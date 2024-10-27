I’m a Zillennial but I Know Every Age Group Is Buying These Cool £45 Marks & Spencer Jeans
Just a few weeks ago I popped into Marks & Spencer to try on a few of their new-in items. Keen to try a broad range of pieces, I selected a few jackets and some knitwear, as well as some jeans and took to the changing rooms. While I had a largely successful trip, I'm still thinking about a particular pair of jeans that have been on my mind since I walked out the door.
While I'd easily proclaim myself a jeans fanatic, I typically stick to easy-to-style straight-leg jeans or slightly baggy pairs for my day-to-day outfits and rarely step outside of my comfort zone. But, on a whim, I picked up Marks & Spencer's wide-leg palazzo jeans (£45), and honestly—I fell in love.
Composed of a stretchy cotton fabric, these jeans are soft and incredibly comfortable. With a wide-leg silhouette, the jeans offer plenty of volume, helping you to add a little bit of drama to an outfit in the easiest way, all the while feeling wearable and incredibly comfortable.
Whilst I was drawn to the black pair, these jeans also come in a mid-blue and light blue colour, too. I styled mine with a chunky lug-sole boot, but these jeans would look all the more chic if paired with a kitten heel or pointed-toe boot. Available in short, regular and long lengths from sizes 6—20, I took a size 10 in the regular length—my normal size—and they fit perfectly.
What's more, I'm not the only person in the Who What Wear team buzzing about these jeans. Our Editor-in-Chief Hannah Almassi tells me that her mum and best friend have already shopped the style—proving that it's a hit across generations.
Already on their way to selling out, I predict that this pair won't be around for very much longer. To shop the style that has the Who What Wear team buzzing, read on to discover Marks & Spencer's Palazzo jeans here, as well as shop our edit of our other favourite Palazzo jeans below.
SHOP MARKS & SPENCER'S PALAZZO JEANS:
The jet black shade makes these so easy to style with a wider wardrobe.
The indigo denim trend is taking off this winter.
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of blue jeans.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE PALAZZO JEANS HERE:
These feature a high-rise design that styles well with cropped tops and shirts.
These feature a frayed-edge for a casual finish.
Style with a graphic tee or wear with a tonal denim jacket.
The indigo denim trend is taking off this season.
As the name suggests, these are the perfect comfortable jeans for travel days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
