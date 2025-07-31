Spotted in New York: The Non-White Dress Trend That Fashion People Are Wearing Nonstop With Flip-Flops

Just as elegant as your favourite white dress, but far less predictable, discover the chic alternative fashion people are wearing now.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a tan dress with a black pendant necklace, a large black bag and black sunglasses.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
White dresses are elegant and all, but sometimes, they're a risk whenever coffee is around. They can also feel a bit expected. After all, the first recommendation people give when you ask about summer dresses is almost always white and made of linen or poplin. Everyone wears them this time of year, so if ubiquity isn't one of your style goals in 2025, you might want to look for an equally timeless but less "everywhere" colour to shop for in the dress department. My preference? Tan dresses.

Tan dresses are classic, sophisticated and neutral enough to pair with just about anything. You can play it safe with black accessories or add touches of fun with a red necklace or a navy pair of trainers. Gold and silver jewellery pairs well with the colour, and it comes in a variety of different silhouettes, from vest-like minis to fit-and-flare midis. I like to wear my tan dresses with flip-flops every time the temperatures rise, and apparently, I'm not the only one.

Jennifer Lawrence is spotted in New York City heading to Greenwich House Theater after dinner with a friend, showing her support for Ta-Da by Josh Sharp with a low-key yet stylish night out.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Havaianas You Flip Flop (£40); The Row dress; Ray-Ban Lady Sunglasses (£131)

Jennifer Lawrence is also a fan of the tan dress, and just like me, she styles hers with easy, casual flip-flops. The actress was spotted in the West Village on Tuesday wearing The Row's Riah dress, a sleeveless, wool-blend, tailored dress with a high neck and a hem that hits just above the ankles. She styled the sophisticated number with a black stone necklace, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a large tote bag, and Havianas thong sandals. Her look was perfect for the occasion, which was dinner and a show at Greenwich House Theatre.

Shop her look:

Asos Design Scoop Neck Pleat Waist Midi Dress in Putty
ASOS
Scoop Neck Pleat Waist Midi Dress

While I love this in the light tan shade, it also comes in five other colour ways.

You Metallic Sandal
Havaianas
You Metallic Sandal

Style with a light tan dress or pair these with your favourite slouchy jeans.

I'm not saying that you should get rid of your white summer dresses by any means, but if you're itching to switch things up before autumn's arrival, why not give a tan alternative a try? Lawrence clearly backs the refined colour option. You should, too.

To get started, scroll down to shop our favourite tan dresses and flip-flops.

Shop more tan dresses and flip-flops:

Organic Cotton Shield Maxi Dress
Bite Studios
Organic Cotton Shield Maxi Dress

Wear this with flip-flops or dress it up with a pretty kitten heel.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.

Asos Design Cami Dropped Waist Midi Dress in Camel
ASOS
Cami Dropped Waist Midi Dress

This light tan shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Havaianas Square Toe Flip Flops in Black
Havaianas
Square Toe Flip Flops

The square-toe design gives these an elevated effect.

Lucille Midi Dress
By Malene Birger
Lucille Midi Dress

The lightweight, sleeveless finish makes these perfect for high-summer styling.

Leather Flip Flops
COS
Leather Flip Flops

These also come in vibrant red and rich black shades.

Mango Premium Cotton Pleat Detail Midi Dress in Light Beige
Mango
Cotton Pleat Detail Midi Dress

Be quick—I cant see this staying in stock for long.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These also come in six other shades.

Pintuck Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Pintuck Mixy Dress

The pintuck detail adds elegant volume to this pretty dress.

Leather Sandals With Toe Divider
Massimo Dutti
Leather Sandals With Toe Divider

I always come back to Massimo Dutti for their elevated staples.

Textured Strappy Dress
Zara
Textured Strappy Dress

This also comes in a pretty light cream shade.

Izzy
Vagabond Shoemakers
Izzy Flip-Flops

The small heel adds extra support to these low-profile shoes.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

