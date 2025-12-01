Sorry, Stilettos, Every Fashion Person I Know Is Elevating Their Winter Looks With This Heel Trend

I know you're a fashion person if you've swapped your stilettos for this burgeoning heels trend.

Iris Law poses for a photo wearing a brown v-neck knit with ruffle shoes and black curved-heel wedges.
(Image credit: @lirisaw)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

There's a time and place for a stiletto heel, but a night out in winter 2025 isn't it. All of a sudden, the chicest dressers I know have turned away from ultra-sleek silhouettes and towards party-ready shoes with a far more interesting detail. This season, curved and sculpted wedges are the styles capturing everyone’s imagination right now.

Take Iris Law’s styling, for instance. The model swapped sharp stilettos for a pair of black, rounded-toe sculptural wedges—styling them with a ruffled blue skirt and a slouchy brown V-neck knit. Where a classic heel would have felt polished but predictable, Law’s choice added a playful, directional twist that instantly elevated her outfit.

Iris Law poses for a photo wearing a brown v-neck knit with ruffle shoes and black curved-heel wedges.

(Image credit: @lirisaw)

Whether you pair sculptural wedges with an LBD for an elevated take on party dressing, wear them with jeans to enhance your everyday outfits, or style them with something whimsical (à la Iris), these curved iterations are proving unexpectedly versatile.

There’s also the comfort factor. With the stability of a wedge, this style is significantly more supportive—making it a no-brainer for evenings when you plan to stay out long past last orders.

If you’re ready to refresh your winter footwear rotation, keep scrolling. Below, I’ve rounded up the chicest curved wedge heels to shop right now.

Shop Curved Wedge Heels:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