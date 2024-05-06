The Most Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of 2024
That's right—the time has finally come. We fashion obsessives have had the first Monday in May circled in red ink on our calendars all year, and now the 2024 Met Gala, otherwise known as fashion's Super Bowl, has arrived. The dress code of the evening is The Garden of Time, which means that we will no doubt see many interpretations via florals, but we can also expect to see nods to the natural world with motifs that include everything from trees and birds to clouds and rain. And with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Chris Hemsworth serving as the evening's co-chairs, the guest list is sure to be as varied as it will be star-studded.
Now, let's get into the fashion. The looks you're about to bear witness to feature everything from lifelike 3D floral embellishments to showstopping colors—many of them plucked right from the fall 2024 runway collections. They may be all we can talk about right now, but we just know they'll leave an impact on fashion dialogue for years to come. With plenty of breathtaking moments and epic celebrity sightings to enjoy, scroll down to see all the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Met Gala.
WHO: Zendaya
WEAR: Maison Margiela Couture by John Galliano; Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela hat and veil; Tiffany & Co jewelry
STYLED BY: Law Roach
WHO: Jennifer Lopez
WEAR: Custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown; Tiffany & Co jewelry; Andrea Wazen shoes
STYLED BY: Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn
WHO: Gigi Hadid
WEAR: Thom Browne
WHO: Emma Chamberlain
STYLED BY: Jared Ellner
WHO: Ashley Graham
WEAR: Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown; Jared Jewelry
STYLED BY: Emily Evans
WHO: Lily James
WEAR: Custom Erdem; Maison Boucheron jewelry
STYLED BY: Rebecca Corbin-Murray
WHO: Gwendoline Christie
WEAR: Custom Margiela by John Galliano gown; Christian Louboutin shoes
WHO: Bad Bunny
WEAR: Custom Margiela Artisanal Collection by John Galliano; Christian Louboutin shoes
WHO: Anna Wintour
WEAR: Loewe
WHO: Rebecca Hall
WHO: Emma Mackey
WEAR: Chloé
WHO: Madelyn Cline
WEAR: Tommy Hilfiger
STYLED BY: Mimi Cuttrell
WHO: Zoe Saldana
WEAR: Chloé
STYLED BY: Petra Flannery
WHO: Ayo Edebiri
WEAR: Loewe gown; Maison Boucheron jewelry
STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg
WHO: Ambika Mod
WHO: Tyla
WEAR: Custom Balmain
WHO: Mindy Kaling
WEAR: Gaurav Gupta gown; Piferi shoes
WHO: Teyana Taylor
WEAR: David Yurman jewelry
