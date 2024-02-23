The Trendy Way Everyone Is Wearing White T-Shirts in 2024

The beauty of fashion is that there can be big, bold trends like red tights, and there can be simple, subtle trends that are easy for everyone to incorporate into their wardrobes. I'm here to talk about the latter. This trend is not in your face, but the second I see someone wearing it, I know they know what they're doing.

As far as basics go, a white T-shirt is about as boring as it gets, so it's no surprise that people are always looking for fresh ways to style them. Currently, that way is layered underneath a jumper. I've been seeing this IRL and on my Instagram feed every single day for the past several months. The T-shirts are white and always crewneck, and they can be fitted or loose, long-sleeved or short-sleeved. The jumper they're worn under are either V-necks (a popular style right now), crewnecks, or cardigans.

What I love about this T-shirt styling trend is that it adds an effortless, relaxed quality to sweater outfits and a layer of warmth on spring days. Plus, if your sweater is scratchy, the tee will provide a barrier between itchy fabric and your skin. If you're into this and want to know more, scroll on to see nine cool T-shirt-under-jumper outfits and shop tees and knits that would look great together.

Styling tip: An oversize tee with a statement skirt and camel knit is a visually interesting outfit, as you can see.

Styling tip: Wear the tee with a V-neck jumper if you really want to lean into the trend.

Styling tip: When wearing a T-shirt under a cardigan, button just a few buttons in the middle and leave the rest undone.

Styling tip: Tick two trend boxes and wear your tee under a red sweater.

Styling tip: Top your outfit off with a leather bomber jacket for extra style points and warmth.

Style tip: When wearing a longer T-shirt that will show below the bottom of the jumper, be sure to choose a tee that's on the looser side.

Style tip: For a polished look, tuck your sweater and tee in to jeans or trousers.

Style tip: Another polished styling idea is to add a belt.

Style tip: Add a long coat and pointed-toe flats or heels for a fresh late-winter look.

Shop My White T-Shirt Picks

Leset The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW

AMERICAN VINTAGE Sonoma White Slubbed Cotton T-Shirt £50 SHOP NOW

VINCE Essential Pima Cotton T-Shirt £75 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Ribbed Long-Sleeve Baby Tee £44 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Ribbed Top £27 SHOP NOW

UNIQLO Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW

FLORE FLORE Car Organic-Cotton T-Shirt £85 SHOP NOW

Shop My Jumper Picks

Reformation Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater £168 SHOP NOW

SKALL STUDIO Campa Stripe-Intarsia Wool Jumper £330 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Knitted Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Griffin V-Neck Cardigan £89 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS La Maille Printed Alpaca Wool-Blend Sweater £560 SHOP NOW

COS Cropped V-Neck Wool Jumper £85 SHOP NOW

Arket Alpaca Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW

YMC Atomic Floral-Intarsia Cotton Cardigan £225 SHOP NOW

EXTREME CASHMERE N°41 Body Cashmere-Blend Jumper £325 SHOP NOW

This story was originally published on Who What Wear US and has since been updated.