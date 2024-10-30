The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive

It's not every day that I stumble upon paparazzi shots featuring two of my favourite celebrity style icons in the same frame, however, today was an exception. I was delighted to see a photo of Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson together, showcasing their chic styles. Even though their outfits were noticeably different, they embraced a staple fashion insiders swear by. The basic I'm referring to is a timeless white crewneck T-shirt.

While strolling around L.A., Johnson wore a white T-shirt with a black V-neck sweater, a midi-length coat, baggy jeans, and designer loafers. On the flip side, Jennifer Lawrence showcased a more relaxed vibe. Her outfit centred around a white crewneck T-shirt, a cosy blue zip-up sweatshirt, and black sweatpants. To top off her look, she added a boho-inspired necklace, baseball cap, and Puma Speedcat trainers, embodying a sporty flair.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row Kelly Sunglasses (£480); Saint Laurent Le Loafers (£685)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti Sevillana Pendant (£435); Phoebe Philo Gig Bag (£2600); Puma Speedcat OG Sneakers (£90)

Despite their contrasting outfits, both actresses exemplified the incredible versatility of a white T-shirt. The simple yet essential wardrobe item can look chic and expensive, peaking through a chunky knit or independently with a lightweight jacket. Either way, it adds the perfect layer of warmth, which is necessary as the weather shifts.

What's particularly appealing is that investing in a quality white T-shirt doesn't have to break the bank, as you can choose a classic £40 version designed for longevity or stock up on multiple affordable options under £10 that deliver the same look and similarly luxurious feel.

With all that in mind, keep scrolling to shop for the best white T-shirts for women. These selections are highly favoured not only by my colleagues at WWW but also by Johnson and Lawrence.

Shop our favorite white T-shirts:

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW This classic white tee is a known favourite in the WWW office.

Zara Heavy Cotton T-Shirt £16 SHOP NOW The heavy weight design gives this a luxurious finish.

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW This also comes in sixteen other shades.

Mango Short-Sleeved Cotton T-Shirt £16 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an easy day-to-day look.

H&M Cotton T-Shirt £6 SHOP NOW Layer this underneath a knit or wear it on its own.

Reformation Dream Tee £38 SHOP NOW This has a relaxed fit for a comfortable finish.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW Arket's classic tees are a fashion person's favourites.

Arket Heavyweight Boxy T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW A boxy t-shirt is a capsule wardrobe non-negotiable.

Everlane The Box-Cut Tee in Essential Cotton £27 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS to XXXL.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt £9 SHOP NOW I always come back to Marks & Spencer for their wide range of great basics.