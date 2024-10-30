The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive
It's not every day that I stumble upon paparazzi shots featuring two of my favourite celebrity style icons in the same frame, however, today was an exception. I was delighted to see a photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson together, showcasing their chic styles. Even though their outfits were noticeably different, they embraced a staple fashion insiders swear by. The basic I'm referring to is a timeless white crewneck T-shirt.
While strolling around L.A., Johnson wore a white T-shirt with a black V-neck sweater, a midi-length coat, baggy jeans, and designer loafers. On the flip side, Jennifer Lawrence showcased a more relaxed vibe. Her outfit centred around a white crewneck T-shirt, a cosy blue zip-up sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. To top off her look, she added a boho-inspired necklace, baseball cap, and Puma Speedcat trainers, embodying a sporty flair.
On Dakota Johnson: The Row Kelly Sunglasses (£480); Saint Laurent Le Loafers (£685)
On Jennifer Lawrence: Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti Sevillana Pendant (£435); Phoebe Philo Gig Bag (£2600); Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers (£90)
Despite their contrasting outfits, both actresses exemplified the incredible versatility of a white T-shirt. The simple yet essential wardrobe item can look chic and expensive, peaking through a chunky knit or independently with a lightweight jacket. Either way, it adds the perfect layer of warmth, which is necessary as the weather shifts.
What's particularly appealing is that investing in a quality white T-shirt doesn't have to break the bank, as you can choose a classic £40 version designed for longevity or stock up on multiple affordable options under £10 that deliver the same look and similarly luxurious feel.
With all that in mind, keep scrolling to shop for the best white T-shirts for women. These selections are highly favoured not only by my colleagues at WWW but also by Johnson and Lawrence.
Shop our favorite white T-shirts:
I always come back to Marks & Spencer for their wide range of great basics.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
