Fashion People Are Wearing Military Jackets Again—Here's the Runway Moment That Explains It

Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features
military jackets at new york fashion week
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Jump to category:

I started noticing military jackets everywhere before I realized why. First on celebrities—styled casually, almost nonchalantly—then in street style, then suddenly it clicked when I revisited the runways from the previous season. Even wilder, I'm already seeing this trend pop up in the fashion week that's occurring right now. There’s always a moment when a trend goes from coincidence to pattern, and this is one of those moments. The silhouettes feel familiar, but the styling feels new, which is usually the biggest clue that something is officially back.

What I love about this resurgence is how wearable it is. Military jackets have always been that thing that you can throw on top of whatever it is you happen to be wearing at the moment and come out looking effortlessly cool. The runway moment that brought them back explains exactly why they’re resonating now. It’s not about costume dressing—it’s about adding structure, history, and a little edge to otherwise-simple outfits. Let's discuss the brands, from McQueen to Khaite, that are sporting this trend.

On the Runway

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

McQueen was the first brand to point my eye toward military jackets. It was shortly after this show that they started popping up everywhere for me.

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The brand's take felt reminiscent of the '80s take on this jacket trend: bold, fun, and occasionally floral.

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Seeing this trend emerge on the Khaite runway while this story was already in the works was pretty validating if I do say so myself.

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I will definitely be seen in a menswear-inspired moment since so many men's fashion week moments spotlighted this trend as well.

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Khaite showed off three different takes on the military jacket, while the others were more of a minimalist take—I loved seeing this statement moment for the brand.

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The styling here is everything.

military jacket who what wear runway fashion month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If this Demeulemeester look can't be the last thing that sells you, I don't know what will.

On the People

street style people

(Image credit: Getty Images)

People are styling mandarin jackets as well to go right along with this trend, and I'm here for it.

street style people

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a jacket as a top? Choose a military one for your look to feel next-level.

street style people

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The contrasting gloves style quite well with this navy military jacket that's reminiscent of Nili Lotan's take on the trend.

street style people

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold and bright color swatches really make a statement, and in fashion right now, more is more.

fashion people wearing military jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling it with your everyday jeans is my personal favorite way to wear this trend.

fashion people wearing military jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I were to style the jacket trend right now, this is exactly how I'd do it: with wide-leg trousers, a clutch, and good heels.

Shop the Jacket