I’m done with overcomplicating my outfits—Jennifer Lawrence just reminded me how chic low-maintenance style can be. Spotted strolling through New York, the actor made the case for simplicity in a matching satin set—yes, satin pyjamas—and simple mesh ballet flats. And still, the whole look felt undeniably elevated.

Was it the way the supple satin swayed? The soft, neutral palette that managed to be both timeless and fresh? Or maybe it was the elegant accessories that shone against the neutral base? Most likely, it was a little of everything that made her look so compelling.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Sleeper Louis Satin-Jacquard Pajama Set (£187), The Row Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats (£670), Dior Saddle Bag (£3450)

Instead of agonising over colour combinations, clashing textures or complex cuts, take your cues from Lawrence and consider a sleek satin co-ord and textured mesh flats, as your shortcut to uncomplicated summer elegance. Better still? Her exact two-piece is currently on sale. Scroll on to shop it before it’s gone, then explore our edit of the chicest satin sets and mesh ballet flats available now.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Look:

Sleeper Louis Satin-Jacquard Pajama Set £623 £187 SHOP NOW Be quick! This is currently -70% off, and I can't see it staying in stock for long. The Row Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats £670 SHOP NOW The Row perfected summer-in-the-city footwear with their trending Sock Flats. Dior Saddle Bag £3450 SHOP NOW Dior's Saddle Bag is a classic for a reason.

Shop More Satin Sets and Mesh Flats: