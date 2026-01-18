I admit it: Sometimes I'm "basic." More often than not, I style my black tops—whether a casual T-shirt or a sophisticated silk blouse—with black trousers. It's a habit because an all-black ensemble is fail-proof. It always looks expensive and polished. Nevertheless, I've decided that 2026 is the year to break my routine and choose trousers that feel more modern, cooler, and stylish with black tops. The only trouser colour I'm focusing on is grey, which adds a fresh, intriguing touch to any black top. I'm not alone in this trend; Jennifer Lopez has already embraced it.
J.Lo recently showcased this pairing on Instagram, styling a cinch-waist black top over a grey long-sleeve. She opted to forgo tailored black trousers and even her go-to baggy jeans and instead chose light grey trousers that intentionally complemented her beret, making the entire outfit undeniably chic.
More compelling than black, tailored grey trousers are set to overshadow their seasonal rivals, including navy and brown. With that said, if you're ready to trade predictable pairings for a more forward-thinking look, keep scrolling. Below, I've curated the best grey trousers and black tops to elevate your winter wardrobe.
Jennifer Lopez's Outfit
1. Black Tops
H&M
Fine-Knit Turtleneck Top
The well-placed pleats, not shoulder pads, of this turtleneck create a strong silhouette.
Nobodys Child
Black Tailored Blazer
A staple that you can wear without anything underneath.
Reiss
Silk Satin Shirt
An occasion when a shirt like this couldn't be worn doesn't exist.
ALIGNE
Scout Ponte Waisted Blazer
Style with trousers, jeans, or a leather midi skirt.
Reformation
Margot Knit Top
Simple but sleek.
The Frankie Shop
Verlin Tie-Detailed Chiffon Shirt
I love the tie details on the cuffs of the shirt.
2. Grey Trousers
H&M
Belted Tailored Trousers
I cannot believe these expensive-looking trousers are from H&M.
Sézane
Loulou Trousers
Something about this light grey pair makes the white tee and black leather belt look elegant.
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers
A quick top or shoe change will dress these trousers up or down in an instant.
MANGO
Mid-Rise Suit Trousers
You can't go wrong with trousers from editor-favourite Mango.
M&S
Flannel Wide Leg Trousers
The epitome of trousers that look and feel effortless.
Reiss
Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
A pair that can take you from the office to the airport.
