Confirmed: This '90s-Inspired Haircut Is Making a Major Comeback This Autumn

Spotted on the likes of Hailey Bieber and Elsa Hosk, face-framing layers are having a huge revival.

A collage of stylish women with &#039;90s-inspired face-framing layers
(Image credit: @salome.mory, @hoskelsa, @mv.tiangue)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

Ask me where to look for the latest hair trends, and I could tell you so many different things. Runways, street style, hair experts, editors, the list goes on. However, there's no denying that celebrities hold a certain power when it comes to hairstyles. From Hailey Bieber's iconic blunt bob to Daisy Edgar-Jones' boho fringe, I've drawn plenty of inspiration from celebs over the years, which is why, when I saw Elsa Hosk's new face-framing layers on Instagram, I text my hairdresser straight away.

Elsa Hosk sitting at a fashion show with face-framing layers

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

While Hosk is known for her tousled, wavy bob, lately she's been sporting a long, 90s-esque, tapered haircut that looks impossibly chic. With Bieber also growing out her bob into a longer, layered hairstyle, I do not doubt that this trend will be making a major comeback this autumn.

The key to making this cut look as stylish as possible is to accentuate your layers. If you have curly or wavy hair, embracing your natural texture can help to add even more movement to your cut. If your hair is on the straighter side, try using a hot brush or rollers to style your layers inwards for that '90s finish.

Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite hairstyles with face-framing layers that I know will be bang on trend this autumn.

Face-Framing Layers Inspiration

A woman sitting in a cafe in a blue Adidas top with face-framing layers

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

I love how these layers start right at the jawline to really frame the face.

Hailey Bieber wearing a green shirt and sunglasses with face-framing layers

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber is a big fan of this haircut, and these layers help to add movement and bounce to her ends.

Elsa Hosk with a wavy, layered hairstyle

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Another picture of Elsa's 90s-inspired hairstyle, because why not?

A woman with curly hair and layers taking a selfie in her bedroom

(Image credit: @anaasmood)

Told you this haircut looked great with curly hair.

A woman wearing a white t-shirt and jeans getting something out of a dark red handbag with face-framing layers

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

This entire look is so chic.

A woman wearing a navy top and sunglasses with face-framing layers

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

If you want to change up your mid-length hairstyle this season, these layers are such a stylish way to do so.

The Best Products for Face-Framing Layers

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