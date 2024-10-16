Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Pretty Winter Coat Trend That Makes Jeans Look Rich

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

If you’re like Dakota Johnson (and me), the second the temperature drops below 15ºC, you reach for your cutest winter coat. Johnson, who was photographed in NYC today, stepped out in the perfect simple outfit for chilly autumn days, and her coat was what made it special, cool, and incredibly rich-looking.

With her straight-leg light-wash jeans, black sweater, and The Row platform ankle boots, Johnson wore a chocolate-brown fur coat that turned her combination of basics into a chic and trend-forward outfit. (It also helps that she finished the look with the luxe suede The Row bag she’s been carrying as of late.) Faux-fur coats—especially brown ones—were a definitive It item last winter, and that appears to be the case again this season, as I'm starting to see the pretty trend everywhere.

If you want to turn your basics into glamorous outfits à la Johnson, keep scrolling to shop the internet’s best faux-fur brown coats before everyone else snaps them up.

Dakota Johnson wearing a faux fur coat and jeans

(Image credit: XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: The Row bag, Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots (£1450), and sunglasses

Shop Brown Faux-Fur Coats:

Mango, Fur-effect coat with appliqués
Mango
Fur-effect coat with appliqués

This is sure to sell out.

Fluffy Coat
H&M
Fluffy Coat

I genuinely can't believe this is from the high-street.

Zw Collection Faux Fur Short Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Faux Fur Short Coat

I love how this is styled.

Faux Fur Jacket With Lapel Collar
bershka
Faux Fur Jacket With Lapel Collar

So chic!

Kelly Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
MEOTINE
Kelly Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Keep things tonal and wear this with an all brown outfit.

Simmi Faux Fur Zip Through Jacket in Brown
Simmi Clothing
Faux Fur Zip Through Jacket

Doesn't this look so cosy?

Anya Teddy Jacket
hush
Anya Teddy Jacket

This will be so easy to dress up or down.

New Look, Brown Faux Fur Coat
New Look
Brown Faux Fur Coat

The perfect coat for your nights out.

Laila Faux Fur Vest
APPARIS
Laila Faux Fur Vest

Layer this over a cosy high neck jumper.

Ros Faux Fur Coat
Hobbs
Ros Faux Fur Coat

This looks so premium.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

