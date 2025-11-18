Wealth-Whispering and Timeless—Denim Looks Chicest Paired With This Elegant Shade

Model Elsa Hosk poses for a photo outside wearing a brown suede jacket with brown loafers, a brown Hermes bag and light-wash blue jeans.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I’ve learned the hard way that certain styling colour combinations can elevate denim, while others leave it feeling a little flat. Forever on a mission to make my favourite pairs look that bit chicer, I’m always on the lookout for easy tricks that deliver maximum impact—and today, I spotted something special.

Sidestepping boring black and the seasonal pull of chocolate brown, Elsa Hosk elevated her denim with a colour pairing that feels refreshingly unexpected yet incredibly easy to wear. Teaming her straight-leg blue jeans with a supple suede jacket in a warm tan, she brought a dose of earthy richness to an otherwise casual look. Leaning fully into the palette, the model doubled down with tonal leather loafers and a compact tan bag to tie everything together.

Adding depth and warmth to denim, tan’s inherent richness brings an expensive-looking finish that instantly balances the laid-back nature of jeans. It’s a shade that plays beautifully with gold jewellery, enhancing the overall elegance while still grounding the outfit.

It’s one of the chicest styling formulas I’ve come across this season. Below, discover my edit of the most polished tan layers and accessories to recreate Elsa’s look, along with the best jeans to pair them with.

News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

