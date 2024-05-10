Gigi Hadid Just Wore 2024's Prettiest Fancy Shoe Trend With a Casual Denim Trend

When we last saw Gigi Hadid, it was on the Met Gala red carpet, wearing Thom Browne (one of the best looks of the night, in my opinion). The next day she was photographed looking equally chic, albeit far more casual, for an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. I’ll get to the casual look, but my eyes immediately went to her fancy footwear.

The mesh shoe trend (and sheer shoes, in general) is still going strong, which Hadid flawlessly proved. These particular mesh shoes are metallic slingback heels adorned with jewels and a bow. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell posted a close-up of them to her Instagram story and you'll see what I mean by pretty. Hadid paired the shoes with a shirtdress from her brand Guest in Residence and a pair of light-wash baggy jeans (also still going strong) that served as the perfect counterpoint to the fancy shoes.

If you're into this look (it's hard not to be), keep scrolling to shop it for yourself, along with a few of the most stunning mesh shoes on the internet.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Guest In Residence Showtime Shirt Dress in Cream £435 SHOP NOW

RE/DONE 90s Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £275 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag £2100 SHOP NOW

DMY Studios Romi Sunglasses £185 SHOP NOW

Shop Pretty Mesh Shoes

Reformation Scout Heeled Sandals £248 SHOP NOW

Zara Heeled Mesh Shoes £36 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Point-Toe Pumps £110 SHOP NOW

NEOUS Irena Satin and Lace-Trimmed Mesh Slingback Pumps £495 SHOP NOW

Gucci Crystal GG Mesh Slingback Pumps £845 SHOP NOW

mango Glitter Mesh Heeled Shoes £50 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Oxalis 30 Leopard-Print Mesh Slingback Pumps £865 SHOP NOW

COS Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW