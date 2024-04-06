Found: The Only Shoe Style You Need for Expensive-Looking Spring Outfits
As someone who is always busy with very little time to fret about what to wear in the morning, one of my main goals when arranging my wardrobe every season is to include a variety of effortless pieces that are guaranteed to look chic and put-together. A major plus is when my outfit rotation has an expensive-looking feel. One surefire way to make that happen this spring is with a tried-and-true, classic shoe style: black slingback heels.
The transformative power of these timeless shoes is nothing new, but with a renewed focus on the style this year, I plan to capitalize on its elevating effects. Great black slingback heels can turn even a simple white T-shirt and jeans into a "rich girl" moment. Ahead, you'll find a stylish array of five outfit ideas that feature the timeless black heels. You can shop each look, plus a selection of even more black slingback heels that are truly the only shoe style you need for an expensive-looking spring outfit.
Sometimes, the simplest outfit can give off an expensive feel. Such is the case with this look that features three key pieces beyond the black slingback flats—a chic trench coat, a basic white T-shirt, and dark denim.
Shop the look:
Here is another outfit idea that's simple yet rich looking. All you need is a neutral long-sleeve knit (a butter-like hue feels current), a denim maxi skirt in a dark wash, and the black slingback heels of your choice.
Shop the look:
This outfit is the epitome of chic and great for a variety of occasions thanks to the mix of elevated basics, including a black blazer, a gray sweater, straight-leg jeans, and statement black slingback heels.
Shop the look:
Tell me this sophisticated neutral ensemble wouldn't catch your eye. Re-create the look with a brown trench coat, a white fitted button-down, cool gray jeans, and embossed black slingback heels.
Shop the look:
I can picture these on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
Here's one outfit that is guaranteed to make an elegant statement. Throw on a white button-down featuring voluminous sleeves and ruffled cuffs with classic jeans and sleek slingback kitten heels, then you're good to go.
Shop the look:
More Chic Black Slingback Heels
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Obsessed With Ballet Flats—21 Incredibly Chic Options On My Radar Right Now
Bet you can't pick just one.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024
So you know they must be good.
By Allyson Payer
-
Finally, Some New Spring Color Trends That Don't Feel So Expected
These hues are a breath of fresh air.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti–Skinny Jeans With a Surprising Spring Shoe Trend
A Gen Z favorite.
By Natalie Munro
-
Elegant Is the Word—35 Impossibly Chic Finds That Are Somehow Under $150
Make it make sense.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
The Timeless, Cult-Favorite Shoes That Celebrities Swear By
From Jasmine Tookes to Mary-Kate Olsen.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Live in NYC—These Spring Trends Are Already Dominating
Sponsor Content Created With Ann Taylor
By Emma Walsh