The Wedding Trends That Are Officially In This Year

I've been married for 10 and a half years, and while I wouldn't change a thing about my own wedding day, I’ll always keep my eye on the ever-evolving world of wedding trends. In another life, I could easily see myself as a wedding planner—Father of the Bride and My Best Friend's Wedding are my favourite comfort movies for a reason!—and there's just something about the way weddings bring people together that never fails to charm me, even if the trends change.

And, wow, how weddings have changed, I think, for the better. After a few years of shaking up traditions and rethinking how to celebrate, couples in 2025 are making their weddings more personal and meaningful than ever. Forget the cookie-cutter ceremonies and predictable party plans—this year is all about crafting a celebration that truly reflects the couple's unique story and style. From multi-day bashes to statement-making fashion choices, the overarching theme is pretty clear: Ditch the rules and make it your own.

"People care much more about value than cost and what gives them the best event for their investment and preferences," says Jessie Westwood, director and founder of Studio Sorores. "It's so much more about creating an authentic celebration that is focused on real-life guest experience than it is about outlandish statements or weddings designed for social sharing." It's not just about looking good for the camera, although that is a bonus—it's about making sure everyone leaves feeling like they've been part of something special.

The "rules" are being rewritten where fashion is concerned, too. Brides are ditching rigid dress codes and embracing multiple outfit changes, from grand, structured gowns to sparkly afterparty dresses. "We are seeing a return of the 'big gown' and especially heavier fabrics like satin—more structured, less lace but ultimately more experimentation with wedding looks overall. Couples are still opting for more than one look, especially when getting married abroad where there are multiple events to consider," says Chenai Bukutu, owner and lead planner of ByChenai Events. It's all about blending classic elegance with something that feels intrinsically you—because, yes, you can have both.

When it comes to guest experience, it's about finding that sweet spot between comfort and style. Destination weddings are still hugely popular, but they're being reimagined as multi-day experiences where guests can unwind, party and genuinely enjoy the time together. Even home-based weddings are getting a glow-up, with glamorous décor that makes familiar settings feel extra special. Jess Kaye and Rosie Williams, co-founders of The Own Studio, note, "The trend of stretching weddings over multiple days is the norm now. Whether it's a series of events spanning a weekend or a weeklong celebration, couples love creating different experiences for their guests to enjoy together—welcome dinners, rehearsal parties, or a day of sporting activities."

In short, weddings in 2025 are as diverse and unique as the couples planning them. Whether it's a destination getaway or an intimate garden party, the goal is to make it feel authentic and something you'll look back on fondly for the rest of your lives. Ahead, I'm breaking down the biggest trends set to shape weddings in 2025—trends that, just like your bond, have the power to last. Trust me, you'll want to take notes.

2025's Most Noteworthy Wedding Trends

1. Nonconformist Celebrations

Weddings in 2025 are pushing the boundaries of tradition, with couples opting for celebrations that feel personal, meaningful and experiential rather than formulaic and predictable. The modern-day wedding ceremony is no longer just a structured event but an opportunity to express individuality and create lasting memories.

One of the biggest shifts we're seeing is the move towards multi-day celebrations rather than a single, formal event. "It is very rare for couples to have a one-day wedding these days," says Westwood. "Almost always, we will have at least a welcome party and recovery celebration spread over three days, often more!" This trend reflects a desire to spend quality time with guests, making the wedding not just a ceremony but a complete experience.

The choice of venue is also evolving, with outdoor and unconventional locations taking centre stage. Westwood notes, "We will continue to see more outdoor and unusual ceremony locations utilised as couples continue to separate their legal ceremony and opt for more personal vows at destinations of their choice around the world. Flower installations are getting bigger and more beautiful, too, with soft garden-like styles that offer a wow factor for the aisle."

(Image credit: Jes Workman)

Personalisation remains a key focus, particularly when it comes to who officiates the ceremony. "We've seen a consistent shift away from traditional ceremonies to those led by celebrants, friends and family members," says Bukutu. "Personalisation is key, with elements such as vows written to reflect the couple and their love story, including audience participation with rituals like ring warmings where the rings are passed around the guest for them to give their well wishes to the couple by warming the wedding bands."

