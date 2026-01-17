I know what you're thinking: It's the middle of winter, why should we be thinking about the pedicure colour trends for 2026? While most of us are still hiding our feet in our winter boots, I'm making a case for getting a pedicure right now. If you're anything like me, you might still have your festive pedicure on your toes, and a new year is the optimum time for a refresh. Just because our feet aren't on show quite as much doesn't mean they shouldn't look good, right?
If you're after some pedicure colour inspo for your next pedicure, look no further. I've rounded up the best pedicure colour trends you'll want to wear all throughout 2026, from winter through to summer and beyond.
1. Milky Pedicure
Milky nails have been trending for a while now, so it's unsurprising to see them make their way onto our toes, too. Milky tones are a great alternative to opaque bright white, which can sometimes be too stark. Softer, sheer vanilla and shell tones with a sheer white translucency lend a softer effect and look incredibly chic.
Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow
Westmoreland Cosmetics
Glass Polish in Vanilla Gloss 1
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
2. Bordeaux
Less a pedicure trend and more a timeless pedicure colour, Bordeaux, or any dark red, is a shade that you'll never regret going for if you're indecisive in the salon. It's perfect year-round, looking suitably moody in winter, but also eternally chic at any time of the year. It's a favourite of celebrities on the red carpet for a reason.
Shop the Trend:
Chanel
Le Vernis Nail Colour in Rouge Noir
Essie
Gel Couture Polish in Spiked in Style
Manucurist
Green Flash Polish in Hollyhock
3. Classic French
When in doubt, a French pedicure will see you through just about any occasion and will go with any shoe or outfit. It's the plain white T-shirt of pedicures, and suits everyone. The added bonus is that any regrowth is hardly noticeable thanks to the sheer pink base. If you're DIYing at home, enlist the help of a nail art brush that will leave you with perfectly crisp French tips.
Shop the Trend:
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss in Blush Jelly
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Milky White
Manucurist
Nail Art Liner Brush
4. Black
While some might consider a black pedicure to be too dark, I would actually argue that black acts like a neutral on your toes. Much like a pair of black shoes or a black bag, a black pedicure is both chic and elegant, in my opinion. Black pedis also have the benefit of looking ultra-glossy. Just be sure to apply a top coat to keep it chip-free for as long as possible if you're painting with nail polish.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
A.S.A.P. Quick Dry Nail Polish in Black Hole
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Le Diable en Chanel
Essie
Nail Polish in Liquorice
5. Chocolate Cherry
Not quite red, not quite brown, chocolate cherry might just be one of my favourite pedicure colour trends for 2026 that has been all over my feeds lately. If you find red too red and brown too dark, this blend combines the best of both of the shades and has the expensive-looking gleam of chocolate-coated cherries. What's not to love?