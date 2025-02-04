Whenever a fashion item attracts attention on the runway, gets featured in editorials, and starts showing up on every stylish woman in Paris, New York, Oslo, and more, it's only a matter of time before the whole world finds out about it and wants one for themselves. This is exactly what's currently taking place with Chanel's brand-new moccasins, which debuted on the runway at the French house's Resort 2025 show in Marseille. They feature a calfskin-leather exterior, a rounded toe, and a tuxedo-friendly aesthetic that, all together, make for flats unlike any of the currently trending pairs. No wonder they're making headlines right now.

Nara Smith just gave us yet another reason to obsess over Chanel's patent leather flats. Spotted out recently in the glossy, logo-adorned flats, she styled them in the effortlessly cool way we've come to expect—pairing them with a sleek, tailored look that felt both modern and timeless. The best part? They're just as versatile as they are polished. We're already imagining them with slouchy jeans and a crisp button-down for an elevated everyday look or teamed with a pleated mini and socks for a preppy-meets-trendy vibe. Safe to say, they're officially on our wish list.

On the runway:

At the show, models were seen donning the formal footwear style in casual, effortless ways—with minidresses, denim sets, blazers turned sporty with layered hoodies, and more. Virginie Viard, Chanel's former creative director who designed the Resort 25 collection, described them as "scuba tuxedo" shoes to Vogue, and honestly, it's a perfect way to label them.

With resort collections now making their in-store debuts, fashion's top content creators are quickly acquiring pairs of their own and plastering the sophisticated slippers all over social media. Christie Tyler styled hers with a black suit, ivory socks, and a matching scarf top, photographing the look on the industrial streets of SoHo in New York. Norwegian creator Annabel Rosendahl photographed hers just out of the box. Those are just a couple of the sightings I've stumbled across so far this season, and more are surely on their way.

For the first Who What Wear US In Focus feature starring Madison Bailey, the Outer Banks star wore the luxurious slippers with a vibrant yellow knit cardigan-and-shorts set also from Chanel's Resort 25 collection. Bailey completed the look with white socks, a Jennifer Behr bow, and Louis Vuitton jewellery.

Trust me. These moments are just the beginning. Scroll down to shop the new Chanel flats that have all other shoes, from ballet flats to pumps to boots, on high alert.

