When Fashion People Are Bored of Jeans, This is the Elegant Alt They Turn to Instead

Not jeans, not black trousers, Sofia Richie Grainge just landed on the elegant trouser trend that's even chicer than both. Stepping out in an ultra-refined ensemble composed of just a few key pieces, she built her look around a fluid pair of cream satin trousers instead.
Leaning into the inherent elegance of the silhouette, Sofia styled the draping trousers with a black off-the-shoulder top, cut to a longline finish. Skimming the body rather than clinging to it, the top mirrored the easy sophistication of the satin below, creating a balanced, harmonious pairing that felt considered yet distinctly unfussy.
Complete with a pair of black chisel-toe heels, Sofia grounded her look with an elegant contrast. Finished with a streamlined clutch and a scattering of jewellery, she created a pared-back and poised ensemble, as her best looks always do.
In place of predictable black tailoring or samey denim, these swishy satin trousers introduced a glossy, light-catching gleam that elevated the outfit, whilst the fluid finish and pale tone lent a breezy refinement.
Arguably one of the chicest wardrobe additions you can make this season, cream satin trousers offer the balance of ease and elegance. Read on to discover and shop the best pairs to invest in now.
Shop Cream Satin Trousers:
SRG
Cosette Trouser
Shop the specific trousers Sofia loves.
H&M
Flared Satin Trousers
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
RÓHE
Pleated Satin Wide-Leg Pants
The draw-string finish ensures a comfortable fit.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
These also come in five other shades.
DESTREE
Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants
Style with the matching jacket or pair with a sleek blazer.
Djerf Avenue
Satin Wide-Leg Woven Trousers
These comfortable trousers are perfect for styling.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Pull-On Pant
These also come in blue, brown and khaki.
Dissh
Nikki Cream Satin Bias Pant
Style these with a slouchy knit or pair with a tailored blouse.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.