It’s Already Spring at Zara—5 Shoe Trends That Make Every Outfit Look More Polished in 2026

When it comes to finding the freshest trends on the high street, Zara is well known among the most stylish dressers as the first port of call. Already, the brand has leaned into the defining trends of 2026 far faster than its other high-street counterparts, and of course, this includes its forever-chic shoe collection. Perfectly balancing on-trend appeal with an equally timeless aesthetic, I always turn to Zara for its boots, flats, and trainers alike.
For 2026 specifically, the overarching shoe trends are focused on pairing form with function, from pared-back Western boots that are as chic as they are timeless, to cool "sneakerinas" that you’ll reach for on those days when comfort is your priority. The spring/summer 2026 designer runways showcased a number of shoe styles that feel just as comfy as they look stylish and intentional, and it should come as no surprise that Zara already has several of these chic footwear trends on its website right now. But the best part? In true Zara fashion, every buy is expensive-looking, easily passing a designer find.
After hours of browsing at the new-in section, I’ve narrowed my attention down to five key shoe trends that Zara is backing for 2026. Keep scrolling to see and shop the trends.
1. Pared-Back Western Boots
Style Notes: I’ve always loved the look of cowboy boots, but in true minimalist fashion, I found them slightly too out-there for my wardrobe. Luckily for me, 2026 has brought pared-back western iterations to the forefront. With just enough of the rancher aesthetic I’ve been craving, but timeless enough to slot easily into my minimal outfits, this boot style strikes the perfect balance for classic dressers like myself.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Cowboy Split Suede Boots
I'll never say no to chocolate suede.
ZARA
Distressed Leather Boots
I've spotted distressed leather all on all of the chicest luxury boot styles this season.
ZARA
Split Suede Heeled Boots
Just look at the embroidery.
2. Backless Flats
Style Notes: With comfort at the forefront of 2026, backless flat shoes are dominating the shoe scene at the moment. We’ve already had many arguments about the backless trainers we’ve spotted here in the Who What Wear UK office, but Zara has taken a much sleeker and more elegant approach to this slip-on style. The kind of mules that you can pair just as easily with your jeans as with your midi skirts.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Leather Mule Loafers
The comfort of a slip-on meets the polish of a loafer.
ZARA
Limited Edition Leather Mules
Everyone will think these are designer.
ZARA
Slingback Ballet Flats
Wear with dresses, trousers and jeans alike.
3. Sneakerinas
Style Notes: I’ve been backing the “sneakerina” trend for a while now. All the comfort of a trainer, with the slightly more delicate vibe of the ballet flats, they’re perfect for the office and casual days out alike. I must admit, I already own three pairs, but the Zara iterations below are very much tempting me.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Elasticated Sporty Ballerinas
These feature an elasticated strap for ultimate comfort.
ZARA
Patent Effect Ballerina Shoes With Buckles
Such an expensive-looking hue.
ZARA
Leather Ballet Flats With Crossed Elastic Straps
For the minimalists out there.
4. Gathered Loafers
Style Notes: Spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, Zara’s gathered loafers have become a fast favourite amongst fashion people. Just as timeless but slightly more elevated than classic smooth loafers, the brand uses subtle ruching and supple leather to create a shoe style that could genuinely pass as designer. I’ve already added the pair below to my basket.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Soft Gathered Loafers
Sleek, simple and so very easy to style.
ZARA
Gathered Leather Loafers
Obsessed with this distressed pair.
ZARA
Split Suede Loafers
The suede iteration is also calling to me.
5. Minimal Trainers
Style Notes: The chunky, overly ostentatious trainers that dominated last year are now being replaced with minimal, more pared-back styles for 2026. Think slim silhouettes, timeless colours, and of course, no logos in sight. I, for one, will find these sleeker sneaker styles much easier to pair with my tailored trousers on those office days.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Leather Sneakers
These look similar to so many designer options on the market right now.
ZARA
Trainers
I'm into the contrast white detailing on these.
ZARA
Trainers
These have such a retro feel to them, and I'm a big fan.