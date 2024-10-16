Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Pretty Winter Coat Trend That Makes Jeans Look Rich

If you’re like Dakota Johnson (and me), the second the temperature drops below 15ºC, you reach for your cutest winter coat. Johnson, who was photographed in NYC today, stepped out in the perfect simple outfit for chilly autumn days, and her coat was what made it special, cool, and incredibly rich-looking.



With her straight-leg light-wash jeans, black sweater, and The Row platform ankle boots, Johnson wore a chocolate-brown fur coat that turned her combination of basics into a chic and trend-forward outfit. (It also helps that she finished the look with the luxe suede The Row bag she’s been carrying as of late.) Faux-fur coats—especially brown ones—were a definitive It item last winter, and that appears to be the case again this season, as I'm starting to see the pretty trend everywhere.



If you want to turn your basics into glamorous outfits à la Johnson, keep scrolling to shop the internet’s best faux-fur brown coats before everyone else snaps them up.

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots (£1450), and sunglasses

Shop Brown Faux-Fur Coats:

Mango Fur-effect coat with appliqués £160 SHOP NOW This is sure to sell out.

H&M Fluffy Coat £75 SHOP NOW I genuinely can't believe this is from the high-street.

ZARA Zw Collection Faux Fur Short Coat £109 SHOP NOW I love how this is styled.

bershka Faux Fur Jacket With Lapel Collar £80 SHOP NOW So chic!

MEOTINE Kelly Cropped Faux Fur Jacket £395 SHOP NOW Keep things tonal and wear this with an all brown outfit.

Simmi Clothing Faux Fur Zip Through Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Doesn't this look so cosy?

hush Anya Teddy Jacket £180 SHOP NOW This will be so easy to dress up or down.

New Look Brown Faux Fur Coat £60 SHOP NOW The perfect coat for your nights out.

APPARIS Laila Faux Fur Vest £368 SHOP NOW Layer this over a cosy high neck jumper.