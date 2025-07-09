Forget Trying Hard—J.Law Just Wore the Throw-On Matching Set and Flats I Also Want to Wear RN
Summer styling just got so much simpler. Discover the throw-on look I'll be copying from Jennifer Lawrence from here on out.
I’m done with overcomplicating my outfits—Jennifer Lawrence just reminded me how chic low-maintenance style can be. Spotted strolling through New York, the actor made the case for simplicity in a matching satin set—yes, satin pyjamas—and simple mesh ballet flats. And still, the whole look felt undeniably elevated.
Was it the way the supple satin swayed? The soft, neutral palette that managed to be both timeless and fresh? Or maybe it was the elegant accessories that shone against the neutral base? Most likely, it was a little of everything that made her look so compelling.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Sleeper Louis Satin-Jacquard Pajama Set (£187), The Row Sock Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats (£670), Dior Saddle Bag (£3450)
Instead of agonising over colour combinations, clashing textures or complex cuts, take your cues from Lawrence and consider a sleek satin co-ord and textured mesh flats, as your shortcut to uncomplicated summer elegance. Better still? Her exact two-piece is currently on sale. Scroll on to shop it before it’s gone, then explore our edit of the chicest satin sets and mesh ballet flats available now.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Look:
Shop More Satin Sets and Mesh Flats:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
