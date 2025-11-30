As far as outfits go, shoes are my chosen method for channelling personality. As a shoe enthusiast (and former shoe brand owner), I love all shoes—even the ones I'd think to never wear myself. Long live the ugly shoe! Throw me a sneakerina! Bring on the Crocs! Send me the weirdest laces and strangest embellishments. I love these as much as I love the classics, whether it's a white trainer or a black leather boot. Winter feels like a particularly great time to try something new when it comes to footwear.
When we're bundled up within an inch of our lives, our shoes can do much of the talking for us. Whilst style is inherently subjective, I'll be walking us through some dated winter shoe trends that I'm personally choosing to forgo this season in lieu of other options that have won my attention. But keep those so-called dated shoes—I can guarantee they'll be back trending somewhere in the future.
So far this season, I'm replacing my combat boots and sparkly party shoes with slightly more elevated numbers (see: almond-toe boots and red heels). If you're a fan of athletic styles and collecting sneakers, I'm swapping dated trainer trends like chunky trainers with nimble, lace-up ballet-inspired silhouettes. I also love the idea of changing out fur-lined boots for the much more functional lug-soled brogue. I'm also fully embracing my love of clogs once more this season, which are far easier to wear with wool socks and warm tights than the viral ugly-but-beloved split-toe shoe trend that's been everywhere this year.
Excited to revitalise your own shoe collection this winter? Here's a closer look at the dated trends worth replacing for the time being, and why their alternatives are ideal for your winter capsule.
The Dated Winter Shoe Trends I'm Skipping This Season:
1. Pausing: Furry Boots
Wearing: Lug-Sole Brogues
Style Notes: You'll notice a trend within this trend piece (so meta)—that I highly value functionality when it comes to shoes, especially during winter. It's cold, and often wet, so you need shoes that can handle this as well as contribute to your personal style. Liv exceeds at this. Rather than opting for furry boots this season (which, unless sprayed with protectant get soaked so quickly), choose a lug-soled option. And not just boots, as Liv wears, lug-soled brogues and loafers are a unique way of changing up your shoes from what you usually wear.
Shop Lug-Sole Brogues:
Bobbies
Nicola
The second I saw these, they went on my winter wish list. The buckle is a nice, refined contrast to the chunky sole.
Sézane
Markus Loafers
These look cute on their own or with a fun pair of socks peeping out.
Whistles
Chocolate Suede Chunky Lace Up Shoe
Prefer suede shoes? This pair is ideal for wearing with jeans.
Dr. Martens
3989 Smooth Leather Brogue Shoes
Leave it to Dr. Martens if you need a pair of shoes that feels a little different from what else is out there.
2. Pausing: Toe-Split Shoes
Wearing: Clogs
Style Notes: Split-toe shoes, regardless of how polarising, are very fun. However, splitting your toes up in winter? Not so fun. Clogs are equally as fun, but allow you to wear wool socks and tights and remain cosy. I revived my love of clogs this year after spotting a pair on a woman at Heathrow that I couldn't stop thinking about (shoutout to her for not gatekeeping and leading me straight to ME+EM). The last time I wore clogs I was 11, and, well, they have become so much more stylish since then. Whether you want a traditional wooden sole or opt for a flat-soled Birkenstock, you have many choices.
Shop Clogs:
Russell & Bromley
Slingback Heeled Clog
The all-black palette with studs and no seams makes this pair infinitely cool.
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs
Birkenstocks are renowned for their comfort, and I love that they've been trending for the last few years. This frosty suede is a gorgeous colour.
LE MONDE BERYL
Agnes shearling-lined leather clogs
A very chic take on the wooden and shearling-lined clogs that used to be so popular in the early '00s.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Effie Mules
Vagabond shoes constantly blow me away with their quality, especially for the price.
3. Pausing: Glitter Heels
Wearing: Red Heels
Style Notes: A glitter heel can nice for party season, but for me a red heel is undeniably more chic. So, if you want to make a statement that still feels ultimately sophisticated, take a page from Ingrid's book and opt for red heels this festive party season. They pop against a sleek all-black outfit but still infuse plenty of colour into your look. They'll also work for other special occasions throughout the year, not just in wintertime.
Shop Red Heels:
Reformation
Joelle Heeled Pump
Patent burgundy heels are so sultry.
