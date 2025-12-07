I Didn't Think These Two Colours Could Look Chic Together—Turns Out, I Was Wrong

I didn't think black and brown could look good together, but turns out, I was so wrong! Scroll on to see five black-and-brown outfit ideas that look chic and elegant.

Black and brown outfits
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @thecarolinelin, @hannahlewisstylist)
As I’ve gotten older, I can confidently say I’ve found my style and no longer feel the need to experiment. I’ve embraced the fact that I’m a minimalist, and there’s absolutely nothing eccentric about my wardrobe—colour, for me, usually means blue jeans or khaki trousers. My rails are lined with blacks, browns, greys and whites, from knitwear to skirts and jeans. I naturally gravitate toward timeless, staple pieces that can be mixed and matched with what I already own, creating new, fresh looks with ease.

Lately, I’ve been thinking about which neutral tones I could pair together to make my outfits feel a bit fresher than my usual choices. After some scrolling (okay, hours on Instagram), I noticed that one combination fashion insiders keep leaning toward is black and brown. Brown has been a major colour trend over the past year and will likely continue its rise well into 2026. Black, meanwhile, is the ultimate classic. Put them together, and it’s no surprise the pairing feels effortlessly right. In fact, I have no idea why I didn't try it before!

To give the pairing a fresh, modern feel, adding texture or print can instantly elevate a simple look. A patterned trouser or a fabric like suede or lace, for example, brings depth and creates a focal point, making neutral tones feel far more dynamic.

To prove my point, I’ve combed through my favourite stylish influencers’ feeds and gathered five standout ways to wear black and brown—and I’ll definitely be drawing inspiration from them for my own everyday outfits this season. Enjoy!

5 Black and Brown Outfit Ideas to Copy:

1. Brown Suede Jacket + Black Barrel-Leg Jeans

Stylish women wearing black and brown outfits

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Suede has really had its moment this year and there’s nothing more irresistible than a suede bomber jacket. I love how Marianne has styled hers with a barrel-leg jean – it accentuates proportions with the cinched waist from the jacket and jeans and barrel-leg silhouette.

Shop the Look:

2. Brown Slip Skirt + Black Classic Blazer

Stylish women wearing black and brown outfits

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: This is an outfit combo I reach for time and time again. A slip skirt is such a versatile piece that can easily be worn during the day to run errands, or for a night out. Pairing it with a classic blazer and pointed boot instantly elevates it and makes the whole look feel more put-together. For those colder days, throw a jumper around your shoulders like Caroline.

Shop the Look:

3. Black Plain Knit + Brown Checked Skirt

Stylish women wearing black and brown outfits

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: A print instantly gives your outfit a focal point, and there’s nothing more timeless than a check. It’s so universally flattering on any body type and is one of those pieces that won’t go out of style. To balance out the look, take inspiration from Marilyn and pair it with a plain black jumper and knee-high boots and let your skirt have its moment.

Shop the Look:

4. Brown Chunky Jumper + Black Straight-Leg Jeans

Stylish women wearing black and brown outfits

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Hannah’s look is one I wear on repeat each winter and is perfect for those days when you just don’t know what to wear. A cosy knit is one of those pieces that you’ll bring out each year, and I love the deep chocolate hue of it paired with a straight-leg jean. Adding a black ankle boot elevates the overall look and makes it feel more dressed up than ‘jeans and a jumper.’

Shop the Look:

5. Brown Suede Blazer + Black Silk Trousers

Stylish women wearing black and brown outfits

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: If there’s one thing I love, it’s the versatility of a matching co-ord, and this Toteme option has been on my wishlist for a while now. I love how they can be worn alone or separately to create an array of different looks. Pairing the trousers with a simple oversized blazer creates an entirely different feel to the trousers. Simply add a heeled sandal for a night out in a chic, yet so comfy, outfit.

Shop the Look:

Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 

