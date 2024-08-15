Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Trainers

(Image credit: @emili.sindlev)

Emili Sindlev wearing red Puma Speedcat sneakers with white socks, a Louis Vuitton bag, and a long-sleeve shirt.

As a trend-forecasting fashion editor, I have dedicated a lot of time to considering the key trends that will dominate the fashion scene in 2025. In the realm of footwear, I have determined that two trainer styles will make a significant impact in the coming year. These are the Adidas Taekwondo shoes and Puma Speedcat sneakers, both of which are already generating substantial interest among chic fashion people in London and Paris.

These two styles have strong roots in sports and are making a comeback in the fashion world thanks to their minimal yet stylish designs that almost resemble ballet flats, which are a European favourite. The slip-on Adidas Taekwondo sneakers first appeared in the early 2000s, initially created for martial arts; however, they're back and already selling out. Similarly, Puma revived its 1999 Speedcat sneakers, which drew inspiration from Formula One drivers of the 1970s and 1980s. These shoes, which have evolved from an athletic style to a lifestyle staple, have been reintroduced in new suede versions to honour iconic racing teams and demonstrate their timeless appeal.

Michelle Li wears Puma Speedcat sneakers in red with a black leather trench coat, a lilac dress and a red clutch bag.

These sleek trainers are becoming popular among Parisians and Londoners due to their unisex appeal, weightless feel, all-day comfort, and nostalgic charm. They feature ultra-thin and flexible soles that allow wearers to feel closely connected to the ground or pedals, catering to the active lifestyles of Europeans spending long hours on their feet and bikes.

Sofia Coehlo wears Adidas Taekwondo sneakers in white with khaki Bermuda shorts, a sports jersey, and a shoulder bag.

Today, these kicks are available in classic and distinctive colour palettes, making them both versatile additions to any wardrobe. In Paris, fashion people are pairing them with pleated maxi skirts and flowing minidresses, while trendsetters in London are styling them with Bermuda shorts and baggy jeans. The adaptability of these trainers allows for personalisation based on individual tastes.

A person wearing Puma Speedcat sneakers in blue with black trousers, a belt, and a navy vest.

As we look ahead, it is evident that a shift is occurring, and individuals are swapping their chunky shoes for lighter, sleeker options like the Adidas Taekwondos and Puma Speedcats. If you haven't yet noticed the widespread popularity of these two trainers, I'm certain you will encounter them soon—even in a city near you.

Continue reading to discover 2025's It styles and my edit of the best low-profile trainers that are currently flying under the radar but won't remain a secret for long.

Daniela wearing Adidas Taekwondo white sneakers with grey sweatpants, a burgundy leather jacket, and a navy handbag.

Shop 2025's It Trainers:

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Quilted Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Style with maxi skirts, wide-leg jeans, and minidresses.

Puma Speedcat OG Puma Speedcat Og £90 SHOP NOW Emily Ratajkowski has this pair.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Taekwondo Striped Leather Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW Sambas, who?

Puma Speedcat Og £90 SHOP NOW If you miss your size, check Puma's site on August 29, as the brand will be restocking the red and black styles.

Shop Other Soon-To-Be It Trainers:

Adidas Japan W £90 SHOP NOW If you don't want to wear the same thing as everyone else, consider buying these.

Converse Run Star Trainers £80 SHOP NOW I own these and am obsessed with them.

Asics Skyhand Og Sneakers £117 SHOP NOW These chic and sporty kicks look more expensive than they are.

New Balance Rc42 Trainers £90 SHOP NOW The distinct "N" detailing on these shoes enhances their sporty and modern appeal.