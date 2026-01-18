Black Trousers Are Fine, But J.Lo Knows This Classic Colour Looks Better With Black Tops in 2026

I admit it: Sometimes I'm "basic." More often than not, I style my black tops—whether a casual T-shirt or a sophisticated silk blouse—with black trousers. It's a habit because an all-black ensemble is fail-proof. It always looks expensive and polished. Nevertheless, I've decided that 2026 is the year to break my routine and choose trousers that feel more modern, cooler, and stylish with black tops. The only trouser colour I'm focusing on is grey, which adds a fresh, intriguing touch to any black top. I'm not alone in this trend; Jennifer Lopez has already embraced it.

J.Lo recently showcased this pairing on Instagram, styling a cinch-waist black top over a grey long-sleeve. She opted to forgo tailored black trousers and even her go-to baggy jeans and instead chose light grey trousers that intentionally complemented her beret, making the entire outfit undeniably chic.

More compelling than black, tailored grey trousers are set to overshadow their seasonal rivals, including navy and brown. With that said, if you're ready to trade predictable pairings for a more forward-thinking look, keep scrolling. Below, I've curated the best grey trousers and black tops to elevate your winter wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez's Outfit

J.lo wears a grey beret, black top, and light grey trousers.

(Image credit: @jlo)

1. Black Tops

2. Grey Trousers

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.