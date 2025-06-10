Amal Clooney Just Wore the '90s Dress Trend You're Guaranteed to See at Weddings This Summer [clone]
Amal Clooney was just spotted in a chic '90s-inspired dress that's going to be all over the dance floors at 2025 weddings. Scroll down to shop it here.
Something tells me that Amal Clooney has an entire closet just for special event–worthy dresses. (When you're a high-powered attorney and married to George Clooney, there's often a need for one.) One of Clooney's dresses was on display last night in midtown NYC, where she was photographed heading to The Polo Bar after attending a performance of Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway, starring George Clooney.
On Amal Clooney: Stella McCartney Ruched Strapless Maxi Dress (£835)
If you're someone who loves minimalist '90s trends, you'll want to see Clooney's dress, which was a maxi-length, strapless draped dress that looked like something Gwyneth Paltrow would've worn on the red carpet circa 1997. Draped dresses and strapless dresses are major 2025 dress trends, and combining the two is even better. Now that summer wedding season is here, there's a good chance that you're starting to think about what to wear to these momentous occasions, and the dress trend Clooney just wore would be a smart choice. It's elegant and cool and won't compete with the couple. (Just opt for a shade that isn't white…)
Without further ado, scroll to see Clooney's dress for yourself and shop strapless draped dresses to wear to weddings and any other special occasion on your agenda this summer.
Shop Amal's Dress:
Shop More Strapless Draped Dresses I Love:
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Two Easy, On-Trend Updates That Make White Summer Dresses Much Less "Predictable" and "Boring"
As seen on elite fashion people.
-
8 Summer Buys That Zara Is Doing Better Than Anywhere Else
Consider this my wish list.
-
Forget Trends, I Always Prioritise These “Dated” Dresses
Plus, sandals you can walk for miles in.
-
The Romantic, Throw-On Dress Fashion Insiders Keep Wearing on Sunny Days
It's pretty-dress season.
-
I Want to Look Chic Without Trying Too Hard—7 Summer Dress Trends I’m Relying On
One-and-done elegance.
-
I'm Not Normally a Florals Person, But These 31 Dresses Are Actually So Pretty for Summer
Fashion-person approved.
-
5 Elegant Dress Trends Zara’s Doing Better Than Anywhere Else This Summer
There's something for everyone.
-
I Tried On the 6 Dissh Dresses Everyone Wants Right Now—Here's How They Fit
Spoiler: I could have taken them all home with me.