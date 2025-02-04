Chanel's New Flats Have All Other Shoes on High Alert

By
published
Contributions from
in News

Whenever a fashion item attracts attention on the runway, gets featured in editorials, and starts showing up on every stylish woman in Paris, New York, Oslo, and more, it's only a matter of time before the whole world finds out about it and wants one for themselves. This is exactly what's currently taking place with Chanel's brand-new moccasins, which debuted on the runway at the French house's Resort 2025 show in Marseille. They feature a calfskin-leather exterior, a rounded toe, and a tuxedo-friendly aesthetic that, all together, make for flats unlike any of the currently trending pairs. No wonder they're making headlines right now.

Nara Smith in Chanel Loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nara Smith just gave us yet another reason to obsess over Chanel's patent leather flats. Spotted out recently in the glossy, logo-adorned flats, she styled them in the effortlessly cool way we've come to expect—pairing them with a sleek, tailored look that felt both modern and timeless. The best part? They're just as versatile as they are polished. We're already imagining them with slouchy jeans and a crisp button-down for an elevated everyday look or teamed with a pleated mini and socks for a preppy-meets-trendy vibe. Safe to say, they're officially on our wish list.

On the runway:

A Chanel model walking in the Resort 2025 show wearing a black cape dress and patent leather moccasins.

Chanel Resort 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A Chanel model walking in the Resort 2025 show wearing an oversize tweed plaid blazer and patent leather moccasins.

Chanel Resort 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

At the show, models were seen donning the formal footwear style in casual, effortless ways—with minidresses, denim sets, blazers turned sporty with layered hoodies, and more. Virginie Viard, Chanel's former creative director who designed the Resort 25 collection, described them as "scuba tuxedo" shoes to Vogue, and honestly, it's a perfect way to label them.

With resort collections now making their in-store debuts, fashion's top content creators are quickly acquiring pairs of their own and plastering the sophisticated slippers all over social media. Christie Tyler styled hers with a black suit, ivory socks, and a matching scarf top, photographing the look on the industrial streets of SoHo in New York. Norwegian creator Annabel Rosendahl photographed hers just out of the box. Those are just a couple of the sightings I've stumbled across so far this season, and more are surely on their way.

On IG:

Christie Tyler wearing a suit, a silk top, socks, and patent leather Chanel moccasins.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Patent leather Chanel moccasins.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Patent leather Chanel moccasins seen on Stephanie Broek alongside a long black wool coat, gray scarf, white Chanel bag, and leather gloves.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

A woman wearing gray knit tights, a yellow tweed jacket, and black patent leather Chanel moccasins.

(Image credit: @sourcewhere)

Christie Tyler wearing a suit, a silk top, socks, and patent leather Chanel moccasins.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

For the first Who What Wear US In Focus feature starring Madison Bailey, the Outer Banks star wore the luxurious slippers with a vibrant yellow knit cardigan-and-shorts set also from Chanel's Resort 25 collection. Bailey completed the look with white socks, a Jennifer Behr bow, and Louis Vuitton jewellery.

Madison Bailey wearing a yellow Chanel sweater set, white socks, and Chanel moccasins while laying on a white-and-wood staircase.

(Image credit: Joelle Grace Taylor)

Trust me. These moments are just the beginning. Scroll down to shop the new Chanel flats that have all other shoes, from ballet flats to pumps to boots, on high alert.

Shop Chanel's Resort 25 Moccasins:

Moccasins
CHANEL
Moccasins

Material: patent calfskin leather

Heel Height: 0.8 inches

Collection: Resort 2025

Shop more flats:

Leather Asymmetric Ballerinas Black
Toteme
Leather Asymmetric Ballerinas Black

Toteme is always a good shout.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Suede Mules

My favourite flat mules of the season.

Leather Ballerina Flats
COS
Leather Ballerina Flats

A chic high-street pair.

Awar Ballerina Flat in Leather
The Row
Awar Ballerina Flat in Leather

Be still my beating heart.

Leather Mary Jane Flats
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats

Arket, you can do no wrong in my eyes.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Bow-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats

The suede! Love, Love, Love.

Stella Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Stella Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

These are high on my wish-list.

Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballet Flats

Get ready for mesh flats to be everywhere again this spring.

Women's Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe in Black
Saint Laurent
Babylone Slingback Flats in Satin Crepe in Black

How cute would these look worn with a crisp white shirt and some light wash jeans?

Lauren Scalloped Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
CHLOÉ
Lauren Scalloped Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

The OG's in both my mum and my wardrobes.

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

We stan.

Explore More:
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