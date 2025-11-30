I'm Hitting Pause on These 7 'Dated' Winter Shoe Trends and Slipping Into These Options Instead

This year, I'm swapping out these dated (in my opinion!) winter shoe trends for footwear that feels fresher, more functional and has the perfect amount of personality. Scroll on to see my list.

Three different winter shoe trends
(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl, @_livmadeline, @ingridedvinsen)
By
published
in Features

As far as outfits go, shoes are my chosen method for channelling personality. As a shoe enthusiast (and former shoe brand owner), I love all shoes—even the ones I'd think to never wear myself. Long live the ugly shoe! Throw me a sneakerina! Bring on the Crocs! Send me the weirdest laces and strangest embellishments. I love these as much as I love the classics, whether it's a white trainer or a black leather boot. Winter feels like a particularly great time to try something new when it comes to footwear.

Anna in shiny black leather calf boots

(Image credit: @annawinck)

When we're bundled up within an inch of our lives, our shoes can do much of the talking for us. Whilst style is inherently subjective, I'll be walking us through some dated winter shoe trends that I'm personally choosing to forgo this season in lieu of other options that have won my attention. But keep those so-called dated shoes—I can guarantee they'll be back trending somewhere in the future.

So far this season, I'm replacing my combat boots and sparkly party shoes with slightly more elevated numbers (see: almond-toe boots and red heels). If you're a fan of athletic styles and collecting sneakers, I'm swapping dated trainer trends like chunky trainers with nimble, lace-up ballet-inspired silhouettes. I also love the idea of changing out fur-lined boots for the much more functional lug-soled brogue. I'm also fully embracing my love of clogs once more this season, which are far easier to wear with wool socks and warm tights than the viral ugly-but-beloved split-toe shoe trend that's been everywhere this year.

Excited to revitalise your own shoe collection this winter? Here's a closer look at the dated trends worth replacing for the time being, and why their alternatives are ideal for your winter capsule.

1. Pausing: Furry Boots

Wearing: Lug-Sole Brogues

Liv in lug sole brogues

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: You'll notice a trend within this trend piece (so meta)—that I highly value functionality when it comes to shoes, especially during winter. It's cold, and often wet, so you need shoes that can handle this as well as contribute to your personal style. Liv exceeds at this. Rather than opting for furry boots this season (which, unless sprayed with protectant get soaked so quickly), choose a lug-soled option. And not just boots, as Liv wears, lug-soled brogues and loafers are a unique way of changing up your shoes from what you usually wear.

Shop Lug-Sole Brogues:

2. Pausing: Toe-Split Shoes

Wearing: Clogs

Monikh wearing black clogs and jeans

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Split-toe shoes, regardless of how polarising, are very fun. However, splitting your toes up in winter? Not so fun. Clogs are equally as fun, but allow you to wear wool socks and tights and remain cosy. I revived my love of clogs this year after spotting a pair on a woman at Heathrow that I couldn't stop thinking about (shoutout to her for not gatekeeping and leading me straight to ME+EM). The last time I wore clogs I was 11, and, well, they have become so much more stylish since then. Whether you want a traditional wooden sole or opt for a flat-soled Birkenstock, you have many choices.

Shop Clogs:

3. Pausing: Glitter Heels

Wearing: Red Heels

Ingrid in black wool coat and red high heels

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: A glitter heel can nice for party season, but for me a red heel is undeniably more chic. So, if you want to make a statement that still feels ultimately sophisticated, take a page from Ingrid's book and opt for red heels this festive party season. They pop against a sleek all-black outfit but still infuse plenty of colour into your look. They'll also work for other special occasions throughout the year, not just in wintertime.

Shop Red Heels:

4. Pausing: Metallic Boots

Wearing: High-Shine Boots

Annabel in knee-high leather boots

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Metallic boots have a time and place, whereas you could say high-shine boots in a reliable neutral can fit into any time and place. They're not quite as lustrous as patent, but they're a little more eye-catching than your standard matte leather. You can wear them with everything, including jeans and a nice top, or something similar to Annabel's chic outfit, which involves a stylish coat, tights and a skirt. Regardless of whether or not you love statement boots, black or brown high-shine boots are a timeless staple.

Shop High-Shine Boots:

5. Pausing: Embroidered Flats

Wearing: Pierced Shoes

Marina in pierced shoes

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Tory Burch's advent of the pierced shoe was a gift for shoe-appreciators everywhere. Jewellery for your shoes is in my top five favourite things to exist in the footwear world. They possess an edge that embroidered flats don't quite have, and provide a metallic shine, which quickly brightens up any winter outfit. Marina's styling of her pierced shoes is fabulous. Her long, wide-leg trousers are the perfect option for these statement shoes to peek out of.

Shop Pierced Shoes:

6. Pausing: Mega Chunky Trainers

Wearing: Sneakerinas and Laced Trainers

Sneakerina lace-up trainers with a suede bag and fur jacket

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: As someone who danced for most of her life, I never thought I'd get the chance to wear ballerina shoes again. Whilst I won't be in split-sole or pointe shoes anytime soon, the sneakerina trend that emerged this year ticks every box and fuels the nostalgia. I adore an interesting shoe, and often buy trainers that might be labelled "weird" before they are trending. These are one such option—they feel more like art than anything. I love the sleek silhouette, unique laces and the wide range of styles they're available in.

Shop Ballerina Sneakers:

7. Pausing: Combat Boots

Wearing: Almond-Toe Boots

Anouk in almond-toe boots and a coat

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Combat boots work with a variety of looks, but a more refined boot is the key to elevating any winter outfit. I love an almond toe (also called a chisel toe), which perfectly blends square, point and rounded silhouettes into one. Anouk's ensemble is one I plan to recreate over and over again this winter. You can't go wrong with a tailored wool coat, jeans and a sleek pair of almond-toe boots.

Shop Almond-Toe Boots: