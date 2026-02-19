I started noticing military jackets everywhere before I realized why. First on celebrities—styled casually, almost nonchalantly—then in street style, then suddenly it clicked when I revisited the runways from the previous season. Even wilder, I'm already seeing this trend pop up in the fashion week that's occurring right now. There’s always a moment when a trend goes from coincidence to pattern, and this is one of those moments. The silhouettes feel familiar, but the styling feels new, which is usually the biggest clue that something is officially back.
What I love about this resurgence is how wearable it is. Military jackets have always been that thing that you can throw on top of whatever it is you happen to be wearing at the moment and come out looking effortlessly cool. The runway moment that brought them back explains exactly why they’re resonating now. It’s not about costume dressing—it’s about adding structure, history, and a little edge to otherwise-simple outfits. Let's discuss the brands, from McQueen to Khaite, that are sporting this trend.
On the Runway
McQueen was the first brand to point my eye toward military jackets. It was shortly after this show that they started popping up everywhere for me.
The brand's take felt reminiscent of the '80s take on this jacket trend: bold, fun, and occasionally floral.
Seeing this trend emerge on the Khaite runway while this story was already in the works was pretty validating if I do say so myself.
I will definitely be seen in a menswear-inspired moment since so many men's fashion week moments spotlighted this trend as well.
Khaite showed off three different takes on the military jacket, while the others were more of a minimalist take—I loved seeing this statement moment for the brand.
The styling here is everything.
If this Demeulemeester look can't be the last thing that sells you, I don't know what will.
On the People
People are styling mandarin jackets as well to go right along with this trend, and I'm here for it.
Wearing a jacket as a top? Choose a military one for your look to feel next-level.
The contrasting gloves style quite well with this navy military jacket that's reminiscent of Nili Lotan's take on the trend.
Bold and bright color swatches really make a statement, and in fashion right now, more is more.
Styling it with your everyday jeans is my personal favorite way to wear this trend.
If I were to style the jacket trend right now, this is exactly how I'd do it: with wide-leg trousers, a clutch, and good heels.