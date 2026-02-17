When Fashion People Are Bored of Jeans, This is the Elegant Alt They Turn to Instead

Sofia Richie swapped jeans for the non-black trouser trend that’s much more elegant.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Sofia Richie Grainge posed for a photo wearing a black off-the-shoulder top with cream satin trousers and black chisel toe heels.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)
Jump to category:

Not jeans, not black trousers, Sofia Richie Grainge just landed on the elegant trouser trend that's even chicer than both. Stepping out in an ultra-refined ensemble composed of just a few key pieces, she built her look around a fluid pair of cream satin trousers instead.

Leaning into the inherent elegance of the silhouette, Sofia styled the draping trousers with a black off-the-shoulder top, cut to a longline finish. Skimming the body rather than clinging to it, the top mirrored the easy sophistication of the satin below, creating a balanced, harmonious pairing that felt considered yet distinctly unfussy.

Sofia Richie Grainge posed for a photo wearing a black off-the-shoulder top with cream satin trousers and black chisel toe heels.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Complete with a pair of black chisel-toe heels, Sofia grounded her look with an elegant contrast. Finished with a streamlined clutch and a scattering of jewellery, she created a pared-back and poised ensemble, as her best looks always do.

In place of predictable black tailoring or samey denim, these swishy satin trousers introduced a glossy, light-catching gleam that elevated the outfit, whilst the fluid finish and pale tone lent a breezy refinement.

Arguably one of the chicest wardrobe additions you can make this season, cream satin trousers offer the balance of ease and elegance. Read on to discover and shop the best pairs to invest in now.

Shop Cream Satin Trousers:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.