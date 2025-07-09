Forget Trying Hard—J.Law Just Wore the Throw-On Matching Set and Flats I Also Want to Wear RN

Summer styling just got so much simpler. Discover the throw-on look I'll be copying from Jennifer Lawrence from here on out.

Jennifer Lawrence walks down the streets of New York wearing a cream satin two-piece with mesh ballet flats and a Dior Saddle bag.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I’m done with overcomplicating my outfits—Jennifer Lawrence just reminded me how chic low-maintenance style can be. Spotted strolling through New York, the actor made the case for simplicity in a matching satin set—yes, satin pyjamas—and simple mesh ballet flats. And still, the whole look felt undeniably elevated.

Was it the way the supple satin swayed? The soft, neutral palette that managed to be both timeless and fresh? Or maybe it was the elegant accessories that shone against the neutral base? Most likely, it was a little of everything that made her look so compelling.

Jennifer Lawrence walks down the streets of New York wearing a cream satin two-piece with mesh ballet flats and a Dior Saddle bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Sleeper Louis Satin-Jacquard Pajama Set (£187), The Row Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats (£670), Dior Saddle Bag (£3450)

Instead of agonising over colour combinations, clashing textures or complex cuts, take your cues from Lawrence and consider a sleek satin co-ord and textured mesh flats, as your shortcut to uncomplicated summer elegance. Better still? Her exact two-piece is currently on sale. Scroll on to shop it before it’s gone, then explore our edit of the chicest satin sets and mesh ballet flats available now.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Look:

Louis Satin-Jacquard Pajama Set
Sleeper
Louis Satin-Jacquard Pajama Set

Be quick! This is currently -70% off, and I can't see it staying in stock for long.

Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats
The Row
Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats

The Row perfected summer-in-the-city footwear with their trending Sock Flats.

Dior, Saddle Bag With Strap
Dior
Saddle Bag

Dior's Saddle Bag is a classic for a reason.

Shop More Satin Sets and Mesh Flats:

Silk Charmeuse Crewneck Blouse
LilySilk
Silk Charmeuse Crewneck Blouse

This elegant satin blouse makes evening-ready styling so easy.

Full Bias Cut Silk Pants
LilySilk
Full Bias Cut Silk Pants

Style with flats like Lawrence, or dress these up with a tall black heel.

Luna Slipper / Sand Mesh
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper

These also come in black, silver and navy.

Emma Chocolate Satin Top
Kitri
Emma Chocolate Satin Top

Style with the matching trousers or brighten up your styling and pair it with cream jeans.

Margaret Chocolate Satin Trousers
Kitri
Margaret Chocolate Satin Trousers

The draw-string belt ensures a comfortable fit.

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flat

Mesh ballet flats instil even the most thoroughly worn outfits with a fresh, 2025 feel.

Carmen Backless Halterneck Top | Butter Yellow
Jaki
Carmen Backless Halterneck Top

The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Giselle Elastic High Waist Satin Trousers | Butter Yellow
Jaki
Giselle Elastic High Waist Satin Trousers

Trust me—satin trousers are one of the most comfortable items you can add to your rotation.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Shop these while they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