Destination weddings continue to hold their allure, but they are becoming more multifaceted. Kaye and Williams explain, "We're definitely seeing more elopements, but not in the traditional sense. These aren't just small ceremonies; they're often elaborate, destination experiences with venues becoming more and more unusual." Locations like South Africa and rural Portugal are increasingly popular, offering unique backdrops and the chance to combine the wedding with a holiday atmosphere.

Home-based weddings are also on the rise, but with an elevated twist. Couples are choosing to host their celebrations at their homes or at locations owned by family members. "Home-based weddings are definitely still super popular, as couples love the practicalities of a wedding at home as well as the emotional tie to the venue," say Kaye and Williams. "Often we find that the styling will be very glamorous to juxtapose the more simple, classic 'home' backdrop."

2. And the Bride Wore

I got married a decade ago and, although that isn't all that long ago really, the reality is that having more than one look for your big day just wasn't a thing then and is a relatively new concept. Because of this, brides feel less committed to choosing one outfit that they know they'll be in all day—instead, they can choose different ensembles, allowing them to embrace more versions of themselves in the process.

This liberation means that many brides are embracing both traditional and daring choices. Whether it's a wedding dress for the ceremony or a bold, unexpected look for the afterparty, wedding fashion in 2025 is about finding what speaks to you, without worrying about whether it feels stereotypically "bridal" or not. That said, it seems there is a shift towards more traditional bridal looks this year, as one of the most notable trends is the return of the grand gown. "We are seeing a return of the 'big gown' and especially heavier fabrics like satin—more structured, less lace but ultimately more experimentation with wedding looks overall," says Bukutu. "The appeal lies in the gown's ability to feel both timeless and striking, making a statement without sacrificing sophistication. This resurgence of more formal, voluminous silhouettes contrasts beautifully with the trend of brides switching into something more playful for the evening."

Evening transformations are becoming an essential part of the celebration. "Red carpet trends will transition into bridal fashion this year—sparkles, shimmers and metallics are going to be everywhere, especially for a second dress change into the evening," confirms Westwood.

(Image credit: Richard Quinn)

Price on request, Richard Quinn

The desire for versatility is also evident in the popularity of detachable elements. "Brides are absolutely loving the 'old-world' aesthetic with chic structured column silhouettes firmly in demand. They love adding detachable trains and cathedral-length veils to gowns to create an even grander, more impactful silhouette," say Kaye and Williams. "The best thing about detachable trains is they're a super easy way to transform the look from day to night without having to change." This flexibility allows brides to seamlessly shift from the ceremony to the party without compromising on style.

One of the most exciting shifts in 2025 is the rise of more unconventional and personalised looks. Brides are moving away from traditional white gowns for their second outfit, choosing jumpsuits, micro minis or even colourful pieces. "Our brides have worn everything from red to gold sequin minis for their afterparty looks," Bukutu notes.

Richard Quinn, founder and director of luxury womenswear brand Richard Quinn, highlights the importance of balancing timeless style with modern touches: "We are always determined to create classic styles, regardless of trends. Pieces you can look back on in years to come and it not be too referential to that period of time. For autumn/winter 2025—alongside our classics—I was also keen to include a range of timeless reception and afterparty looks. Slightly shorter, bolder and more playful options. I think personalisation is key for the season; mixing timeless and beautiful bridal elements with bolder, more contemporary choices."

Finally, there's a growing appreciation for texture and craftspersonship. "Sheer looks are hot for 2025—organza, tulle and chiffon are having a real moment," say Kaye and Williams. "Lace is also popular, as brides love to use it in a contemporary way to create a dramatic yet demure look."

