When it comes to celebrities whose style I genuinely admire, I can be quite selective. I prefer to steer clear of fleeting trends that seem to leap from the runway onto A-listers in an instant, instead choosing inspiration from figures with a more considered approach to dressing. Among my ultimate style muses, Amal Clooney stands out without question.

Balancing timeless staples with a relaxed take on everyday elegance, Clooney’s wardrobe is a constant source of inspiration, filled with the kind of wearable pieces that always seem to top my wish list. And while I’ve long admired her polished dresses and chic jumpsuits, lately, it’s her shoe choices that have really caught my attention.

Blending classic staples, emerging trends and nostalgic favorites, Clooney’s footwear collection is one of the most enviable out there. Though she has an impressively varied rotation, a few key styles remain her go-to.

Read on to discover the chic shoe trends Clooney swears by.

DISCOVER AMAL CLOONEY'S FAVOURITE SHOE TRENDS:

1. WEDGES

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: After years of admiring Clooney’s impeccable style, one thing has become clear—wedges are a staple she simply can’t do without. And honestly, I can’t fault her for it. Combining comfort and elegance, this timeless shoe trend makes summer dressing infinitely easier. To channel Clooney’s look, opt for a chic metallic pair, or explore the array of refined leather and woven styles hitting the market this spring.

Shop Wedge Shoes:

Rixo Enza Sandals £245 SHOP NOW Style this with a flowing dress or pair with a jumpsuit like Clooney.

Ancient Greek Sandals Vasilisa Mid Wedge £230 £115 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

Zara Vinyl Wedge Sandals £40 SHOP NOW Be quick—I can't see these staying in stock for long.

2. POINTED-TOE HEELS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While I appreciate the understated charm of a rounded toe and the timeless elegance of an almond shape, nothing quite matches the sleek, elongating effect of a pointed-toe heel. Clooney proved its power once again, opting for a glossy leather pair in a rich gold hue to elevate her pretty pink dress for an evening out. Chic, versatile and polished, this is one shoe trend I’ll be borrowing straight from her wardrobe this season.

Shop Pointed-Toe Heels:

Zara Slingback Suede Mules £40 SHOP NOW The light brown hue makes these so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

H&M Pointed Leather Court Shoes £65 SHOP NOW While I love these in chocolate brown, they also come in black.

Mango Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes £60 SHOP NOW Simple black heels are a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.

3. OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: While knee-high boots are a perennial favorite, Clooney’s chic over-the-knee styles remain a less widely embraced choice. Always ahead of the curve, she styled hers with a long-sleeve mini dress for a fresh, wearable take on statement footwear.

Shop Over-The-Knee Boots:

Arket Over-The-Knee Leather Boots £379 £190 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

Sézane Anaelle Thigh High Boots £345 SHOP NOW The suede composition gives this a chic, bohemian edge.

Jimmy Choo Cece Over the Knee Boot 80 £1795 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

4. VINYL HEELS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Sleek, elongating and undeniably chic, vinyl heels—with their clear finish and towering silhouette—create the illusion of endlessly long legs. A go-to for Clooney, who often relies on them to elevate her evening ensembles, this effortlessly stylish heel trend has officially captured my attention.

Shop Vinyl Heels:

Zara Vinyl Heeled Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Style these with denim or pair with a spring-ready dress.

Alaïa Cœur 55 Pu and Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £920 SHOP NOW These also come in red.

Mango Vinyl Panel Heel Sandal £46 SHOP NOW The heeled mule trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.