When White Trainers Look Boring With Leggings, Try Dakota Johnson’s Alternative Formula

For their unmatched comfort, sleek silhouette and easy styling, I’ll never not have a space in my wardrobe for leggings. Still, I often find myself approaching them with a little caution—because without the right outfit ingredients, leggings can quickly lean too casual, even undone.
I find myself feeling this way whenever I try to style my leggings with white trainers. As much as I love white trainers (and believe me, I really do), I find that the combination can feel a little too relaxed. Still, I’m not about to retire my leggings-and-trainers combination altogether. Instead, it’s about making a few smart swaps that elevate the formula without compromising on comfort.
My first suggestion? Swapping your white trainers for a fresher pair, just as Dakota Johnson did earlier this week. Instead of reaching for minimalist kicks, Dakota swapped them out for a sleek, metallic-emblazoned pair. Wearing Nike’s V2K trainers with silver detailing, the actor styled them with tall black socks, high-waisted black leggings and a bright pink sports bra, creating a sporty, off-duty look that felt polished, directional and far from boring.
Of course, white trainers are a forever wardrobe staple, and I’m not suggesting you purge your collection anytime soon. But when it comes to leggings, a metallic trainer offers an instant update—adding contrast, shine and interest to an otherwise pared-back outfit.
Inspired by Dakota’s styling, I’ve rounded up an edit of the best black leggings and metallic trainers below. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Leggings and Metallic Trainers:
Nike
V2K Run Rubber And Metallic Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
Shop the trainers that Jennifer loves.
Zara
Body Shaping Leggings
While I love these in the classic shade of black, they also come in a rich wash of brown.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.