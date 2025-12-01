Sorry, Stilettos, Every Fashion Person I Know Is Elevating Their Winter Looks With This Heel Trend

There's a time and place for a stiletto heel, but a night out in winter 2025 isn't it. All of a sudden, the chicest dressers I know have turned away from ultra-sleek silhouettes and towards party-ready shoes with a far more interesting detail. This season, curved and sculpted wedges are the styles capturing everyone’s imagination right now.
Take Iris Law’s styling, for instance. The model swapped sharp stilettos for a pair of black, rounded-toe sculptural wedges—styling them with a ruffled blue skirt and a slouchy brown V-neck knit. Where a classic heel would have felt polished but predictable, Law’s choice added a playful, directional twist that instantly elevated her outfit.
Whether you pair sculptural wedges with an LBD for an elevated take on party dressing, wear them with jeans to enhance your everyday outfits, or style them with something whimsical (à la Iris), these curved iterations are proving unexpectedly versatile.
There’s also the comfort factor. With the stability of a wedge, this style is significantly more supportive—making it a no-brainer for evenings when you plan to stay out long past last orders.
If you’re ready to refresh your winter footwear rotation, keep scrolling. Below, I’ve rounded up the chicest curved wedge heels to shop right now.
Shop Curved Wedge Heels:
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Mules
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
Reformation
Cheri Wedge
Shop these while they're on sale.
Topshop
Alexa Sculptured Wedge Sandals
These also come in silver and chocolate brown.
Mango
Leather Wedge-Heel Sandals
Pair these with jeans or style them with a sleek pencil skirt.
Schuh
Stormi Wedge Mule
Ask any fashion person—wedge mules are one of the chicest silhouette of the season.
Magda Butrym
105 Patent Leather Wedge Sandals
The patent leather finish gives these a supremely elevated feel.
Alaia
Patent-Leather Wedge Mules
Alaia's curved heel wedges will always be a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.