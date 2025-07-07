Live from Paris: The Couture Street Style Looks Taking Off in the French Capital Right Now

Haute Couture Week has arrived and the fashion world’s most influential have descended upon Paris, drawn by boundary-pushing couture and a first look at some of the most elevated trends poised to set the tone for the year ahead. Drawing talent from across the globe, the streets are already brimming with jaw-dropping ensembles and museum-worthy designs—and we’re here to capture it all.
The week kicks off with Schiaparelli's runway show on Monday, 7 July—promising surrealist visions and sculptural artistry, before fashion heavyweights like Chanel and Maison Margiela unveil their latest collections later this week. We’ll be reporting on it all. Keep scrolling for the most inspired and directional street style looks from Haute Couture Week, July 2025.
Chiara Ferragni attends the Schiaparelli runway show in a white shirt dress and glossy gold accessories, carrying the brand's signature Anatomy Jewellery Bag.
Cardi B arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris in a sculptural fringed dress and large drop-earrings.
Hunter Schafer has arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris in a body-grazing strapless gown and large pearl earrings.
Dua Lipa has arrived at the Schiaparelli runway show in a floor-grazing textured design, composed of layers of pearlescent embellishments. Featuring Schiaparelli’s signature keyhole cut-out and a thigh-high slit, her look is already setting the bar high for the week ahead.
