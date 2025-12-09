Not Black, Not Silver—This is the Unexpected Shoe Trend Sofia Richie Favours Instead

I’m hardly the only one who’s been paying a little extra attention to Sofia Richie Grainge over the past few years. Firmly cementing herself as a modern style icon, the young designer has carved out a distinctive aesthetic: sleek, elevated, quietly luxurious, which eventually led her to launch her own namesake label.
As someone who tries to channel a refined approach to dressing, I keep a close eye on Sofia’s every appearance. This week was no exception. Attending an event in L.A., she arrived in a sweeping Schiaparelli skirt set, paired with the house’s signature gold-detailed clutch. But it wasn’t until she glided across the pavement that I caught sight of my favourite element of the look.
Peeking out from beneath the floor-skimming skirt was a pair of satin gold heels. Rather than opting for a predictable black style, Sofia chose a warm, champagne-gold pair featuring a glossy pillar heel that added unexpected depth and dimension to her otherwise minimalist ensemble.
While Sofia’s version came in a soft beige-gold shade, this heel trend is even more striking when contrasted against darker hues like black. And clearly, I’m not the only one loving the party-ready appeal—this season, new iterations have been popping up everywhere. From Saint Laurent’s cult metallic heel to Stradivarius’s sleek slingbacks, the gold-heel moment is officially here. Read on to shop the chicest styles landing now.
Shop Gold Heeled Shoes:
Asos Design
Phoenix Slingback Electroplated High Heels
Style with tights and a LBD for an easy, party ready look.
Charles & Keith
Faux Suede Sculptural-Heel Pointed-Toe Pumps
The slingback detailing adds light support and a sleek point of interest.
Stradivarius
Heeled Sandal
The glossy satin finish gives these an elevated edge.
Saint Laurent
Opyum Sandals in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent's Opyum Sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
Jw Pei
Alivia Heeled Sandals With Gold Metal Heel
These also come in silver and black.
Aldo
Marysa Heels
The pointed-toe heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.