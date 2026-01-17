Sorry, Leggings—Jennifer Aniston Just Proved White Trainers Look Best With These Jeans

White trainers may be a wardrobe pillar, but after seasons of experimenting with colourful pairs, their gleaming appeal has softened slightly. Still undeniably classic, making them feel fresh for 2026 is all about the styling—pair them with the wrong trousers or skirt and suddenly your look is thrown back a decade. Thankfully, some timely inspiration has just landed, courtesy of my perennial style muse, Jennifer Aniston.
Stepping out this week, Jennifer reaffirmed the enduring relevance of the white trainer, styling a crisp pair with a decisively modern jean. Sidestepping skinny silhouettes that would have instantly dated the look—and resisting the trending bootcut that risks overwhelming a flat shoe—she opted instead for wide-leg, light-wash denim, creating a relaxed yet polished outfit that feels perfectly calibrated for spring 2026.
Lighter and more optimistic than the indigo shades that dominated winter, pale blue denim creates a harmonious pairing with bright white trainers. Rather than emphasising their starkness, it highlights their softness and luminosity, giving the entire outfit a fresher, more effortless feel.
To finish, Aniston layered up for the lingering chill with a longline khaki puffer coat. The muted, earthy tone grounded the look while sitting well alongside the lighter denim-and-white combination.
Officially inspired to give my white trainers a little more airtime, scroll on to discover and shop the light-wash jeans and crisp white trainers worth investing in now.
Shop Light-Wash Jeans and White Trainers:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
H&M's wide high jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
Adidas
+ Y-3 Tokyo Leather Sneakers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Wide Leg High-Waist Jeans
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in three other shades.
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
The contrast suede detailing lends these such an elevated edge.
Marks & Spencer
The Wide-Leg Jeans
These come in UK sizes 6—24.
Salomon
XT-6 Rubber-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
The Salomon trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mother Denim
The Reifler
I always come back to Mother for their chic and comfortable range of denim.
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Cactful-S
Whilst I love these in white, they also come in five other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.