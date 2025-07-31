White dresses are elegant and all, but sometimes, they're a risk whenever coffee is around. They can also feel a bit expected. After all, the first recommendation people give when you ask about summer dresses is almost always white and made of linen or poplin. Everyone wears them this time of year, so if ubiquity isn't one of your style goals in 2025, you might want to look for an equally timeless but less "everywhere" colour to shop for in the dress department. My preference? Tan dresses.
Tan dresses are classic, sophisticated and neutral enough to pair with just about anything. You can play it safe with black accessories or add touches of fun with a red necklace or a navy pair of trainers. Gold and silver jewellery pairs well with the colour, and it comes in a variety of different silhouettes, from vest-like minis to fit-and-flare midis. I like to wear my tan dresses with flip-flops every time the temperatures rise, and apparently, I'm not the only one.
Jennifer Lawrence is also a fan of the tan dress, and just like me, she styles hers with easy, casual flip-flops. The actress was spotted in the West Village on Tuesday wearing The Row's Riah dress, a sleeveless, wool-blend, tailored dress with a high neck and a hem that hits just above the ankles. She styled the sophisticated number with a black stone necklace, Ray-Ban sunglasses, a large tote bag, and Havianas thong sandals. Her look was perfect for the occasion, which was dinner and a show at Greenwich House Theatre.
Shop her look:
ASOS
Scoop Neck Pleat Waist Midi Dress
While I love this in the light tan shade, it also comes in five other colour ways.
Havaianas
You Metallic Sandal
Style with a light tan dress or pair these with your favourite slouchy jeans.
I'm not saying that you should get rid of your white summer dresses by any means, but if you're itching to switch things up before autumn's arrival, why not give a tan alternative a try? Lawrence clearly backs the refined colour option. You should, too.
To get started, scroll down to shop our favourite tan dresses and flip-flops.
Shop more tan dresses and flip-flops:
Bite Studios
Organic Cotton Shield Maxi Dress
Wear this with flip-flops or dress it up with a pretty kitten heel.
H&M
Flip-Flops
Honestly, these look much more expensive than they actually are.
ASOS
Cami Dropped Waist Midi Dress
This light tan shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Havaianas
Square Toe Flip Flops
The square-toe design gives these an elevated effect.
By Malene Birger
Lucille Midi Dress
The lightweight, sleeveless finish makes these perfect for high-summer styling.
COS
Leather Flip Flops
These also come in vibrant red and rich black shades.
Mango
Cotton Pleat Detail Midi Dress
Be quick—I cant see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
These also come in six other shades.
J.Crew
Pintuck Mixy Dress
The pintuck detail adds elegant volume to this pretty dress.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Sandals With Toe Divider
I always come back to Massimo Dutti for their elevated staples.
Zara
Textured Strappy Dress
This also comes in a pretty light cream shade.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Izzy Flip-Flops
The small heel adds extra support to these low-profile shoes.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.