There's so much to love about awards season style: the new-season designs, daring silhouettes and over-the-top embellishments make for endlessly entertaining red carpet coverage. Yet, more often than not, I walk away from a post-show deep dive without feeling inspired to translate anything into my own wardrobe. I’m rarely tempted by the naked dress trend that has dominated the style set season after season, nor am I inclined toward puffball dresses layered in sequins and tulle. While I can admire these bold choices in others, they certainly never feel like me.
This year's Golden Globes, however, was quite the opposite. Gone were the sheer metallics and novelty details. Instead, the evening’s best-dressed celebrities were largely swathed in enduringly elegant black
Ayo Edibiri wears Chanel, styled by Danielle Goldberg.
A conveyor belt of elegant black dresses, some stars leaned towards gothic silhouettes à la Miley Cyrus in her sparkle-adorned Saint Laurent gown or Jenna Ortega's Dilara Findikoglu's ensemble. Whilst others evoked classic Hollywood glamour through draping and texture.
What really struck me was how ranging and personality-packed the looks remained, despite their pared-back hue. And as someone who loves minimalist dressing and investing in pieces I know I’ll wear for years, this felt like a little red carpet gift to my inspiration board.
Jenna Ortega's wears Dilara Findikoglu dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Simone Jewels jewellery, styled by Enrique Melendez.
Let’s be real: experimenting with colour is fun, but if you want a move that always looks chic, black wins every time. Transcends trends—what looks chic today will still feel relevant in ten years—there's a reason LBDs remain such a hero buy.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.