The Trendy Way Everyone Is Wearing White T-Shirts in 2024

The beauty of fashion is that there can be big, bold trends like red tights, and there can be simple, subtle trends that are easy for everyone to incorporate into their wardrobes. I'm here to talk about the latter. This trend is not in your face, but the second I see someone wearing it, I know they know what they're doing.

As far as basics go, a white T-shirt is about as boring as it gets, so it's no surprise that people are always looking for fresh ways to style them. Currently, that way is layered underneath a jumper. I've been seeing this IRL and on my Instagram feed every single day for the past several months. The T-shirts are white and always crewneck, and they can be fitted or loose, long-sleeved or short-sleeved. The jumper they're worn under are either V-necks (a popular style right now), crewnecks, or cardigans.

What I love about this T-shirt styling trend is that it adds an effortless, relaxed quality to sweater outfits and a layer of warmth on spring days. Plus, if your sweater is scratchy, the tee will provide a barrier between itchy fabric and your skin. If you're into this and want to know more, scroll on to see nine cool T-shirt-under-jumper outfits and shop tees and knits that would look great together.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Styling tip: An oversize tee with a statement skirt and camel knit is a visually interesting outfit, as you can see.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Styling tip: Wear the tee with a V-neck jumper if you really want to lean into the trend.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Styling tip: When wearing a T-shirt under a cardigan, button just a few buttons in the middle and leave the rest undone.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Styling tip: Tick two trend boxes and wear your tee under a red sweater.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Styling tip: Top your outfit off with a leather bomber jacket for extra style points and warmth.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style tip: When wearing a longer T-shirt that will show below the bottom of the jumper, be sure to choose a tee that's on the looser side.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style tip: For a polished look, tuck your sweater and tee in to jeans or trousers.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Style tip: Another polished styling idea is to add a belt.

White T-shirt under sweater

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Style tip: Add a long coat and pointed-toe flats or heels for a fresh late-winter look.

Shop My White T-Shirt Picks

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
Leset
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

Sonoma White Slubbed Cotton T-Shirt
AMERICAN VINTAGE
Sonoma White Slubbed Cotton T-Shirt

Essential Pima Cotton T-Shirt
VINCE
Essential Pima Cotton T-Shirt

Ribbed Long-Sleeve Baby Tee
FP Movement
Ribbed Long-Sleeve Baby Tee

T-shirt
H&M
Oversized T-Shirt

Ribbed Top
& Other Stories
Ribbed Top

Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt
UNIQLO
Crew Neck Short Sleeved T-Shirt

Car Organic-Cotton T-Shirt
FLORE FLORE
Car Organic-Cotton T-Shirt

Shop My Jumper Picks

Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Reformation
Anna Cotton Crewneck Sweater

Campa Stripe-Intarsia Wool Jumper
SKALL STUDIO
Campa Stripe-Intarsia Wool Jumper

Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

Griffin V-Neck Cardigan
ALIGNE
Griffin V-Neck Cardigan

jacquemus jumper
JACQUEMUS
La Maille Printed Alpaca Wool-Blend Sweater

camel jumper
&DAUGHTER
Cable-Knit Wool Sweater

Cropped V-Neck Wool Jumper
COS
Cropped V-Neck Wool Jumper

arket blue jumper
Arket
Alpaca Blend Jumper

Atomic Floral-Intarsia Cotton Cardigan
YMC
Atomic Floral-Intarsia Cotton Cardigan

N°41 Body Cashmere-Blend Jumper
EXTREME CASHMERE
N°41 Body Cashmere-Blend Jumper

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

