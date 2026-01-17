They’re the kind of thing you’d typically see swinging from the end of an ornate curtain tieback in an 18th Century French chateau, not hanging from the waist of a Parisienne tastemaker as they wind their way from vintage shopping in Le Marais to drinks at Hotel Costes. But thanks to the tassel fashion trend, these opulent charms needn’t stay hidden inside palatial interiors.
Indeed, 2026 has begun ushering in a new ethos when it comes to dressing. After a period of demure and reserved silhouettes, this year has proverbially sprung open the shutters, let the light in and circulated fresh air through wardrobes that lay dormant. Long gone are the days of hiding away like a wallflower and waiting to be invited somewhere to show off, with the general mood being one committed to excess.
Now, simple and mundane acts are an excuse to adorn yourself in extravagance. A trip to the grocery store calls for a Tiffany & Co. Bone Cuff to fix to your wrist, because what else makes filling up your basket through the produce aisle more enticing? A quick trip to the pub demands decadent coats, like the ivory-trimmed and leopard-printed Queens of Archive style both Alexa Chung and Emma Roberts have been spotted in recently, as why would you sip pints wearing something so plain? Still, how did a motif you’d really only see swaying from furniture become one of the most beguiling trends of the year?
What is the Tassel Fashion Trend?
For the uninitiated, the tassel trend refers to this collective adoption of tassels, which are tufts of loosely hanging threads or cords knotted at one end and attached for decoration, as an accessory. Poised on the end of a pearl clutch bag, accenting the base of a pendant necklace or lining the hem of a satin scarf, the tassel trend adds a touch of elegance and graceful movement to any ensemble it’s paired with, resulting in an eye-catching and refined outfit that can’t help but turn heads.
This is something I can attest to on a personal level. I first came across the tassel trend after researching a feature I wrote last year for Who What Wear UK’s winter issue on The Art of Dressing Up. Exploring this sudden surge of elaborate and striking outfits, I stumbled across a black corded tassel belt from the effortless romantic label Posse. With hand-knotted detail, the slender strap casually slung across the model’s waist as she posed in a seafoam blue sheer blouse and pin-straight trousers. I was instantly enamoured by the look, with the piece lingering in my mind long after I closed the tab that held it.
That, in part, is the beauty of the tassel trend. It’s intriguing and subdued at the same time; something that doesn’t shout for your attention, but softly earns it anyway because of how unexpectedly chic it is.
Then, I began seeing it everywhere. It accented combs that held together chignons, dangled from key rings and served as bag charms. Speaking to New York-based jewellery designer Jennifer Behr, she explains that the tassel trend “adds movement and drama to any look”.
These fanciful fringes appeared heavily in her most recent collection, which drew inspiration from the celestial glamour and the bold elegance of the 1920s. “You can easily dress them up or down—perfect for a statement moment or even just day-to-day wear.” Elsewhere across the island, Emily Adams Bode Aujla crafted a series of pieces made from vintage silk-satin and boasted hand-crocheted tassels that were inspired by antique piano shawls for her eponymously-titled fashion brand.
Bridal designer Danielle Frankel, whose atelier is also located in Manhattan, drew inspiration from a similar place for her latest collection. Looking at famous Art Deco illustrations by the renowned French-Russian artist Erté, Frankel designed gowns that featured tassels suspended from bonded corsets that “gave these pieces a layered, organic texture that is mesmerising”, as the brand wrote in a press release.
Ultimately, the tassel trend is one that injects a sense of mystique and lavishness in everyday life. It’s true now as it was a century ago when they first were added to ready-to-wear pieces, with Behr adding, “it was a period when women were stepping into a new sense of freedom, and their accessories really reflected that.”
Carefree and glamorous, allow the tassel trend to be the full stop that punctuates a pair of metallic satin trousers or dials up a little black dress and shop my edit of the best tassel pieces, below.
Shop the Tassel Fashion Trend
SOPHIE BUHAI
Venetian Tasseled Sterling Silver Earrings
Inspired by Venetian elegance, this buttery yellow pair is hand made in Los Angeles.
There's something quite occultist about the trend, with this drop-tassel accent reminding me of something that Anaïs Nin, the famed French-American writer who wrote at length about tarot, inner worlds and dreams, would wear.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Tasseled Tortoiseshell Acetate Comb
To have, to hold and to covet even when it's simply reseting on your bathroom vanity.
Beaded Cord Necklace - Black/brown
This balmy iteration is primmed perfectly for warmer months.
LE SUNDIAL
Tasseled Woven Cord Belt
Tassel belts are 2026's answer to 2025's silk scarf belt.
THE POSSE
Tassel Belt
This is the piece that first piqued my interest—and held it ever since.
BODE
Fringed Embroidered Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Speaking of vintage-inspired trends that are making a comeback, this piece features botanical Victoriana embroidery, which is an era on the precipice of a resurgance.
SEA
Adelina Tie-Side Fringed Lace-Paneled Woven Top
Style with a pair of wide-leg black trousers to showcase the dramatic tassel detailing.
ZARA
Top With Shoulder Pads and Fringing
Fringed hems first caught my eye after appearing in Paris Georgia's eighth seasonal collection. Now, they've made it to the high-street.
MANGO
Floral-Embroidered Dress With Fringe Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
I simply adore this piece, but I must note the fringe detailing is prone to knotting and untagging.
MANGO
Asymmetrical Dress With Embroidered Fringes
This reminds me of something you'll see on an Art Nouveau poster.
THE ROW
Tasseled Leather Loafers
Told you it was Olsen Twin approved.
Tiffany
Elsa Peretti® Bean Design Necklace of Rock Crystal With Yellow Gold