Forget Diamonds, This Is the Boho Jewellery Trend Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
Sorry diamonds, but there's a new jewellery trend that's latching on to the necks of the chicest celebrities this season. Less ostentatious and far more wearable day-to-day, stone necklaces are the fresh and playful accessory the most-stylish stars are reaching for right now.
With a boho-infused energy, this pretty necklace trend adds a relaxed element to an outfit in a way that few other jewels could. Already a mainstay in the wardrobes of fashionable famous people, I've spotted Nicole Richie and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley take to the trend in recent weeks, styling them with evening outfits and relaxed day-time looks alike.
Wearing a gold chocker necklace with a vivid red stone attached, Richie added a subtle flush of colour to her otherwise all-black ensemble in the chicest way last week. A timeless accessory that matched Richie's laid-back personality, the growing jewellery trend added a subtle point of friction to her polished evening look, creating an interesting ensemble that felt elevated yet uncomplicated.
Another new fan of the emerging accessory, I spotted Huntington-Whiteley style a pendant stone necklace with white roll-neck top and horseshoe jeans whilst away in Spain last week. Letting her long pendant necklace drape over her white top, the model's necklace added a point of interest to her outfit, without overwhelming her look.
Available in a wide range of colours, cuts and sizes, each stone necklace is packed with plenty of character. Whilst I like to look out for these kind of jewels in vintage shops and markets, there's a whole host of compelling versions cropping up across high street and designer brands.
Like so many other trends for this season, stone necklaces can somewhat be attributed to Chloé. Although I was surprised to discover they didn’t actually feature in the brand’s iconic autumn/winter 2024 show—it’s first under new Creative Director, Chemena Kamali—what the French fashion house did do was put boho back on the fashion map. And because of this, stone necklaces have bubbled up as an offshoot of this influence.
Playful and uniquely versatile, stone necklaces offer far more styling potential that their diamond counterparts. While both will look right at home with a black evening dress, one one is especially well matched when worn with a roomy knit or fresh white tee, too.
Quickly catching on as the accessory of choice, the celebrity penchant for the stone necklaces trend is certain to ripple in to style crowds too. To get ahead of the building trend, read on to discover our edit of the best stone necklaces below.
SHOP THE STONE NECKLACE TREND:
This features an adjustable chain so you can fit it to your preference.
Wear this with a v-neck top or let it peep out from underneath a white cotton shirt.
In my opinion, gold and emerald is one of the prettiest colour combinations out there.
The cord necklace trend has been taking off this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Rosie HW Just Wore the Skirt-and-Shoe Combo That's All Over Copenhagen and Paris
My new go-to look.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sofia Richie Grainge and Nicole Richie Wore the "Rich" Bag Color That Makes Fall Outfits Look Chic
I'll always trust these two.
By Natalie Munro
-
We're Fashion Editors—the 9 Best Items From The Row That Are Truly Worth the Investment
They'll never date.
By Emily Dawes
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Everyone Is Dressing Like a "Desert Aunt" This Summer—Inside the Viral Aesthetic
I blame TikTok for influencing this one.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Rosie HW and Zendaya Just Wore the '90s Neckline Trend That Looks Great with Trousers and Skirts
Now I need one, too.
By Natalie Munro
-
Rosie HW Just Proved That You Only Need This Item to Make Your Outfit Look Rich
Part polished, part laid-back cool.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Bella Hadid Wore a Casual Necklace Trend With the New Bottega Veneta It Earrings
Found my next jewelry purchase.
By Allyson Payer