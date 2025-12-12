I'll Say It: Flared Trousers Can Be Chicer Than Straight-Leg Pairs—This Is the Shoe Trend That Ensures They Look Best

There are a few pieces in my wardrobe that I dutifully try on every few months, only to remember exactly why they’ve been gathering dust. For the longest time, flared trousers were victims of this habit. It’s not that I don’t think they’re chic, it’s that I’ve never quite cracked the code on how to style them. More specifically, I’ve always stumbled at the same hurdle: the shoes.

Some pairs look clunky beneath the smooth line of the trousers; others all but disappear under the extra fabric. So when I spotted Rochelle Humes wearing the exact style I’ve struggled with, I zoomed in on her footwear to figure out precisely how she made them look so good.

Her choice? A pair of almond-toe shoes. Where rounded toes might have blunted her look, and pointed pairs would have been too severe, the almond toe struck the perfect middle ground.

Rochelle Humes takes a mirror selfie wearing a brown shirt, black leather jacket, flared jeans and almond-toe boots.

(Image credit: @rochellehumes)

An underratted shoe silhouette, the softly curved shape visually extends the line of the leg, echoing the elongating effect of the flares without relying on sky-high platforms or chunky heels. Rochelle opted for a dark brown heeled boot, but the same principle applies to flats—choose a refined almond-toe silhouette, and you’ll achieve the same easy lengthening effect.

While they’re a dream partner for flared trousers, almond-toe shoes also pair chicly with straight-leg jeans and skirt outfits, earning their place as a true wardrobe workhorse.

Inspired by Rochelle’s styling, I’ve rounded up the best flared trousers and almond-toe shoes to try now. Read on to discover the pairings that will make you fall in love with flares all over again.

Shop Flared Jeans and Almond-Toe Shoes:

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.