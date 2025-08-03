Not a French Bob, Not a ’90s Blowout—14 Collarbone-Length Haircuts That Look Good on Everyone

Bob this, bob that… what if I don’t want to cut my hair to my jawline? Well, take it from someone who did a little over a year ago and loved it most days, but on others, wished she’d been just a bit more forgiving with the length of her chop—you don’t need to go short-short to look chic. Because let’s be honest, bobs take forever to grow out.
There’s no denying the influence the conglomerate of European and randomly named bobs have had since late 2023. From the tame French bob to the unruly boyfriend bob and the ultra-sharp Prada bob, jawline-grazing chops have been what’s hot for the better part of two years. But what if (gasp!) you could experiment with short hair without taking the ultra-short plunge? Enter: Collarbone-length hairstyles. The Los Angeles lob, the “clavi-cut,” the almost-lob—whatever you want to call it, this shoulder-skimming style is a great in-between cut that feels effortlessly chic.
This chop is great for people with damaged hair who want a fresh start, and it’s also a stylish way to lighten up your mane without losing too much length. “I like to call it ‘The Tease’ because it flirts with length, giving you the drama of long hair with the edge and ease of a shorter cut,” says celebrity hairstylist Davontaé Washington. “It’s the kind of cut that turns heads without trying too hard, giving long hair energy with short hair attitude!”
Below, find 14 screenshot-worthy snaps of fashion people rocking this mid-length cut that we can’t get enough of. So go on, scroll to your heart’s desire— you’ll be booking your next appointment before you know it.
Collarbone-Length Bob Ideas
Retro Shag
“This length is a playground for versatility,” Washington quips. The stylist calls out a “soft shag with curtain bangs for movement” as a great way to sample the collarbone-length cut with an androgynous, cool flair—take Selena Gomez’s choppy shear, for example. Her wispy, long bangs add a fun touch to this shoulder-skimming style, and we especially love how beachy her strands look. Spritz one of our editor-recommended sea salt sprays to emulate her touchable, wavy texture.
Curly Clavi-Cut
You, too, can try out this versatile length with curly hair. In fact, your curls can look extra cute when you give ‘em the shoulder-length shear, freeing up the weight that comes with long hair and allowing your locks to spring back with more bounce. Enhance your tresses with your favorite curl cream and dry your locks with a diffuser to get the best results (ahem, anything that looks remotely close to Simone Ashley’s dreamy spirals).
Pin-Straight Lob
There’s something so timeless about a flat-ironed, collarbone-grazing lob. Take this picture of Laura Harrier that lives rent-free in my mind for example. Washington describes a “blunt lob with razor-sharp precision” as a must-try iteration of this style, and this IG post might be enough to convince me. Though side parts might be trending nowadays, this straight style with a sharp middle part works with just about any glam and outfit combination—not to mention that it’s an easy way to elevate any look, whether a matching loungewear set or a floral catsuit. (I’ve stared at this picture for way too long.)
Mermaid Waves
Mermaid waves are timeless for a reason, and we can’t get enough of how dreamy they look at this medium length. Sophie Turner’s elegant lob is generally the same length, forgoing layers for a uniform shear that looks dimensional when lightly waved or sharp when straightened. Add a touch of hair oil to finish off this look with Turner-level shine (my personal favorite for post-heat tool-styling is the Rōz Santa Lucia Styling Hair Oil).
Piece-y Curls
One look at influencer Neelam Gill’s bouncy locks will have you filled with hair envy, but her shoulder-grazing length is a great point of reference for your next appointment—especially if your curls are airy and light, like hers. Dry your curls with a diffuser and spritz a bit of light-hold hairspray evenly throughout your hair for full-bodied results.
Bouncy Midi
Washington finds favor with a “layered midi that adds body and bounce,” and we can’t think of a better example of this description than Elsa Hosk’s dreamy lob. Gently grazing her shoulders, this sophisticated style looks deliciously undone—adding that cool, I-woke-up-like-this factor that we all covet. Add a bit of texturizing spray to your mane after rough-drying it to get that extra bit of volume.
Lightly Layered
One of the easiest ways to give your hair subtle movement is with layers, and I’m loving how this style catches the air at mid-length. Ask for long layers when you go to the salon, with a few face-framing pieces to give your look a little extra spice. Take a finishing spray to your layers for optimal movement and shine.
Natural Volume
There’s nothing more beautiful than letting your natural texture shine, and this voluminous Afro style looks stunning at shoulder-length. Layer your sections to have more length at the nape of the neck, with shorter sections towards the top of your head to add the most dimension. Lightly pick out your curls for extra volume, or try your hand at curly curtain bangs for even more body.
Scarfed Up
Styling a bob-adjacent hairstyle is fun until your hair decides not to lay, air-dry, or heat style right. (They have minds of their own.) Some days call for hair accessories like baseball hats or head scarves, and the latter is a fun and cute way to elevate your look sans any product at all. Just ask Gracie Abrams, who wears this style on repeat and has influenced her cohort of dedicated fans to do the same.
French Lob
Another collarbone-grazing style that Washington highlights is a textured bob that “just kisses the collarbone for that effortless French-girl vibe,” and my mind immediately went to Kendall Jenner’s choppy, sheared bob. Easy to wear wavy or straight, this cropped style dusts right over her shoulders and looks extra cute when flipped out at the ends.
Swooping Side-Part
Back to side parts, are we? This “dated” look is especially cute on curly hair, adding an extra boost in volume when spirals are swooped to the side. This two-second trick is the quickest way to transform flat hair into something bouncy, and accessories like barrettes, or even flowers, make this look oh so dreamy.
Flipped-Out Lob
Did I not say that flipped-out ends look super cute on short hair? This hairstyle requires length that goes a little past your collarbones, but that’s not to say that shorter styles with flippy ends aren’t just as chic (just take Khloé Kardashian’s adorable, clipped version from a few months ago). This half-up, half-down style feels perfect for formal events like weddings or holiday parties; its components playful without looking juvenile.
Natural Wave
Shorter lengths work well with straight or lightly wavy hair because of the way it effortlessly falls, making this cut a great one for anyone with this hair type who doesn’t want to touch up their strands much before heading out the door. Simply let your hair air dry, or spritz a bit of texturizing spray and/or sea salt spray to give your mane a little more body. For those face-framing bends, try tucking your hair behind your ears as it dries post-shower.
Chic Claw Clips
Hear me out—effortless updos look the cutest on this particular length of hair. It’s not so long where you’re constantly twisting your strands to get them secured in a claw clip, and you’ll have perfect jaw-framing pieces to pull out and wear down, adding a romantic touch to your quick updo. You’ll want to add these adorable clips to your cart, while you’re at it.
How should I style collarbone-length hair?
To Washington, the way you style your shoulder-sheared hair should be based on vibes. This cut is versatile, so the styling options are virtually endless—but if he had to pick, he’s going glam.
“If I want that old money vintage blowout, I grab my BabylissPRO Style/Switch Multi-Styler,” says the celebrity stylist, who favors this tool for salon-level styling at home. “Click on the round brush attachment, section the hair, and work from roots to ends, curling under slightly to get that signature bounce, honey!”
But if you want something a little sleeker (or in Washington’s words, “snatched,” he recommends reaching for the smoothing attachment on your favorite multi-styler to get the glossiest results. “Glide it through small sections, and finish with a shine serum for that glass-hair effect,” Washington advises. “You can go for glam or minimal, and this length is the perfect canvas for both. Either way, she’s giving.”
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).