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks in Bright Red
The almond toe and high-cut vamp give these modern shoes a retro spin.
ZARA
Faux Fur Sole Heeled Sandals
No, I cannot stop talking about these faux-fur-lined red heels. They're way too fun!
RIXO
Mavi Suede Sandals
Whilst these can be worn as-is, I envision them looking incredible with sheer red tights.
4. Pausing: Metallic Boots
Wearing: High-Shine Boots
Style Notes: Metallic boots have a time and place, whereas you could say high-shine boots in a reliable neutral can fit into any time and place. They're not quite as lustrous as patent, but they're a little more eye-catching than your standard matte leather. You can wear them with everything, including jeans and a nice top, or something similar to Annabel's chic outfit, which involves a stylish coat, tights and a skirt. Regardless of whether or not you love statement boots, black or brown high-shine boots are a timeless staple.
Shop High-Shine Boots:
STAUD
Sebastian Leather Knee Boots
The perfect heel height and level of shine.
Hush
Katlynn Leather Patent Kneehigh Boots
Burgundy counts as a cold-weather neutral, in my opinion.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Freya Tall Boots
Ever since I spotted these on TikTok, they've been on my mind. They're the sleekest riding boots I've ever seen.
Arket
Leather Boots
The pair if you've been loving dark chocolate brown over the last few months.
5. Pausing: Embroidered Flats
Wearing: Pierced Shoes
Style Notes:Tory Burch's advent of the pierced shoe was a gift for shoe-appreciators everywhere. Jewellery for your shoes is in my top five favourite things to exist in the footwear world. They possess an edge that embroidered flats don't quite have, and provide a metallic shine, which quickly brightens up any winter outfit. Marina's styling of her pierced shoes is fabulous. Her long, wide-leg trousers are the perfect option for these statement shoes to peek out of.
Shop Pierced Shoes:
Tory Burch
Pierced Heeled Ankle Boot
Yes, these boots do show up in my dreams. It's an immaculate way of making your usual winter shoes feel more special.
Charles & Keith
Metallic-Accent Strappy Toe-Ring Heeled Sandals
This ticks the boxes for the pierced look, but in the form of a toe strap instead. These will pop over top of black tights.
JW PEI
Helena Pierced Mules
Another option for a pierced mule that's undeniably eye-catching.
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule in Black
When I thought pierced shoes couldn't get any cooler, Tory Burch made a surreal version with an inverted heel. Meet the number-one item on my Christmas list.
6. Pausing: Mega Chunky Trainers
Wearing: Sneakerinas and Laced Trainers
Style Notes: As someone who danced for most of her life, I never thought I'd get the chance to wear ballerina shoes again. Whilst I won't be in split-sole or pointe shoes anytime soon, the sneakerina trend that emerged this year ticks every box and fuels the nostalgia. I adore an interesting shoe, and often buy trainers that might be labelled "weird" before they are trending. These are one such option—they feel more like art than anything. I love the sleek silhouette, unique laces and the wide range of styles they're available in.
Shop Ballerina Sneakers:
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes
One of the most popular options right now. They sell out quickly though, so get your size ASAP!
Nike
Air Rift Unisex Trainers
One for the toe-split lovers. These remind me of my old jazz shoes—so fun!
MAISON MARGIELA
Sprinter Leather and Brushed Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Thin soles and soft uppers make for trainers that feel perfect for dancing (or getting serious mileage around town).
GANNI
Lace-Up Glossed Snake-Effect Ballet Flats
GANNI nailed it with these. They're edgy and cool but easy to style thanks to the colour.
7. Pausing: Combat Boots
Wearing: Almond-Toe Boots
Style Notes: Combat boots work with a variety of looks, but a more refined boot is the key to elevating any winter outfit. I love an almond toe (also called a chisel toe), which perfectly blends square, point and rounded silhouettes into one. Anouk's ensemble is one I plan to recreate over and over again this winter. You can't go wrong with a tailored wool coat, jeans and a sleek pair of almond-toe boots.
Shop Almond-Toe Boots:
KHAITE
Colt Glossed-Leather Knee Boots
Khaite has delivered yet again with its shoe styles, as seen from this almond-toe pair of knee-high boots.