You Will Be Shocked—These Are the 8 Dress Trends Our Editors Are Avoiding This Summer

There's nothing like the start of a new season that makes you want to take stock of your style and the pieces hanging within your capsule wardrobe. If you too reside in Britain, then chances are you haven't seen the summer-geared garments you own for the best part of, what, eight months (unless you've been fortunate enough to spend time in warmer climes elsewhere, that is). While rediscovering these items can often spark delight, I also understand and anticipate that they might not bring you the same excitement they once did. Even your most loyal items can lose appeal with time. And that seems to be the case with the Who What Wear team and their respective dress collections.

Speaking with my colleagues this week about what they want to treat themselves to for summer 2025, they all said they wouldn't mind a gorgeous new dress. Not the the ones they already own aren't still relevant, but the general consensus seemed to be that, with so many fresh-looking dress trends touching down this season, now seems like the ideal moment for an update in that arena.

Talking further, it became clear that there a few summer dress trends we're each avoiding for one reason or another. For many, it's because they already own them and are looking to expand their frock horizons. For others, however, there are certain 2025 dress trends that just don't gel with them. So, in the name of fashion diplomacy, I decided to give them a forum for these thoughts and opinions.

Below you'll find the dress trends our editors won't be shopping this summer, some because they feel a little dated, others because we've already had our fill.

1. Passing: Tank Dresses

Wearing: Voluminous Dresses

"I think I might be over the classic tank dress this summer—especially the super minimal, clingy ones. They’ve just been everywhere the last few years and while they’re super easy to chunk on and low-maintenance to style, they don’t feel particularly exciting to me anymore. Instead, I’ve been drawn to slouchy shapes that are just as comfortable to wear." – Humaa Hussain, Junior Branded Content Editor

2. Passing: Straight Hemlines

Wearing: Asymmetric Hemlines

"I've found myself avoiding a classic straight hem lately. Don't get me wrong, I'd never say this is 'out' as a trend, but with the early noughties being so prominent in style right now, I've found myself attracted to dresses with more asymmetric hemlines; think high slits, layers and ruffled edges that offer dimension and interest. The same can be said for sleeves—I've seen countless one shoulder styles dominating at the few weddings I've attended!" – Rebecca Rhys-Evans, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor, Branded Content

3. Passing: Ribbed Dresses

Wearing: Broderie Dresses

"Ribbed dresses feel a little too simple for me this summer, so instead I'm leaning into the return of the boho aesthetic with brodering anglaise, intricate lace and pretty detailing." – Florrie Alexander, Shopping Editor

4. Passing: Mini Dresses

Wearing: Maxi Dresses

"I am forgoing mini dresses this summer. They can look a little too twee on me and I want to feel a little more grown up and practical in midi or maxi silhouettes; styles that are a bit more swishy and easier to throw on for the office or drape over a bikini on holiday. There are so many great brands nailing long and modest dresses this season, such as Dissh, AmyLynn, and Nobody’s Child, so my choices are abundant!" – Sophie Watson, Acting Fashion Editor

5. Passing: Bubble-Hem Dresses

Wearing: Drop-Waist Dresses

"I feel like bubble-hem dresses were really popular last year but, to be honest I always found them hard to style and bit unsuited to my body shape. For 2025, I'll be turning to drop-waist dresses instead. It's an elegant style that I can pair with literally any sandal, heel or ballet pump to dress them up or down plus they elongate the torso and make me look way taller than I am." – Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant

6. Passing: Floral Dresses

Wearing: Polka Dot Dresses

"To borrow logic from Miranda Priestly for a moment, florals for spring are quite unimaginative at times, and even more so for summer months. This season, I'm giving my floral prints some breathing room in favour of more intriguing patterns like polka dots. These designs aren't new but feel quite fresh and relevant, especially when cut into gorgeous strapless styles with ruching through the bodice or done on a drop-waist fit." – Ava Gilchrist, SEO Writer

7. Passing: Milkmaid Dresses

Wearing: Halter Dresses

"We’ve already had a string of warmer-than-usual pre-summer days, so it feels fair to predict that the rest of the season will lean on the hotter side. With that in mind, I’m all about keeping things fuss-free and comfortable, and lately, the milkmaid dress trend just feels a little too ornate for my new-season mood. Instead of the puff-sleeved styles that filled shop fronts a few seasons ago, I’m turning my attention to the simpler halterneck dresses." – Natalie Munro, News Writer

8. Passing: Plain White Dresses

Wearing: Embroidered Dresses

"While I in no way think they're 'out', looking at my wardrobe full of plain white and cotton dresses, I feel like I need to diversify a little. That said, I don't plan on doing a complete 180, white dresses clearly bring me joy, but what I will be investing in instead are styles with pretty colourful embroidery. The sort you could pick up at a market in Palma is the vibe I'm going for. I might not have that trip planned, but my favourite brands have me covered." – Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor

