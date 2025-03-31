It's True: Amal Clooney's Chic Capsule Wardrobe Relies Heavily on These 4 Stylish Shoe Trends
When it comes to celebrities whose style I genuinely admire, I can be quite selective. I prefer to steer clear of fleeting trends that seem to leap from the runway onto A-listers in an instant, instead choosing inspiration from figures with a more considered approach to dressing. Among my ultimate style muses, Amal Clooney stands out without question.
Balancing timeless staples with a relaxed take on everyday elegance, Clooney’s wardrobe is a constant source of inspiration, filled with the kind of wearable pieces that always seem to top my wish list. And while I’ve long admired her polished dresses and chic jumpsuits, lately, it’s her shoe choices that have really caught my attention.
Blending classic staples, emerging trends and nostalgic favorites, Clooney’s footwear collection is one of the most enviable out there. Though she has an impressively varied rotation, a few key styles remain her go-to.
Read on to discover the chic shoe trends Clooney swears by.
DISCOVER AMAL CLOONEY'S FAVOURITE SHOE TRENDS:
1. WEDGES
Style Notes: After years of admiring Clooney’s impeccable style, one thing has become clear—wedges are a staple she simply can’t do without. And honestly, I can’t fault her for it. Combining comfort and elegance, this timeless shoe trend makes summer dressing infinitely easier. To channel Clooney’s look, opt for a chic metallic pair, or explore the array of refined leather and woven styles hitting the market this spring.
Shop Wedge Shoes:
2. POINTED-TOE HEELS
Style Notes: While I appreciate the understated charm of a rounded toe and the timeless elegance of an almond shape, nothing quite matches the sleek, elongating effect of a pointed-toe heel. Clooney proved its power once again, opting for a glossy leather pair in a rich gold hue to elevate her pretty pink dress for an evening out. Chic, versatile and polished, this is one shoe trend I’ll be borrowing straight from her wardrobe this season.
Shop Pointed-Toe Heels:
Simple black heels are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.
3. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS
Style Notes: While knee-high boots are a perennial favorite, Clooney’s chic over-the-knee styles remain a less widely embraced choice. Always ahead of the curve, she styled hers with a long-sleeve mini dress for a fresh, wearable take on statement footwear.
Shop Over-The-Knee Boots:
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
4. VINYL HEELS
Style Notes: Sleek, elongating and undeniably chic, vinyl heels—with their clear finish and towering silhouette—create the illusion of endlessly long legs. A go-to for Clooney, who often relies on them to elevate her evening ensembles, this effortlessly stylish heel trend has officially captured my attention.
Shop Vinyl Heels:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
