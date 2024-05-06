The Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of 2024

That's right—the time has finally come. We fashion obsessives have had the first Monday in May circled in red ink on our calendars all year, and now the 2024 Met Gala, otherwise known as fashion's Super Bowl, has arrived. The dress code of the evening is The Garden of Time, which means that we will no doubt see many interpretations via florals, but we can also expect to see nods to the natural world with motifs that include everything from trees and birds to clouds and rain. And with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth serving as the evening's co-chairs, the guest list is sure to be as varied as it will be star-studded.

Now, let's get into the fashion. The looks you're about to bear witness to feature everything from lifelike 3D floral embellishments to showstopping colors—many of them plucked right from the fall 2024 runway collections. They may be all we can talk about right now, but we just know they'll leave an impact on fashion dialogue for years to come. With plenty of breathtaking moments and epic celebrity sightings to enjoy, scroll down to see all the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Met Gala.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zendaya

WEAR: Maison Margiela Couture by John Galliano; Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela hat and veil; Tiffany & Co jewelry

STYLED BY: Law Roach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jennifer Lopez

WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown; Tiffany & Co jewelry; Andrea Wazen shoes

STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gigi Hadid

WEAR: Thom Browne

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Chamberlain

STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ashley Graham

WEAR: Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown; Jared Jewelry

STYLED BY: Emily Evans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lily James

WEAR: Custom Erdem; Maison Boucheron jewelry

STYLED BY: Rebecca Corbin-Murray

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Gwendoline Christie

WEAR: Custom Margiela by John Galliano gown; Christian Louboutin shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Bad Bunny

WEAR: Custom Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano; Christian Louboutin shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Anna Wintour

WEAR: Loewe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rebecca Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Emma Mackey

WEAR: Chloé

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Madelyn Cline

WEAR: Tommy Hilfiger

STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Zoe Saldana

WEAR: Chloé

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WEAR: Loewe gown; Maison Boucheron jewelry

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Ambika Mod

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Tyla

WEAR: Custom Balmain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Mindy Kaling

WEAR: Gaurav Gupta gown; Piferi shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WEAR: David Yurman jewelry