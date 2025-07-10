Black Heels Are Fine, But in France, Everyone Knows This Shoe Colour Looks Better With White Dresses

You'll never hear me say a bad word about black heels. In my closet live about 20 pairs of heels, and if I had to guess, I'd say that 85% of them are black. But just because they're good—timeless, versatile and easy—doesn't mean that you should only wear or buy black heels. There are other, more exciting colours to test out, and in France this summer, everyone seems to be in agreement that one shoe colour alternative to black is especially worth styling with white dresses. The hue in question? Burgundy.

For proof, just see some of the chicest looks from the Jacquemus show at the Palace of Versailles during Paris Fashion Week. In particular, both Laura Harrier and Alexandra Saint Mleux styled their white dresses with burgundy heels, a perfectly unexpected way to wear every French girl's favourite summer frock. Unlike black and white, which can end up looking harsh together, burgundy is softer and more natural, making it a prettier complement for bright white. Bonus points if your bag is burgundy too.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE - JUNE 29: Laura Harrier wears a sleeveless white floor-length dress with textured vertical ruffled stripes and a high neckline, styled with dark burgundy pointed-toe heels and a glossy burgundy croc-embossed leather handbag. Hair is pulled back in a sleek low bun and makeup includes bold brows and a matte lip. Black rectangular sunglasses complete the look, outside Jacquemus, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 29, 2025 in Versailles, France.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

On Laura Harrier: Jacquemus dress and shoes

Specifically, Harrier and her longtime stylist, Danielle Goldberg, chose a textured, high-neck, sleeveless maxi dress from the French label, pairing it with a burgundy, leather top-handle bag and matching point-toe kitten heels with a delicate bow on the toe. She completed the ensemble with a pair of '90s-inspired black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Mleux, who watched the Monaco Grand Prix alongside Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus earlier this summer, wore a low-back, scoop-neck white gown with peekaboo burgundy heels. She then added oversized gold earrings and a sculptural black clutch purse.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE - JUNE 29: Alexandra Saint Mleux wears a white floor-length halterneck dress with a plunging neckline, deep side cutouts and a flared train hem, styled with gold sculptural hoop earrings and a black textured leather clutch bag. Hair is pulled back into a sleek bun, outside Jacquemus, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026, on June 29, 2025 in Versailles, France.

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

On Alexandra Saint Mleux: Jacquemus dress, shoes, bag, and jewelry

Clearly, all the fashion girls in France have a thing for heels of the burgundy variety, and it's about time everyone else catches on. Below, shop the best burgundy heels and white dresses on the market this summer.

Shop white dresses and burgundy heels:

Zw Collection Long Trim Dress
Zara
Long Trim Dress

Style with mary janes or take your cue from the French and wear with a burgundy heel.

Kitten-Heeled Leather Sandals
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Leather Sandals

These might new-in, but I can definitely see them becoming best sellers.

Madewell, Poplin Seamed Midi Dress
Mango
Flared Midi-Dress

This comes in UK sizes 4—26.

Buckled Strappy Heels
Zara
Buckled Strappy Heels

The buckle heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Phillipa Linen Dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress

The linen composition ensures a comfortable, breezy finish.

Colce Sling Back
Ba&Sh
Colce Sling Back

The glossy leather finish gives these such a sleek, grown-up feel.

Leanne Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Leanne Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.

Daphne Leather Sandals
Aeyde
Daphne Leather Sandals

Style with denim or pair with a swishy white dress.

Soundscape Maxi Dress-Ivory / 4
AJE
Soundscape Maxi Dress

I always come back to Aje for their elegant summer dresses.

Colt Square Toe Mule
Khaite
Celia Patent-Leather Pumps

There's something inherently expensive looking about a rich shade of merlot.

