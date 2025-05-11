TBH, I Forgot About My Flat Iron Until I Discovered These 11 Sleek, Straight Styles

Hair trends have gone in and out almost as quickly as clothing—well, we’re not at micro-trend level yet, so I guess hair still has some integrity there. But one thing that never goes out of style? An effortless, straight hairstyle. (Yes, even in the age of the Dyson Airwrap blowout .)

If you’re like me and pretty much forgot about your flat iron after 8th grade graduation, you might be shocked to learn that celebrity stylists still acknowledge the pin-straight look as a timely, current one—especially these oh-so 2025 iterations that they shared with me.

“Straight hair can absolutely be a statement—it just needs intention,” says celebrity hairstylist Marc Ballance . To Ballance, who regularly primps and polishes the strands of Hollywood elite, it comes down to good form. “It’s all about how the hair is cut, how it moves, and what you’re doing to give it shape without overworking it.”

I surfed the socials of tastemakers and celebrities alike, saving the styles that made me want to finally unearth my flat iron and wrestle with its years-knotted cord. Below, 11 styles that will have you itching for sleek, straight strands this season.

'90s Blowout

One of hairstyles that looks good every time, no matter what, the ‘90s-inspired blowout is a mindless style that anyone with straight hair can do to give their locks some oomph. “Sleek at the root, movement through the ends,” Ballance visualizes. “It’s giving ‘90s supermodel, but modern.” Honestly, thank god for that Dyson Airwrap.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $600 SHOP NOW Engineered with six styling attachments that can curl, straighten, or blow out your hair, this tool is your one-stop shop for a perfect ‘90s blowout.

Siren Strands

We all can picture it—the shining, waist-skimming tresses posted ad nauseum to any of the Kar-Jenner sisters’ Instagrams. Though achieving length like theirs may be exceedingly difficult without the use of extensions, you can achieve their glassy strands if you use the right hair oil.

“After flat ironing, I like to use Virtue Healing Oil and run it all over the hair from roots to end to achieve a reflective shine,” says celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel . “Plus, it smells amazing and [the] hair is left with a luster.”

Virtue Healing Oil $45 $29 SHOP NOW Ballance also recommends this product, which he suggests applying from mid-length to ends. “It’s lightweight, adds real shine, and helps hair look finished without ever going greasy,” he explains.

Ghd Chronos Styler $329 SHOP NOW WWW editors and celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan hail this hair straightener as one of the best on the market. "[It] closes the cuticle layer of the hair when in use, making the hair shinier, frizz-free, and so much faster to style," she previously told Who What Wear.

Bardot Layers

One of the easiest ways to give straight hair body is by cutting tactful layers. Ballance recommends snipping “long layers with face-framing shape” to keep your hair long without letting it weigh you down. He says that these volumizing layers are an easy way to “add life or movement to straighter hair.”

“Straight hair gets called ‘easy,’ but making it look good takes a lot more effort than one would think,” he muses. “A great cut will frame the face, give shape to the right areas, and let the natural texture shine through—not fall flat.”

Mason Pearson Handy Mixture Brush $200 SHOP NOW Ballance dubs this brush a “forever” tool. “[It] smooths, shapes, and adds shine without static,” he says. “Worth the investment.”

K18 Astrolift Reparative Volume Spray $46 SHOP NOW Designed with damaged hair in mind, this volume-boosting spray works for all hair textures and can extend your style for longer, fuller wear.

French Lob

Unless you’ve been on a social media fast for the past (give or take) 2 years, you’ve heard of the term “French bob” before. “The bob is the moment,” Marjan previously told Who What Wear . “Everyone has short hair right now, you know?”

If cutting your hair to a chin-grazing length feels a smidge too daunting, Ballance recommends trying a blunt lob (aka, long bob). “Minimalist, strong,” Ballance defines this shoulder-length shear. “[It] doesn’t need much styling and always looks sharp.” If you want something a little more fashionable, a uniform, same-length cut (this looks great flat-ironed). If you’re looking for movement, try adding a few layers for that effortlessly chic French-girl feel.

Virtue Un-Frizz Leave-In Cream $22 $19 SHOP NOW Both Abergel and Ballance laud the Un-Frizz Cream from Virtue for its top-tier strand-smoothing magic. Ballance singles out this product for being ideal “pre-blowdry or before a flat iron” for its ability to smooth the hair without weighing it down.

Model-Off-Duty Movement

If your hair tends to hang limp, there’s one celeb hairstylist trick that takes minimal effort, yet adds a flattering touch to everyday styles. “With naturally straight hair, I add volumizing primer at the roots and blow dry it upside down—this creates a little volume,” explains Abergel. The next part is where the magic happens: Using a 2-inch curling iron, Abergel creates “a slight bend on the front hairline pieces by the eyes” to flatter and frame the cheekbones, offering an effortless, model-off-duty look.

