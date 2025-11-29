While my summer wardrobe tells a tale of easy linens and breezy cottons, my winter rotation always gravitates towards richer, more luxurious textures. Typically, this is the moment when plush velvets and high-shine sparkles have their annual comeback. But this season, I’m taking my cues straight from Jennifer Lopez and embracing sumptuous satin instead.
Channelling the elegance of a luxe slip dress, Jennifer’s pastel-pink, calf-skimming gown taps into the nightwear-as-daywear trend that's been gaining momentum over the past few seasons. With its fluid drape and soft sheen, satin offers a glamorous silhouette without ever feeling over-the-top, making it perfect for this time of year.
Her chosen style, complete with puff sleeves and delicate lace detailing, will serve just as well for a night out as it will a night in. Elevate it with a glossy pointed-toe heel for evening plans, or keep things understated with pretty Mary Janes for a relaxed daytime look.
Of course, you can always raid your own nightwear drawer to try the trend, but this winter’s collections are brimming with satin dresses that are well worth a place in a winter capsule wardrobe. From Dôen’s romantic favourites to H&M’s sleek, slinky iterations, read on to shop the chicest satin dresses to wear through the festive season and beyond.
Shop Satin Nightie Dresses:
H&M
Satin Dress
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Ghost
Lillie Lace Trim Satin Dress
Ghost's satin dresses are a fashion person's favourites.
If Only If
Emily Dress
If Only If creates some of the chicest nightwear out there.
Arket
Lace Midi Slip Dress
Style this with heels and a long-line coat for an evening out.
Warehouse
Satin Lace Insert Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Satin Dress
Style this over trousers or wear it on its own.
Doen
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
Style this with knee-high boots or pair it with sleek Mary Janes.
Rixo
Amari Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress
I'm banking this ahead of the season's winter weddings.
Doen
Coraline Floral-Print Satin Midi Dress
Adjust the subtle back ties to accentuate the waist.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.