It's True: Leggings Can Look Chic, *If* You Pair Them With This Classic Trainer Colour

If you’re going to wear black leggings, they look the most polished with this classic trainer colour.

Dakota Johnson spotted after gym session in LA, 15/02/2026
(Image credit: BACKGRID UK)
There are very few pieces in my capsule that can be considered true wardrobe staples, the kind that perfectly balance versatility and comfort. And you might initially expect jeans to fall into this category, but the truth is, you’ll find me in leggings more often than not. They can be dressed down for the day with ballet flats and a button-down shirt, or up for an evening out with kitten heels and a blouse. However, as much as I love and wear leggings, I still find myself running into a common dilemma. How can I make them look chic and put together when I wear them with trainers? Whilst leggings have an inherently sporty aesthetic, it's still possible to make them look cool or elevated. Case in point, I recently spotted ultimate It girl Dakota Johnson leaving the gym wearing a classic leggings-and-trainer combo that proved to me that sometimes it's the obvious that works best. Enter the black leggings and black trainers outfit.

Dakota Johnson spotted after gym session in LA, 15/02/2026

Dakota Johnson spotted in L.A.

I've spotted Johnson a few times sporting different leggings and trainer outfits around Los Angeles, and she always manages to bring a cool-girl vibe to her workout gear. Most recently, she paired her black high-waisted leggings with a pair of trainers in the same hue, proving that this athleisure outfit can look sleek and put-together. I’m fully aware that colourful, non-black leggings are having a moment, but as someone who tends to stay away from trends and is always on the hunt for easy ways to look elegant, this outfit formula is way more compelling, in my opinion.

And if Dakota Johnson’s seal of approval isn’t enough to convince you, trust me when I say this is one leggings pairing worth trying. Not only will it work for gym visits, but I’m planning to wear my black leggings and trainers with blazers, blouses, and shirts alike for the office and beyond. Inspired by her cool off-duty look, below, I've rounded up the chicest black leggings and black trainers on the market right now.

As WWW UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion and beauty content for site. She supports the fashion team on shoots and with styling, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.