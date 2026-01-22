Anyone with any fashion credentials will tell you that we’ve been living in an animal-print fever dream the last few years. From plush jackets adorned in deer, to soft leopard prints swaddling all the chicest accessories money can buy, animal print, in its many forms, has been the focus of late. Naturally, as a fashion editor, I’ve been awaiting the next ‘It’ print, so when I noticed zebra print skirts slowly starting to creep across my feed, I quickly took note.
As we edge closer to spring, I can’t help but start to yearn for the opportunity to wear more skirts. Whilst I love stovepipe jeans and tapered trousers as much as the next person, at this point in winter, I’m desperately awaiting the time when every outfit doesn't call for a full-length pair of pants. It goes without saying that one can still wear skirts in winter (just make sure your tight-and-shoe combination is weather appropriate), but there's something hopeful and transitional about a skirt over wool tailored trousers and thermals.
Whether you opt for a sheer or sequin mini, or play it a little safer with midi, I’ve seen multiple styles covered in these black-and-white stripes whilst on my online shopping scrolling. As such, this print trend feels like a natural progression from the polka dot trend that was everywhere last summer. Playing well with all manner of neutrals in your capsule wardrobe, this distinctive print adds the same dose of visual interest as any other animal prints you may have, but with its ‘90s connotations, it arguably possesses a slightly edgier twist.
Delving through my social media feed, it's not hard to decipher why fashion people love this microtrend. Whilst with a pillbox hat, roll neck knit and long leather gloves it has a demure and dressed-up feel, when worn low on the waist, with kitten heels and sports jacket, it feels much more contemporary-cool. Notice here how our very own editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans styles hers at Copenhagen Fashion Week: with her matching zebra bag, on-trend windbreaker quarter-zip and pretty polka-dot socks, this skirt feels much more eclectic.
Currently spiking on Google at over 110%, it seems we’re all buying what the zebra print skirt is selling, and it's definitely a skirt trend to have on your radar for when the weather feels milder. Scroll to discover my edit of the zebra print skirt trend below.
Shop the Zebra Print Skirt Trend Below:
H&M
Midi Skirt - Black
One way to make a statement.
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Skirt
This two piece set from Reformation has just made it to the top of my wishlist!
Jacquemus
La Jupe Tozzi skirt
With a soft calf hair finish and short side slits to finish, you'd pull this Jacquemus midi skirt out year after year.
ASOS DESIGN
Circle Maxi Skirt
The high rise finish is a nice touch.
H&M
Jacquard-weave skirt
This looks almost identical to stylist Hetty Appleton-Miles very own!
Arakii
Zebra Jaquard Skirt
This Arakii iteration has been all over my social media feed recently.
Rat & Boa
LAZURE SKIRT
Year after year, fashion people pull out this sheer Rat & Boa iteration.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.