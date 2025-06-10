Amal Clooney Just Wore the '90s Dress Trend You're Guaranteed to See at Weddings This Summer [clone]

Amal Clooney was just spotted in a chic '90s-inspired dress that's going to be all over the dance floors at 2025 weddings. Scroll down to shop it here.

Amal Clooney wearing statement earrings and a white strapless dress in NYC with George Clooney
(Image credit: Santi Ramales/Backgrid)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Something tells me that Amal Clooney has an entire closet just for special event–worthy dresses. (When you're a high-powered attorney and married to George Clooney, there's often a need for one.) One of Clooney's dresses was on display last night in midtown NYC, where she was photographed heading to The Polo Bar after attending a performance of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, starring George Clooney.

On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress (£835)

If you're someone who loves minimalist '90s trends, you'll want to see Clooney's dress, which was a maxi-length, strapless draped dress that looked like something Gwyneth Paltrow would've worn on the red carpet circa 1997. Draped dresses and strapless dresses are major 2025 dress trends, and combining the two is even better. Now that summer wedding season is here, there's a good chance that you're starting to think about what to wear to these momentous occasions, and the dress trend Clooney just wore would be a smart choice. It's elegant and cool and won't compete with the couple. (Just opt for a shade that isn't white…)

Without further ado, scroll to see Clooney's dress for yourself and shop strapless draped dresses to wear to weddings and any other special occasion on your agenda this summer.

Shop Amal's Dress:

Floral Ruched Maxi Dress
Stella McCartney
Ruched Maxi Dress

'90s chic.

Shop More Strapless Draped Dresses I Love:

Barrow Silk Dress
Reformation
Barrow Silk Dress

Perfect for a black-tie event.

Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL
Hedy Strapless Gathered Linen and Voile Maxi Dress

I'd wear this on a Mediterranean holiday.

Draped Bandeau Dress
H&M
Draped Bandeau Dress

A great high-street find.

Caravaggio Draped Linen Maxi Dress
Staud
Caravaggio Draped Linen Maxi Dress

Ideal if you're looking for a summer wedding dress.

Strappy Back Bandeau Dress
ZARA
Strappy Back Bandeau Dress

An easy choice for all of your holiday plans. 

Vera Strapless Ruched Striped Cotton-Seersucker Maxi Dress
BERNADETTE
Vera Strapless Ruched Striped Cotton-Seersucker Maxi Dress

A great wedding guest dress.

Asos Design Bandeau Draped Midaxi Dress in Ink Blue
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Bandeau Draped Midaxi Dress in Ink Blue

This feels so unique.

Strapless Tie-Back Crinkled Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress
ST. AGNI
Strapless Tie-Back Crinkled Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

This would make for a beautiful, throw-on-and-go weekend look. 

Bridal Sabella Linen Maxi Dress
Tove
Sabella Linen Maxi Dress

I would expect no less than this perfection from Tove.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

