Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits

stylish women in expensive-looking outfits featuring black slingback heels
(Image credit: @claradyrhauge; @kristenmarienichols; @sylviemus_)
Jennifer Camp Forbes
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

As someone who is always busy with very little time to fret about what to wear in the morning, one of my main goals when arranging my wardrobe every season is to include a variety of effortless pieces that are guaranteed to look chic and put-together. A major plus is when my outfit rotation has an expensive-looking feel. One surefire way to make that happen this spring is with a tried-and-true, classic shoe style: black slingback heels.

The transformative power of these timeless shoes is nothing new, but with a renewed focus on the style this year, I plan to capitalize on its elevating effects. Great black slingback heels can turn even a simple white T-shirt and jeans into a "rich girl" moment. Ahead, you'll find a stylish array of five outfit ideas that feature the timeless black heels. You can shop each look, plus a selection of even more black slingback heels that are truly the only shoe style you need for an expensive-looking spring outfit.

Scandinavian woman wearing a stylish spring outfit with a trench coat, dark denim, and slingback heels

(Image credit: @claradyrhyauge)

Sometimes, the simplest outfit can give off an expensive feel. Such is the case with this look that features three key pieces beyond the black slingback flats—a chic trench coat, a basic white T-shirt, and dark denim.

Shop the look:

Water Resistant Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Water Resistant Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat

To wear forever.

Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Slub Crewneck T-Shirt

The perfect white tee.

Low Waist Wideleg Jeans - Women
mango
Low Waist Wideleg Jeans

Dark denim looks so elegant.

Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Marc Fisher
Posey Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

So chic.

British influencer Abisola Omole poses in a lightweight knit, denim maxi skirt, and slingback kitten heels

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Here is another outfit idea that's simple yet rich looking. All you need is a neutral long-sleeve knit (a butter-like hue feels current), a denim maxi skirt in a dark wash, and the black slingback heels of your choice.

Shop the look:

Round-Neck Knitted Sweater
Mango
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater

Such a pretty hue.

Shawn Statement Hoops
Gorjana
Shawn Statement Hoops

A stylish jewelry staple.

Leif Longline Denim Skirt
AGOLDE
Leif Longline Denim Skirt

On major sale.

Bianka Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump

These are timeless.

fashion influencer Felicia Akerstrom sits at a cafe in a black blazer, gray sweater, jeans, and black slingback heels

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

This outfit is the epitome of chic and great for a variety of occasions thanks to the mix of elevated basics, including a black blazer, a gray sweater, straight-leg jeans, and statement black slingback heels.

Shop the look:

La Quinta Blazer
Lioness
La Quinta Blazer

Love the oversize fit.

06 Sunglasses
Chimi
06 Sunglasses

Lovely cat-eye sunglasses.

Round-Neck Knitted Sweater - Women
Mango
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater

Gray pieces are having a moment.

The '90s Straight Jeans in Rondell Wash: Crease Edition
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jeans in Rondell Wash: Crease Edition

I'm obsessed.

Roxy Slingback Pump
Anne Klein
Roxy Slingback Pump

These look designer.

fashion influencer Sylvie Mus standing on the streets of Paris in a trench coat, button-down shirt, gray jeans, and black slingback heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Tell me this sophisticated neutral ensemble wouldn't catch your eye. Re-create the look with a brown trench coat, a white fitted button-down, cool gray jeans, and embossed black slingback heels.

Shop the look:

Wrap Trench Coat
H&M
Wrap Trench Coat

How is this under $100?

Classic Poplin Shirt
Nordstrom
Classic Poplin Shirt

Instantly elevates any look.

The Essential Wide Leather Belt
Madewell
The Essential Wide Leather Belt

Spot-on for getting Mus's look above.

Trf Straight Leg Jeans With a High Waist
ZARA
TRF Straight Leg Jeans With a High Waist

So cool!

Jade Croc Embossed Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
Reiss
Jade Croc Embossed Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

I can picture these on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

fashion editor Kristen Nichols poses in an outfit with statement white top, jeans, and black slingback kitten heels

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Here's one outfit that is guaranteed to make an elegant statement. Throw on a white button-down featuring voluminous sleeves and ruffled cuffs with classic jeans and sleek slingback kitten heels, then you're good to go.

Shop the look:

Asos Design Volume Sleeved Soft Shirt With Ruffle Cuffs in Ivory
ASOS DESIGN
Volume Sleeved Soft Shirt With Ruffle Cuffs

Statement sleeves indeed.

501 '90s Jeans
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans

Levi's can do no wrong.

Journee Collection Womens Paulina Kitten Heel Sling Back Pointed Toe Pumps
Journee Collection
Paulina Kitten Heel Sling Back Pointed Toe Pumps

An affordable pick.

More Chic Black Slingback Heels

Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Leather Heeled Slingback Shoes With Buckles - Women
Mango
Leather Heeled Slingback Shoes With Buckles

Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Strappy Heeled Slingbacks
ZARA
Strappy Heeled Slingbacks

Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Legaci Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump

Suede Slingback Pumps
H&M
Suede Slingback Pumps

Lykke Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Vagabond Shoemakers
Lykke Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

Slingback Strappy Leather Kitten Heels
ZARA
Slingback Strappy Leather Kitten Heels

Rhonda Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
Nine West
Rhonda Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

Ines Heels
Larroude
Ines Heels

