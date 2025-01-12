If You’re a Blonde, These Are the 5 Most Luxurious-Looking Hair Colours to Try Now
It is absolutely freezing outside, my skin is drier than ever and all I want to do is cosy up on the couch with a hot chocolate in hand. Yep, winter is here. After a December full of outings and a rather busy start to January, it's safe to say that I'm not feeling (or looking) my best. So, this month I'm determined to do some of the things that make me feel like me again. I've treated myself to a facial appointment to try and save my skin, I've upped my water intake to hydrate from the inside out and I'm even tempted to book myself into a pilates class this weekend. However, one other thing I am desperate to get sorted is my hair colour.
I had my blonde highlights redone in early autumn, but they are definitely looking a little dull and lacklustre as of late. I'd like to go a bit lighter with my hair colour this month to try and lift those January blues, so I decided to reach out to an expert to see what winter hair colours they would recommend for anyone who has blonde hair or who is planning on going blonde this season. I spoke to Stuart Matuska, international technical artistic director for TONI&GUY, and he had so many good recommendations.
"The colder months can be tough on your hair, with dryness, brassiness, and dullness often taking centre stage," Matuska tells me. "But with the right colours, techniques, and products, you can keep your blonde hair vibrant, healthy, and full of life." Below, Matuska shares his top colour recommendations with me that will allow you to maintain bright, beautiful blonde hair all winter long. Interested? Just keep on scrolling...
5 of the Best Winter Hair Colours for Blondes, According to an Expert
1. Icy Platinum Blonde
First up is platinum, icy blonde. "This cool-toned shade captures the frosty elegance of winter and works beautifully with fair skin tones or cool undertones," says Matuska. "It'll make a bold, high-fashion statement in softer winter lighting."
If you want to go all out this winter, this is definitely the shade to go for. If you're a little unsure, don't be afraid to ask your hair stylist on how you can make this bolder blonde hair trend work for you, whether that be by adding icy blonde highlights or opting for all-over colour.
Get the Look:
Matuska recommends using this shampoo as it neutralises yellow and brassy tones while enhancing the brightness of platinum, blonde, and grey hair.
Price shown is members' price.
Another great option from Beauty Pie.
2. Winter Wheat Blonde
If cool, icy shades aren't your thing, why not try the winter wheat blonde trend? "[This trend] is a warm blonde with golden undertones [that] adds a subtle glow, perfect for brightening complexions during the cooler months," explains Matuska.
This shade is a lot more subtle than the option above, and will create a beautifully soft and natural look this January.
Get the Look:
This mask will help to restore your golden blonde undertones.
3. Buttery Blonde
Buttery blonde hair is such a stylish shade for the winter months. "A creamy blonde with golden warmth, [this colour] exudes luxury and cosiness and creates a natural-looking winter glow," says Matuska. According to Matuska, this shade works really well for warmer skin tones.
If it's good enough for Sabrina Carpenter, then it's definitely good enough for me.
Get the Look:
Treat your buttery blonde hair to this intensive repair mask. "It restores moisture, strengthens hair, and leaves it silky smooth and full of shine," says Matuska.
This Olaplex set will keep your hair colour looking fresh in between salon appointments.
4. Bronde Balayage
Bronde balayage is ideal for those of you wanting to go a little darker this season while still maintaining your blonde hair colour. "[This look involves] a blend of blonde and brunette shades to create depth and richness, perfect for the softer light of winter," says Matuska. "[It works well for] blondes wanting to add dimension without committing to darker tones."
As someone who wants to add lighter, blonder tones to their brunette hair, I think this is the trend I'll be choosing this month.
Get the Look:
5. Champagne Blonde
Last but by no means least, say hello to champagne blonde hair. According to Matuska, this look involves a balanced mix of warm and cool tones. "[This shade] adds brightness to any look and is best for revitalising tired winter skin with its vibrant, flattering hues."
There's no denying how expensive this hair colour looks thanks to the mix of blonde tones.
Get the Look:
"This concentrated conditioner hydrates and combats brassiness, boosting shine and maintaining vibrant colour," says Matuska.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
-
Emma Stone Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Twiggy-Esque Pixie Cut
It's so mod.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Speed-Dial Your Stylist! Hair Extensions Are *It* for 2025, According to the Golden Globes
Maximalist hair has made a comeback.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Can This Popular Skincare Ingredient Boost Hair Growth? Here's What Experts Say
Don't sleep on it.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Apparently, I've Been Applying Hair Masks Incorrectly for 15 Years—5 Mistakes You *Don't* Want to Make
Take it from me.
By Marie Lodi
-
Eloise at the Plaza Is the OG Coquette Icon—12 Beauty Staples I'm Convinced She'd Use Today
From a sparkle-infused hair oil to an oversize velvet bow.
By Maya Thomas
-
Editors Know Hair Accessories Elevate a Winter Wardrobe—These Are the Chicest Ones to Shop
Some are even on sale.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Of the 53+ Cyber Monday Beauty Finds I Favorited, These Are the 12 I Actually Bought
I can't wait to use them.
By Maya Thomas
-
The Shark Beauty FlexStyle Is All Over Our FYPs, so We Tried It—Honest Thoughts Ahead
It's on sale for a short time.
By Kaitlyn McLintock