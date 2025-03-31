It's True: Amal Clooney's Chic Capsule Wardrobe Relies Heavily on These 4 Stylish Shoe Trends

When it comes to celebrities whose style I genuinely admire, I can be quite selective. I prefer to steer clear of fleeting trends that seem to leap from the runway onto A-listers in an instant, instead choosing inspiration from figures with a more considered approach to dressing. Among my ultimate style muses, Amal Clooney stands out without question.

Balancing timeless staples with a relaxed take on everyday elegance, Clooney’s wardrobe is a constant source of inspiration, filled with the kind of wearable pieces that always seem to top my wish list. And while I’ve long admired her polished dresses and chic jumpsuits, lately, it’s her shoe choices that have really caught my attention.

Blending classic staples, emerging trends and nostalgic favorites, Clooney’s footwear collection is one of the most enviable out there. Though she has an impressively varied rotation, a few key styles remain her go-to.

Read on to discover the chic shoe trends Clooney swears by.

1. WEDGES

Amal Clooney wears vinyl shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: After years of admiring Clooney’s impeccable style, one thing has become clear—wedges are a staple she simply can’t do without. And honestly, I can’t fault her for it. Combining comfort and elegance, this timeless shoe trend makes summer dressing infinitely easier. To channel Clooney’s look, opt for a chic metallic pair, or explore the array of refined leather and woven styles hitting the market this spring.

Shop Wedge Shoes:

Enza - Gold
Rixo
Enza Sandals

Style this with a flowing dress or pair with a jumpsuit like Clooney.

Vasilisa Mid Wedge
Ancient Greek Sandals
Vasilisa Mid Wedge

Shop these while they're on sale.

Vinyl Wedge Sandals
Zara
Vinyl Wedge Sandals

Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

2. POINTED-TOE HEELS

Amal Clooney wears pointed toe shoe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While I appreciate the understated charm of a rounded toe and the timeless elegance of an almond shape, nothing quite matches the sleek, elongating effect of a pointed-toe heel. Clooney proved its power once again, opting for a glossy leather pair in a rich gold hue to elevate her pretty pink dress for an evening out. Chic, versatile and polished, this is one shoe trend I’ll be borrowing straight from her wardrobe this season.

Shop Pointed-Toe Heels:

Slingback Suede Mules
Zara
Slingback Suede Mules

The light brown hue makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Pointed Leather Court Shoes
H&M
Pointed Leather Court Shoes

While I love these in chocolate brown, they also come in black.

MANGO, Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes

Simple black heels are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

3. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS

Amal Clooney wears over the knee boots

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: While knee-high boots are a perennial favorite, Clooney’s chic over-the-knee styles remain a less widely embraced choice. Always ahead of the curve, she styled hers with a long-sleeve mini dress for a fresh, wearable take on statement footwear.

Shop Over-The-Knee Boots:

Over-The-Knee Leather Boots – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Over-The-Knee Leather Boots

Shop these while they're on sale.

Anaelle Thigh High Boots - Black - Sézane
Sézane
Anaelle Thigh High Boots

The suede composition gives this a chic, bohemian edge.

Cece Over the Knee Boot 80
Jimmy Choo
Cece Over the Knee Boot 80

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

4. VINYL HEELS

Amal Clooney wears vinyl shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Sleek, elongating and undeniably chic, vinyl heels—with their clear finish and towering silhouette—create the illusion of endlessly long legs. A go-to for Clooney, who often relies on them to elevate her evening ensembles, this effortlessly stylish heel trend has officially captured my attention.

Shop Vinyl Heels:

Vinyl Heeled Sandals
Zara
Vinyl Heeled Sandals

Style these with denim or pair with a spring-ready dress.

Cœur 55 Pu and Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Alaïa
Cœur 55 Pu and Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

These also come in red.

MANGO, Vinyl Panel Heel Sandal - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Vinyl Panel Heel Sandal

The heeled mule trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

