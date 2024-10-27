I’m a Zillennial but I Know Every Age Group Is Buying These Cool £45 Marks & Spencer Jeans

Just a few weeks ago I popped into Marks & Spencer to try on a few of their new-in items. Keen to try a broad range of pieces, I selected a few jackets and some knitwear, as well as some jeans and took to the changing rooms. While I had a largely successful trip, I'm still thinking about a particular pair of jeans that have been on my mind since I walked out the door.

While I'd easily proclaim myself a jeans fanatic, I typically stick to easy-to-style straight-leg jeans or slightly baggy pairs for my day-to-day outfits and rarely step outside of my comfort zone. But, on a whim, I picked up Marks & Spencer's wide-leg palazzo jeans (£45), and honestly—I fell in love.

Composed of a stretchy cotton fabric, these jeans are soft and incredibly comfortable. With a wide-leg silhouette, the jeans offer plenty of volume, helping you to add a little bit of drama to an outfit in the easiest way, all the while feeling wearable and incredibly comfortable.

Whilst I was drawn to the black pair, these jeans also come in a mid-blue and light blue colour, too. I styled mine with a chunky lug-sole boot, but these jeans would look all the more chic if paired with a kitten heel or pointed-toe boot. Available in short, regular and long lengths from sizes 6—20, I took a size 10 in the regular length—my normal size—and they fit perfectly.

What's more, I'm not the only person in the Who What Wear team buzzing about these jeans. Our Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi tells me that her mum and best friend have already shopped the style—proving that it's a hit across generations.

Already on their way to selling out, I predict that this pair won't be around for very much longer. To shop the style that has the Who What Wear team buzzing, read on to discover Marks & Spencer's Palazzo jeans here, as well as shop our edit of our other favourite Palazzo jeans below.

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S PALAZZO JEANS:

Marks & Spencer Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW The jet black shade makes these so easy to style with a wider wardrobe.

Marks & Spencer Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW The indigo denim trend is taking off this winter.

Marks & Spencer Lyocell™ Blend Wide Palazzo Leg Jeans £45 SHOP NOW Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of blue jeans.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE PALAZZO JEANS HERE:

Zara Z1975 Palazzo Fit Jeans £30 SHOP NOW These feature a high-rise design that styles well with cropped tops and shirts.

Next Denim Dark Blue 100% Cotton Palazzo Wide Leg Jeans £35 SHOP NOW These also come in a light wash style.

Pilcro Mid-Rise Ultra-Wide-Leg Jeans £130 SHOP NOW These voluminous jeans will give any outfit a dramatic edge.

ASOS Curve Soft Wide Leg Jean in Mid Blue £38 £31 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Mother Denim The Swisher Sneak Frayed Wide-Leg Jeans £252 SHOP NOW These feature a frayed-edge for a casual finish.

River Island Grey Mid Rise Elastic Back Palazzo Jeans £25 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths

Frame Le Palazzo Jeans £290 SHOP NOW The stretchy design makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

Nobodys Child Mid Wash Palazzo Wide Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Style with a graphic tee or wear with a tonal denim jacket.

Reformation Bex Super Stretch High Rise Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW The indigo denim trend is taking off this season.