balanced with a golden softness that gives this brunette shade while the deeper root color delivers depth. Model Bella Hadid just wore it for her appearance on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a sleek bun with a delicate, twisted detail.
Warm Caramel
Espresso and warm chestnut shades demanded our attention this winter but one glowing brown color, warm caramel, is a strong contender for this season's most sought after shades. It's a brown that's been set alight by glowing shades of burnt copper and chestnut brown (boarding on blonde) highlights. Ryan Destiny's take on the trend complements her deep skin tone for a stunning, monochromatic finish that looks sun-kissed.
Beige Blonde
According to both Lajqi and Choi, the platinum blonde shades with silver and grey undertones that dominated the beauty space in 2025 are being traded out for a softer alternative. The buttery, champagne shade combines cool and warm tones to create a romantic candlelit glow (and absolutely no brassiness). In other words, it's an effortlessly ethereal blonde with just enough warmth added to the mix as worn by singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae.
Spiked Cinnamon
Leave it to Hailey Bieber to inspire reaching for the scissors in hopes of pulling off a flipped bob while going darker (and warmer) just in time for spring. This toasted brown shade, dubbed spiked cinnamon brown by us beauty enthusiasts, catches the light without venturing into blonde territory. Here's a rich, luscious brown with the addition of a slightly copper tint and luminous gloss.
Burnt Copper
With all the brown and blonde trends we're seeing this spring, it would be a shame to miss out on adding a splash of red! Ariana Greenblatt wore the 2026 version of cowboy copper to the Oscars: Burnt copper. Warm and earthy, this clay-like color is incredibly grounded and versatile. When she stepped on the red carpet of the 98th Academy Awards wearing the shade in bouncy, defined curls, we fell in love.
Dimensional Cocoa
Of the several fall and winter's hair colors that crossed our Explore Pages throughout fall and winter, this dimensional shade is one of the few that's crossing over to spring. Cocoa brown will always be elegant, but 2026 will be introducing a shade with more dimension, gloss, and shine than we've seen the past. Emily Ratajkowski made the jump from dark brown to this a couple months ago, and we're expecting to see much more of this amongst the fashion crowd.
Espresso
If you're not ready to say goodbye to moody, deep tones for spring, why not take notes from Keke Palmer and combine an espresso brown with a slash of copper for an unexpected twist. We've seen her in a number of chic pixie cuts over the year, but this has to be our favorite look of hers so far.
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