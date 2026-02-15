From Addison Rae opening her self-titled debut album, Addison, with the lyrics “Take a bite of the big apple”, to Lily Allen closing her magnum opus divorce record, West End Girl, with a song titled “Fruityloop”, it seems like popular culture is obsessed with all things seed-y. And where music goes, fashion soon follows, with Chanel’s apple heels quickly becoming a breakout star in its own right.
Whilst visiting Sydney to celebrate the launch of Rhode into Australian beauty juggernaut Mecca, the skincare model and mogul attend the launch wearing a pair of heels that paid homage to her home state of New York. (Yes, she was born in Tuscon, Arizona, as her husband’s viral song “Yukon” hints at, but she was raised upstate in a cosy town by the Hudson River.)
The slingbacks in question featured all the bearings of the French maison’s signature design, from the two-toned colourway, thin strap and contrasting toe cap. However, in the reigns of creative director Matthieu Blazy, the style was given a more contemporary update to feature a sweet little apple perched on the heel.
The shoes actually debuted as part of Chanel’s 2026 Métiers d'art show, which itself was a love letter to the city and the chic Manhattanites that inhabit it. Set in a downtown subway station, the collection featured obvious homages to the borough, like the Empire State Building being rendered into a flippy skirt and flap bags that took the shape of the squirrels that dart through Central Park. (And that’s not even mentioning the half-zip polo jumper that opened the collection.)
Of course, it’s not the first time fashion and food has intersected, especially where footwear is involved. In the first Loewe show following the COVID-19 pandemic, Jonathan Anderson brought some joyfulness and joie de vivre back into the craft-led Spanish house with strappy sandals accented by cracked eggs, bars of soaps, melting candles and even rose buds.
But for Blazy, this shoe is just another feather in the cap of an artist who seemingly can not be stopped—at least when it comes to creating pieces that fashion’s obsessed can’t stop fixating over. The shoes also come on the heels of his new cone heels from his spring/summer 2026 range for the house, proving that he knows a thing or two about taking women to new heights in his creations.
Is it too late to put Charli XCX into these during the press run for her upcoming film, The Moment, and get her to do the viral dance that accompanies her Brat single “Apple”? Or, have Kristen Stewart, who declared she’s “committed” to directing a Twilight remake, wear these when making the project official in an homage to the book’s original cover?
Either way, we know all too well the effect Hailey Bieber herself has on influencing our wardrobes, so even if not for the love of the style, its connotations and the context that surrounds it, you can rest assured that this fruit-bearing heel is bound to get a lot of airtime. Rotten Refined to the core…
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.