Virtue Style-Setting Volumizing Primer $40 SHOP NOW Spray this hair-thickening formula from root to mid-length before heat styling for maximum boost.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold 2-Inch Barrel Curling Iron $70 SHOP NOW “My hair is medium to long and doesn't normally hold a curl,” writes one reviewer. “This curling iron holds it all day (even on wash day) and it does the big curls for volume!”

Face Card Part

If you’re wearing a striking red lip or glamorously smoked eye that deserves its own spotlight, try this super-slick look on for size. Ballance lauds this high-fashion style because of its “no volume, no fuss” presentation that won’t detract from your glam. “[It] lets the face do all the work,” he explains.

The key to this look is a “sharp middle part, super clean part, [and hair] slicked behind the ears,” the stylist says. Marjan once told me she uses a tail comb brush to achieve her perfect parts, which helps not only with clean sectioning, but ultra-sleek slicked-back styles, too.

Bardeau Essentials Professional 8.8-Inch Tail Comb $7 SHOP NOW This professional-grade tail comb is made from carbon fiber and stainless steel, which means that it is stronger and longer-lasting than cheaper, plastic versions (though this comb is already competitively priced).

DesignMe Hair Hold.Me Styling Stick $27 $19 SHOP NOW Made with castor oil, jojoba esters, and candelilla wax, this vegan hair wax stick is your ticket to an ultra-slick style.

Flattering Fringe

Cutting bangs may sound like an axis-tilting life event, but for anyone with straight hair, Ballance says you need not worry. “Straight hair carries fringe well,” Ballance explains. But of course, we’re not just telling you to take scissors to your mane and cut straight across.

“ Curtain bangs or short fringe add edge or softness, depending on the cut,” says Ballance. If you’re interested in elevating your straight strands, consider snipping wispy bangs or side-sweeping fringe . In the modern age, there are a handful of face-framing options for the fringe-curious—just don’t do it post-breakup (unless you really want to).

Blunt Bob

Ah, the uniform, chin-length bob. What makes this chic style even more alluring is the fact that it’s not only easy to style and maintain, but it makes you look pulled together practically anywhere, anytime. But with this style, you’re going to nix the layers for something more blunt.

“You want something that works with your texture, not against it. One-length cuts are super flattering,” explains Ballance. Working with same-length strands looks painfully chic when styled straight with a flat iron or flipped out on the ends, and though this shear may lack movement, it looks like a graceful curtain with every move. “For fine hair, a blunt bob can make it feel fuller,” he adds.

Davines Oi All in One Milk $42 SHOP NOW The key to a healthy, sleek bob is to take extra care in protecting it. This Davines hair milk comes highly recommended by Ballance for heat protection, softness, and hydration. “It does everything without overloading the hair,” he explains.

Parted Pony

Searching for a bit of updo inspo? Look no further than this model-esque style that puts your bone structure on full display. “You can do a perfect middle part and secure it at the nape, middle, or high on the head for a sleek pony,” suggests Abergel, a look he’s created versions of for clients Charlize Theron and Rooney Mara countless times throughout the years. Just make sure you’re using a good hair spray—and lots of it.

Oribe Superfine Hairspray $24 SHOP NOW Marjan once recommended this strong-hold hairspray for slicked-back styles. This sheer formula dries down into a non-flaky cast that won’t weigh down your strands.

Lengthy Layers

Say your hair hangs straight, but is so full that it feels too laborious to style—Ballance has a solution for that, as well. “For thicker hair, subtle internal layers stop it from feeling bottom-heavy,” he explains. Shearing thin, barely-there layers throughout your mane will allow the hair to dance more freely, holding onto product and offering body in a more flattering way. “And for long, straight hair, don’t skip the shaping around the face—it makes a world of difference,” he adds.

Sachajuan Dry Powder Shampoo $45 SHOP NOW Ballance recommends this dry powder for texture and lift. “Great for building volume at the root if your hair tends to collapse post-straightening,” he says.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $26 SHOP NOW “When hair feels too ‘clean’ or flat after styling, this gives it a bit of grip and air,” says Ballance.

Half-Up Wreath

A simple way to switch up your hairstyle is to try this Nicole Kidman-worn look that Abergel favors on straight strands. “With flat-ironed hair, I love [taking] tendrils from both temples and securing them in the back of the head,” he explains, a half-up option for those who don’t want to take drastic measures to elevate their styles. Slick these sections back with hair spray and a wax stick for a sleek, red carpet-ready look, or tie them together loosely to achieve a relaxed vibe that feels perfect for everyday wear.

Virtue Frizz Block Smoothing Spray $46 $39 SHOP NOW “Before using a straightener, I like to apply Virtue Labs’ Un-Frizz and the Virtue Labs Frizz Block spray,” says Abergel. “This duo is amazing for setting the foundation for frizz-free, smooth, straight styles.”

Ibiza Hair Boar Brush $51 SHOP NOW Abergel reveres Ibiza’s boar bristle brushes as his go-tos when shaping a sleek style.“[I] blow dry with those products using a boar bristle brush, and then I take my flat iron on medium heat and run it throughout the hair to lock in a smooth look,” he says. “This cocktail blocks humidity and locks the style in for 72 hours!”