3. Groom, Guests et al.

It's not just the bride who'll be having a fashion moment—grooms, guests and the entire wedding party are stepping up their style game, too. One of the most significant trends for grooms is the rise of black tie as the go-to dress code. "Black tie will be everywhere; it's by far the men's dress code of choice at the moment," says Westwood. However, she predicts a shift towards a more European aesthetic as well. "I think a resurgence in European chic for menswear is coming. Think The Talented Mr Ripley or Slim Aarons [photography]." This means clean lines, an interesting use of colour and tactile fabrics, all of which equate to laid-back sophistication.

The evolution of bridesmaid fashion is also worth noting. The era of perfectly matched dresses is well and truly over. Instead, brides are opting for a more relaxed and chicly curated look. "Bridesmaids are kind of over. … It's the era of best girlfriends in dresses of their choice with a strong direction on style and colour combinations," says Westwood.

"I particularly enjoy the fact that bridesmaid fashion has evolved beyond matchy-matchy dresses and hair to styles that suit each member of the bridal party's body type and often include prints," agrees Bukutu.

Bolder, more vibrant colours are also making their mark. Bukutu notes that bright hues such as hot pinks, greens and yellow satin gowns are becoming increasingly popular. "Bright and bold colours remain ever popular, especially in the style of Galvan satin gowns, which are often on our couples' mood boards. We are also working with more bridal stylists than ever as clients are choosing to have professionals to help style them, their wedding parties and families in the lead-up to and on the day of their weddings."

4. What's on the Menu

Food and drink are no mere practical necessity—they're an integral part of the wedding celebration, with more and more couples using their menus to tell the story of their relationship and values.

One of the most meaningful ways we're seeing this manifest is by a shared commitment to more sustainable options. "Local, zero-waste, well-designed menus that actually tell a story are key. It's a reflection of what you see in restaurants too—quality over quantity and a dedication to using the best ingredients and suppliers in any region," says Westwood.

"Food as décor will continue to be popular, incorporating fruit and vegetables into the tablescapes," notes Bukutu. "Interactive food stations, particularly well-styled dessert and live cooking stations (not buffets), are in high demand. This blend of presentation and participation creates a more engaging dining experience, where guests feel part of the celebration rather than just attendees."

(Image credit: Madeleine Carstensen)

Desserts are also taking on a more dramatic and interactive flair. Rather than the standard cake cutting, couples are opting for statement desserts that become part of the entertainment. "The cutting of the cake has been an iconic event at weddings for decades; however, this year more than ever, couples are making this into a real 'moment' with giant desserts, interactive elements (like the cake being assembled in front of guests) and even fireworks while the cake is being cut," say Kaye and Williams.

The thoughtful transformations don't stop at food—drinks are also being given more consideration. While signature cocktails are still popular, there is a growing demand for well-made mocktails and low-alcohol options, particularly as more couples prioritise inclusivity. "We have seen much more demand for this this year," Bukutu notes.

5. Setting the Scene

Creating the right atmosphere at a wedding is all about personal touches and sensory experiences. Couples are moving beyond simple floral arrangements and standard décor, opting instead for thoughtfully designed environments that tell a story and evoke a specific mood that means something to them. Whether through colour, scent, or sound, the goal is to immerse guests in a celebration that feels both unique and memorable.

One standout trend this year is the use of colour to make a statement. "I think butter yellow is going to be a huge colour trend for weddings in 2025," says Westwood. "I adore it so much myself and it works well with so many other colours—from soft pinks to brighter lavender or deeper blues and ever-popular greens."

Another significant element in wedding design is scenting, which has become an integral part of the experience. Westwood emphasises that scent is not just a trend but an essential part of her wedding planning process. "I have been scenting weddings from day one of launching my business 15 years ago. It's not [something I consider] a trend and I give it a lot of thought and consideration as each event unfolds."

(Image credit: Anete Hiie)

What's the wedding buzzword of 2025? Bespoke. Couples are looking for truly unique touches. "Clients want their weddings to reflect their personal style and taste—design is more than just the flowers on the table; it's bespoke tablecloths, the illustrations on their menus, or on their guests' place settings," says Bukutu. You'll see many artists being commissioned to create unique pieces such as these this year.

