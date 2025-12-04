5 Ways Minimalists Are Wearing Their Favourite Jeans Right Now

It stands as a testament to the power of minimalism that I, a self-confessed maximalist, hold a simple jeans-and-T-shirt look as one of the boldest and most striking a woman can have in her wardrobe. It reminds me of those episodes of America's Next Top Model where Tyra Banks would teach the models what to wear to casting appointments. While we can probably attribute a long list of body hang-ups and trauma around gap teeth and hair transformations to that show, the visual of those girls swapping out busy, overthought ensembles for a pair of jeans and a vest top has always stuck with me.
As the colder weather rolls in, the simplicity of jeans with t-shirts and vests just isn't practical. But with a few thoughtful additions, an elevated knit here, a structured coat there, the pared-back formula still holds. The bones of the outfit need to remain clean and simple, but the layers add depth, texture and functionality. In fact, I'd argue that autumn and winter offer even more opportunity to explore minimalism outfits with jeans than summer.
From timeless cuts to easy layering techniques, consider this your guide to understated cold-weather denim looks that prove less really can be more, even when it's freezing outside. Scroll on to see the minimalist jeans outfits fashion people are wearing now.
5 MINIMALIST JEANS OUTFIT FORMULAS YOU CAN RELY ON
1. Wide-Leg Jeans + V-Neck Jumper + Trainers
Style Notes: This look is perfect for a casual day-to-day look. The structure of the wide-leg jeans contrasts with the comfort of the knit, while the v-neck adds a tailored element. A clean-line bomber jacket in a neutral tone will pull the silhouette together and add an athleisure vibe, which you can lean into with the addition of some white trainers. For some extra depth (and warmth) you can add a crew neck t-shirt with a thick collar under the knit.
Shop the Look:
Boden
Marion Merino Henley Jumper
100% wool.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
Pick barrel-leg for a super slouchy effect.
ALIGNE
Lb Kate Wool-Blend Jacket
A timeless silhouette.
adidas Originals
Tokyo Trainers
Farewell Sambas. It's all about the Tokyo now.
2. Cream Jeans + Suede Jacket + Pointed Boots
Style Notes: Look to cream jeans to create a tonal look with this season's hues and textures. A suede blazer has climbed the ranks to sit on the list of capsule wardrobe essentials, and together they create a cohesive look that's minimal yet warm and elegant.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend
The perfect layering piece.
MANGO
Wide-Leg Jeans With Pockets
A versatile alternative to white.
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Pockets
An investment piece.
STAUD
Wally Suede Ankle Boots
The pointier the better.
DeMellier
The Hudson
A timeless style.
3. Slim Jeans + Cardigan + Pumps
Style Notes: Slim jeans are the cooler alternative to skinny jeans and great for elongating your silhouette. Keep the look streamlined and paired-back with a chic cashmere cardigan and cami co-ord.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
A classic Who What Wear UK favourite.
MOTHER
The Dazzler Flood Frayed High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
Size up for a more relaxed feel.
Senso
Hayden II Pumps
For some added texture.
Toteme
T-Lock Leather Satchel Black
Toteme has updated its classic T-Lock bag this season and offered the design in a new satchel-style shape.
4. Black Jeans + Biker Jacket + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Minimalism doesn't have to be safe, or soft. Adding a biker jacket and studded ballet flats to black jeans proves that pared-back pieces can still bring an edge. Just ensure lines are clean and details and embellishments are kept to a minimum.
Shop the Look:
Gap
Crew Neck Favourite Cotton Short Sleeve T-Shirt
A fashion crowd favourite.
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Opt for wash detail for a vintage feel.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket
As chic as a biker jacket gets.
Le Monde Béryl
Regency Slipper
Just because these have studs doesn't mean they don't fit the minimalist bill!
Reformation
Dahlia Tote Bag
An elevated tote.
5. Straight Jeans + Blazer + Loafers
Style Notes: A blazer and jeans look is a classic, but what makes it an elevated outfit is dark denim, a neutral blazer and a cool flat.