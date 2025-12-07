I Didn't Think These Two Colours Could Look Chic Together—Turns Out, I Was Wrong

As I’ve gotten older, I can confidently say I’ve found my style and no longer feel the need to experiment. I’ve embraced the fact that I’m a minimalist, and there’s absolutely nothing eccentric about my wardrobe—colour, for me, usually means blue jeans or khaki trousers. My rails are lined with blacks, browns, greys and whites, from knitwear to skirts and jeans. I naturally gravitate toward timeless, staple pieces that can be mixed and matched with what I already own, creating new, fresh looks with ease.
Lately, I’ve been thinking about which neutral tones I could pair together to make my outfits feel a bit fresher than my usual choices. After some scrolling (okay, hours on Instagram), I noticed that one combination fashion insiders keep leaning toward is black and brown. Brown has been a major colour trend over the past year and will likely continue its rise well into 2026. Black, meanwhile, is the ultimate classic. Put them together, and it’s no surprise the pairing feels effortlessly right. In fact, I have no idea why I didn't try it before!
To give the pairing a fresh, modern feel, adding texture or print can instantly elevate a simple look. A patterned trouser or a fabric like suede or lace, for example, brings depth and creates a focal point, making neutral tones feel far more dynamic.
To prove my point, I’ve combed through my favourite stylish influencers’ feeds and gathered five standout ways to wear black and brown—and I’ll definitely be drawing inspiration from them for my own everyday outfits this season. Enjoy!
5 Black and Brown Outfit Ideas to Copy:
1. Brown Suede Jacket + Black Barrel-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Suede has really had its moment this year and there’s nothing more irresistible than a suede bomber jacket. I love how Marianne has styled hers with a barrel-leg jean – it accentuates proportions with the cinched waist from the jacket and jeans and barrel-leg silhouette.
Shop the Look:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Suede Jacket
Nour Hammour's coats are so good right now.
COS
Merino Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
A staple layering piece.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Long Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
I have these and they are one of my most worn pairs of jeans.
Dear Frances
Harlie Boot, Black
A sleek, versatile boot.
2. Brown Slip Skirt + Black Classic Blazer
Style Notes: This is an outfit combo I reach for time and time again. A slip skirt is such a versatile piece that can easily be worn during the day to run errands, or for a night out. Pairing it with a classic blazer and pointed boot instantly elevates it and makes the whole look feel more put-together. For those colder days, throw a jumper around your shoulders like Caroline.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Oversize Double-Breasted Blazer
Zara have such good tailored pieces.
Sézane
Otis Jumper
This ranges from an XXS-XXXL.
MANGO
Midi Satin Skirt
Wear with a chunky knit and boots for an every day look.
Jimmy Choo
Lory Ankle Boot 35
A black pointed boot is a must-have in my shoe collection and this pair stole my heart.
3. Black Plain Knit + Brown Checked Skirt
Style Notes: A print instantly gives your outfit a focal point, and there’s nothing more timeless than a check. It’s so universally flattering on any body type and is one of those pieces that won’t go out of style. To balance out the look, take inspiration from Marilyn and pair it with a plain black jumper and knee-high boots and let your skirt have its moment.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
COS has such good forever basics.
COS
Draped Checked Midi Skirt
Marilyn's exact skirt.
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot
These are the comfiest knee-high boots I own.
Polène
Cyme Mini
Such a chic, every day bag.
4. Brown Chunky Jumper + Black Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Hannah’s look is one I wear on repeat each winter and is perfect for those days when you just don’t know what to wear. A cosy knit is one of those pieces that you’ll bring out each year, and I love the deep chocolate hue of it paired with a straight-leg jean. Adding a black ankle boot elevates the overall look and makes it feel more dressed up than ‘jeans and a jumper.’
Shop the Look:
H&M
Oversized Jumper
H&M's knitwear is such a good price for the quality.
AGOLDE
'90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Wear with trainers for every day or a pointed heel for a night out.
Reformation
Remy Stretch Ankle Boot
These also come in brown leather and I can't decide which is my favourite.
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo in Black
One of Bottega Veneta's iconic handbag styles.
5. Brown Suede Blazer + Black Silk Trousers
Style Notes: If there’s one thing I love, it’s the versatility of a matching co-ord, and this Toteme option has been on my wishlist for a while now. I love how they can be worn alone or separately to create an array of different looks. Pairing the trousers with a simple oversized blazer creates an entirely different feel to the trousers. Simply add a heeled sandal for a night out in a chic, yet so comfy, outfit.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching
Such a versatile piece.
Toteme
Monogram Silk Pj Bottoms Black
Wear with the matching shirt or recreate Lois's look.
JIL SANDER
Leather Sandals
A strappy heeled sandal instantly takes a look from day to night.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.