Music is playing a larger role in shaping the wedding atmosphere, with a noticeable increase in live performances. "For those with the budget, really big party bands are huge," says Westwood. "You will see way more live music at every level of an event—from the ceremony to canapés to dining and beyond."

Bukutu also notes the rise of DJs who blend live elements into their sets. "Live DJ sets continue to be popular, so DJs accompanied by live musicians and percussionists are in high demand," she says. "Additionally, the influence of social media is evident, with couples booking popular TikTok DJs to keep the dance floor full the entire night."

Lighting and production are also being approached with more creativity and purpose. Instead of simple setups, couples are investing in lighting that transforms the space, whether through projections, fairy lights, candlelight or atmospheric effects. This attention to detail ensures that every part of the wedding day feels intentional and beautifully curated.

6. Documenting the Day

(Image credit: Jes Workman; Madeleine Carstensen; Anete Hiie)

Awkward poses and ultra-saturated tones are a thing of weddings past. Instead, many couples are opting for a more natural, authentic approach to documenting their day. Whether through film photography, videography, or even hiring wedding content creators, the goal is to create a lasting record that feels unique and true to the moment.

One of the most notable shifts this year is the return of classic photography. "Photography is going to swing back to timeless, slightly romantic style," says Westwood. "The trendy off-balance, super-flashblack and -white stuff is already starting to look a little dated. People really want a beautiful album of images and frame-worthy prints more than they want a carousel of 20 cool images for Instagram."

(Image credit: Jes Workman)

This desire for elegant, enduring images reflects a broader move away from fleeting social media trends and towards more sentimental keepsakes. As such, film photography is also making a comeback, owing to its softness and nostalgic appeal. "I adore the softness of film photography, but few do it well," Westwood notes.

Videography, too, is evolving. Rather than traditional highlight reels, couples are selecting storytelling formats that weave together personal narratives and spontaneous moments. "There is growing demand for videographers with a very interesting point of view—editorial in style but not as serious in its execution," says Bukutu.

Westwood also highlights the rise of professional content creators at weddings. "Content creators are going nowhere … but I see them working alongside a professional videographer who creates more of a cinematic experience." This partnership allows couples to have the best of both worlds: curated social media content for immediate sharing and a cinematic video that tells the story of the entire day.

7. Return on Investment

Weddings in 2025 are all about making thoughtful choices and prioritising quality over quantity. Couples are becoming increasingly mindful of how they allocate their budget, focusing on elements that create meaningful experiences rather than just visual appeal. The emphasis is on value and what that looks like for each individual couple—spending on aspects that they and their guests will remember long after the day has passed and ultimately deciding to pass on anything that doesn't contribute to this.

One clear trend is the declining popularity of wedding favours. Rather than small, often forgettable tokens, couples are opting for more practical or experience-driven touches. "Nobody does favours anymore," Westwood notes. "Welcome gifts in rooms for destination weddings are lovely, but you can skip miniature gifts on place settings." This is a sentiment shared by Bukutu. "For our clients, a lot of the investment remains in the guests' experience, particularly when asking their guests to travel. Rather than wasteful favours, we curate welcome gifts that are useful for the guests over the wedding weekend and often give a nod to the location—drinks, food, etc."

(Image credit: Anete Hiie)

When it comes to the budget, food and drink are taking centre stage. Couples are choosing to allocate more of their spending to gourmet, locally sourced catering, ensuring that the quality of the dining experience leaves a lasting impression. "Our clients are well-travelled and stylish—they invest heavily in food, beverage and entertainment—the things that guests will most remember," Bukutu explains.

Kaye and Williams further emphasise the importance of spending on what truly matters: "While tradition still plays a role, couples are stepping away from the extravagant in favour of experiences. There is a definite shift towards spending more on food, drink and immersive guest experiences rather than on decorative frills." From live cooking stations to more interesting entertainment, the idea is to offer guests something that feels curated and thoughtful.