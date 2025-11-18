As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I’ve learned the hard way that certain styling colour combinations can elevate denim, while others leave it feeling a little flat. Forever on a mission to make my favourite pairs look that bit chicer, I’m always on the lookout for easy tricks that deliver maximum impact—and today, I spotted something special.
Sidestepping boring black and the seasonal pull of chocolate brown, Elsa Hosk elevated her denim with a colour pairing that feels refreshingly unexpected yet incredibly easy to wear. Teaming her straight-leg blue jeans with a supple suede jacket in a warm tan, she brought a dose of earthy richness to an otherwise casual look. Leaning fully into the palette, the model doubled down with tonal leather loafers and a compact tan bag to tie everything together.
Adding depth and warmth to denim, tan’s inherent richness brings an expensive-looking finish that instantly balances the laid-back nature of jeans. It’s a shade that plays beautifully with gold jewellery, enhancing the overall elegance while still grounding the outfit.
It’s one of the chicest styling formulas I’ve come across this season. Below, discover my edit of the most polished tan layers and accessories to recreate Elsa’s look, along with the best jeans to pair them with.
Shop Tan Layers and Accessories:
Arket
Suede Coat
All of the chicest people I following are styling brown suede coats right now.
AllSaints
Clay Funnel Neck Suede Cropped Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Coat
Style this over jeans or layer it with straight-leg jeans.
DeMellier
New York Textured-Leather Tote
DeMellier's New York tote is a fashion person's favourite.
Mango
Sling Back Pointed Heel
These are such an elegant alternative to simple black heels.
Anthropologie
Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The wool-blend composition ensures a cosy finish.
Sézane
Agathe Low Ballerinas
Ballet flats are a crucial part of my wardrobe year-round, and winter is no exception.
H&M
Loafers
Style these with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Zara
Patent-Finish High-Heel Sandals
While I love these in the light brown, they also come in five other shades.
Shop Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
These also come in 19 other shades!
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
COS' column jeans are a fashion person's favourites for a reason.
DKNY
Vesey Mid Rise Relaxed Straight 32 Inch Inseam
Style with the matching denim jacket or pair with a light suede layer.
Paige
Stevie 31" Straight Jean
In my opinion, every great wardrobe begins with a great pair of straight-leg jeans.
Mother Denim
The Mid Rise Maven Sneak
These have a loose fit for an enduringly comfortable finish.
