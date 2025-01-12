It is absolutely freezing outside, my skin is drier than ever and all I want to do is cosy up on the couch with a hot chocolate in hand. Yep, winter is here. After a December full of outings and a rather busy start to January, it's safe to say that I'm not feeling (or looking) my best. So, this month I'm determined to do some of the things that make me feel like me again. I've treated myself to a facial appointment to try and save my skin, I've upped my water intake to hydrate from the inside out and I'm even tempted to book myself into a pilates class this weekend. However, one other thing I am desperate to get sorted is my hair colour.

I had my blonde highlights redone in early autumn, but they are definitely looking a little dull and lacklustre as of late. I'd like to go a bit lighter with my hair colour this month to try and lift those January blues, so I decided to reach out to an expert to see what winter hair colours they would recommend for anyone who has blonde hair or who is planning on going blonde this season. I spoke to Stuart Matuska, international technical artistic director for TONI&GUY, and he had so many good recommendations.

"The colder months can be tough on your hair, with dryness, brassiness, and dullness often taking centre stage," Matuska tells me. "But with the right colours, techniques, and products, you can keep your blonde hair vibrant, healthy, and full of life." Below, Matuska shares his top colour recommendations with me that will allow you to maintain bright, beautiful blonde hair all winter long. Interested? Just keep on scrolling...

5 of the Best Winter Hair Colours for Blondes, According to an Expert

1. Icy Platinum Blonde

First up is platinum, icy blonde. "This cool-toned shade captures the frosty elegance of winter and works beautifully with fair skin tones or cool undertones," says Matuska. "It'll make a bold, high-fashion statement in softer winter lighting."

If you want to go all out this winter, this is definitely the shade to go for. If you're a little unsure, don't be afraid to ask your hair stylist on how you can make this bolder blonde hair trend work for you, whether that be by adding icy blonde highlights or opting for all-over colour.

Get the Look:

LABEL.M Cool Blonde Toning Shampoo £23 SHOP NOW Matuska recommends using this shampoo as it neutralises yellow and brassy tones while enhancing the brightness of platinum, blonde, and grey hair.

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Another great option from Beauty Pie.

2. Winter Wheat Blonde

If cool, icy shades aren't your thing, why not try the winter wheat blonde trend? "[This trend] is a warm blonde with golden undertones [that] adds a subtle glow, perfect for brightening complexions during the cooler months," explains Matuska.

This shade is a lot more subtle than the option above, and will create a beautifully soft and natural look this January.

Get the Look:

Wella Professionals Care Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour Mask - Golden Gloss £16 SHOP NOW This mask will help to restore your golden blonde undertones.

UKLASH Hair Repair Mask £30 SHOP NOW Make sure to keep coloured hair hydrated with a weekly hair mask.

3. Buttery Blonde

Buttery blonde hair is such a stylish shade for the winter months. "A creamy blonde with golden warmth, [this colour] exudes luxury and cosiness and creates a natural-looking winter glow," says Matuska. According to Matuska, this shade works really well for warmer skin tones.

If it's good enough for Sabrina Carpenter, then it's definitely good enough for me.

Get the Look:

LABEL.M M-Plex Bond Repairing Miracle Mask £31 SHOP NOW Treat your buttery blonde hair to this intensive repair mask. "It restores moisture, strengthens hair, and leaves it silky smooth and full of shine," says Matuska.

OLAPLEX Blonde Essentials Duo £45 SHOP NOW This Olaplex set will keep your hair colour looking fresh in between salon appointments.

4. Bronde Balayage

Bronde balayage is ideal for those of you wanting to go a little darker this season while still maintaining your blonde hair colour. "[This look involves] a blend of blonde and brunette shades to create depth and richness, perfect for the softer light of winter," says Matuska. "[It works well for] blondes wanting to add dimension without committing to darker tones."

As someone who wants to add lighter, blonder tones to their brunette hair, I think this is the trend I'll be choosing this month.

Get the Look:

Glaze Super Gloss Caramel Lights £16 SHOP NOW A hair gloss designed to enhance balayage.

Ouai Hair Oil £14 SHOP NOW Don't forget a bit of hair oil to add softness and shine.

5. Champagne Blonde

Last but by no means least, say hello to champagne blonde hair. According to Matuska, this look involves a balanced mix of warm and cool tones. "[This shade] adds brightness to any look and is best for revitalising tired winter skin with its vibrant, flattering hues."

There's no denying how expensive this hair colour looks thanks to the mix of blonde tones.

Get the Look:

LABEL.M Cool Blonde Toning Conditioner £28 £25 SHOP NOW "This concentrated conditioner hydrates and combats brassiness, boosting shine and maintaining vibrant colour," says Matuska.