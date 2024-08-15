Fashion People in Paris and London Agree That These Will Be 2025's It Trainers
Emili Sindlev wearing red Puma Speedcat sneakers with white socks, a Louis Vuitton bag, and a long-sleeve shirt.
As a trend-forecasting fashion editor, I have dedicated a lot of time to considering the key trends that will dominate the fashion scene in 2025. In the realm of footwear, I have determined that two trainer styles will make a significant impact in the coming year. These are the Adidas Taekwondo shoes and Puma Speedcat sneakers, both of which are already generating substantial interest among chic fashion people in London and Paris.
These two styles have strong roots in sports and are making a comeback in the fashion world thanks to their minimal yet stylish designs that almost resemble ballet flats, which are a European favourite. The slip-on Adidas Taekwondo sneakers first appeared in the early 2000s, initially created for martial arts; however, they're back and already selling out. Similarly, Puma revived its 1999 Speedcat sneakers, which drew inspiration from Formula One drivers of the 1970s and 1980s. These shoes, which have evolved from an athletic style to a lifestyle staple, have been reintroduced in new suede versions to honour iconic racing teams and demonstrate their timeless appeal.
Michelle Li wears Puma Speedcat sneakers in red with a black leather trench coat, a lilac dress and a red clutch bag.
These sleek trainers are becoming popular among Parisians and Londoners due to their unisex appeal, weightless feel, all-day comfort, and nostalgic charm. They feature ultra-thin and flexible soles that allow wearers to feel closely connected to the ground or pedals, catering to the active lifestyles of Europeans spending long hours on their feet and bikes.
Sofia Coehlo wears Adidas Taekwondo sneakers in white with khaki Bermuda shorts, a sports jersey, and a shoulder bag.
Today, these kicks are available in classic and distinctive colour palettes, making them both versatile additions to any wardrobe. In Paris, fashion people are pairing them with pleated maxi skirts and flowing minidresses, while trendsetters in London are styling them with Bermuda shorts and baggy jeans. The adaptability of these trainers allows for personalisation based on individual tastes.
A person wearing Puma Speedcat sneakers in blue with black trousers, a belt, and a navy vest.
As we look ahead, it is evident that a shift is occurring, and individuals are swapping their chunky shoes for lighter, sleeker options like the Adidas Taekwondos and Puma Speedcats. If you haven't yet noticed the widespread popularity of these two trainers, I'm certain you will encounter them soon—even in a city near you.
Continue reading to discover 2025's It styles and my edit of the best low-profile trainers that are currently flying under the radar but won't remain a secret for long.
Daniela wearing Adidas Taekwondo white sneakers with grey sweatpants, a burgundy leather jacket, and a navy handbag.
Shop 2025's It Trainers:
Style with maxi skirts, wide-leg jeans, and minidresses.
Emily Ratajkowski has this pair.
If you miss your size, check Puma's site on August 29, as the brand will be restocking the red and black styles.
Shop Other Soon-To-Be It Trainers:
The Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 Sneakers in yellow may have had their moment last season, but now, it's the black version's time to shine.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
