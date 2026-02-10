Lace Tights Are Trending For Spring 2026—3 Chic Ways to Wear Them Now

We’re mid-way through February and the days are slowly, but noticeably, stretching out. As the temperature lifts and the light lingers, getting dressed suddenly feels ripe for a little experimentation, and my first move? Swapping thick, wintery pairs for a prettier, alternative: lace tights.
Fuelled by our collective return to romance—I'm looking at the release of Wuthering Heights and Valentine's Day's imminent arrival as to why—fashion is leaning soft, delicate and romantic right now. And no accessory captures that mood quite so perfectly as a pair of lace tights.
But how exactly do you style them? Less familiar than your go-to semi-sheer pairs, lace tights can feel like a more elevated proposition—so knowing where to start is key. To spark some inspiration, I’ve been scrolling through some of the chicest women I know, bookmarking elegant ways to wear the trend. Read on for three lace tights outfits to copy right now.
3 Lace Tight Outfits to Copy This Spring
1. Lace Tights + Miniskirt + Knee-High Boots:
Style Notes: The easiest way to ease lace tights into your wardrobe is to style them exactly as you would a classic semi-sheer pair. A sleek grey wool miniskirt teamed with a coordinating knit provides a polished base, while lace tights add a subtle dose of texture and interest.
Shop the Look:
Navygrey
The New Classic Crew
This relaxed knit is perfect for daily styling.
COS
Boiled Merino Wool Mini Skirt
Style this with the matching jacket or pair this with a slouchy knit.
Sézane
Garrett Boots
Sleek knee-high boots will never go out of style.
Swedish Stockings
Rosa Lace Tights
Whilst I love these in the classic black, they also come in six other shades.
2. Leopard Print Coat + Slip Dress + Lace Tights:
Style Notes: Looking to elevate your eveningwear rotation? Lace tights might just be the simplest way to do it. Styled with a silky slip dress in a soft spring-ready shade, they bring depth, romance and dimension to the look. Layer on a statement leopard print coat and you’ve got a striking contrast that feels confident, chic and perfectly primed for nights out.
Shop the Look:
Queens of Archive
Priscilla Coat
Queen's of Archive's Priscilla Coat is a fashion person's favourite.
Reclaimed Vintage
Midi Tea Dress
This pretty pink shade is so easy to slot into a capsule collection.
Marks & Spencer
Fishnet Lace Tights
These also come in white and burgundy.
AEYDE
Cari Leather Pumps
These practical pumps are perfect for daily styling.
3. White Dress + White Tights:
Style Notes: Perhaps the chicest styling option of all, a cohesive monochrome look feels undeniably elegant. A pair of white lace tights worn with a swishy dress in the same hue creates a beautifully streamlined effect. Finish with a contrasting shoe to punctuate the look and add just enough edge.
Shop the Look:
Ghost
Juliette Crepe Strapless Dress
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
Heist Studios
The Floral Lace Patterned Tights Vintage Ivory
These are cute to a high-waisted design for a comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.