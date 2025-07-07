Live from Paris: The Couture Street Style Looks Taking Off in the French Capital Right Now

Haute Couture Week has arrived and the fashion world’s most influential have descended upon Paris, drawn by boundary-pushing couture and a first look at some of the most elevated trends poised to set the tone for the year ahead. Drawing talent from across the globe, the streets are already brimming with jaw-dropping ensembles and museum-worthy designs—and we’re here to capture it all.

The week kicks off with Schiaparelli's runway show on Monday, 7 July—promising surrealist visions and sculptural artistry, before fashion heavyweights like Chanel and Maison Margiela unveil their latest collections later this week. We’ll be reporting on it all. Keep scrolling for the most inspired and directional street style looks from Haute Couture Week, July 2025.