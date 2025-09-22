Confirmed: This '90s-Inspired Haircut Is Making a Major Comeback This Autumn

Ask me where to look for the latest hair trends, and I could tell you so many different things. Runways, street style, hair experts, editors, the list goes on. However, there's no denying that celebrities hold a certain power when it comes to hairstyles. From Hailey Bieber's iconic blunt bob to Daisy Edgar-Jones' boho fringe, I've drawn plenty of inspiration from celebs over the years, which is why, when I saw Elsa Hosk's new face-framing layers on Instagram, I text my hairdresser straight away.
While Hosk is known for her tousled, wavy bob, lately she's been sporting a long, 90s-esque, tapered haircut that looks impossibly chic. With Bieber also growing out her bob into a longer, layered hairstyle, I do not doubt that this trend will be making a major comeback this autumn.
The key to making this cut look as stylish as possible is to accentuate your layers. If you have curly or wavy hair, embracing your natural texture can help to add even more movement to your cut. If your hair is on the straighter side, try using a hot brush or rollers to style your layers inwards for that '90s finish.
Below, I've rounded up some of my favourite hairstyles with face-framing layers that I know will be bang on trend this autumn.
Face-Framing Layers Inspiration
I love how these layers start right at the jawline to really frame the face.
Hailey Bieber is a big fan of this haircut, and these layers help to add movement and bounce to her ends.
Another picture of Elsa's 90s-inspired hairstyle, because why not?
Told you this haircut looked great with curly hair.
This entire look is so chic.
If you want to change up your mid-length hairstyle this season, these layers are such a stylish way to do so.
The Best Products for Face-Framing Layers
Bondiboost
Infrared Bounce Brush
This hot brush can be used on dry hair and is ideal for adding bounce to face-framing styles.
Babyliss
Thermo-Ceramic Rollers
Hot rollers are one of my favourite ways to add volume and make my layers pop.
